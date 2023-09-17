The Last Island emerges on Blu-ray in October

Marleen Gorris made history being the first woman to win the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar with Antonia’s Line in 1995. Gorris had already made a name in the art house world with her first three films. Cult Epics wraps up the Blu-ray retrospective of this trilogy with The Last Island arriving in October. While her first two films (A Question of Silence & Broken Mirrors) were based in Holland, Gorris locates this film on a tropical island after a plane crash. Is there more happening than just people trying to survive and get rescued? Seems they might be the last of humanity after a cataclysmic event. Are they capable to survive together or just bring things to an end? Here’s the press release from Cult Epics:

Cult Epics releases Marleen Gorris third film THE LAST ISLAND 

as part of the Trilogy on Blu-ray & DVD October 10, 2023. 

Los Angeles, CA (September, 2023) 

“An adult version of Lord of the Flies” – Radio Times

Synopsis: Five men and two women, who survive an airplane crash, discover that they may be the only survivors of a world disaster. The question arises: whether the human race can survive, or will man kind destroy itself.

Cult Epics presents The Last Island, a futuristic drama featuring Paul Freeman (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Shelagh McLeod, Kenneth Colley (The Empire Strikes Back) and British stalwart Patricia Hayes (Willow). The third film in a trilogy of Marleen Gorris, produced by Laurens Geels and Dick Maas (Amsterdamned, The Lift).

The Last Island – Cult Epics

The Dutch Trailer:

THE LAST ISLAND Blu-ray / DVD

Price:                                    $34.95 / $29.95

Street Date:                              October 10, 2023

Production Year:                      1990

Country:                                   Netherlands

Video run time:           Approx. 101 Mins

Language:                                English language w/optional English subtitles

Aspect Ratio:                           1.78:1

Audio:                                      LPCM 2.0 Stereo /DTS-HD MA 2.0 Stereo (Blu-ray)

                                                 LPCM 2.0 Stereo/Dolby Digital 2.0 Stereo DVD)

Label:                                      Cult Epics

Distributor:                              MVD Entertainment Group 

Blu-ray/DVD Cat.no.              CE210/ CE211

BD/DVD UP                           881190021095 / 881190021194

Rating:                                     Not Rated

Region:                                    Region Free

SPECIAL FEATURES

2K HD Transfer (from original 35mm print) & Restoration

Introduction by producer Dick Maas

Audio Commentary by Film Scholar Peter Verstraten 

Interview with Politica Columnist Annemarie Grewel (Cinema 3, 1990

Original Dutch Theatrical Trailer

Promotional Gallery

Cult Epics Trailers

Dual-layered Disc

Double-sided Sleeve (Blu-ray only)

