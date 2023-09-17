The Last Island emerges on Blu-ray in October

Marleen Gorris made history being the first woman to win the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar with Antonia’s Line in 1995. Gorris had already made a name in the art house world with her first three films. Cult Epics wraps up the Blu-ray retrospective of this trilogy with The Last Island arriving in October. While her first two films (A Question of Silence & Broken Mirrors) were based in Holland, Gorris locates this film on a tropical island after a plane crash. Is there more happening than just people trying to survive and get rescued? Seems they might be the last of humanity after a cataclysmic event. Are they capable to survive together or just bring things to an end? Here’s the press release from Cult Epics:
Cult Epics releases Marleen Gorris third film THE LAST ISLAND
as part of the Trilogy on Blu-ray & DVD October 10, 2023.
Los Angeles, CA (September, 2023)
“An adult version of Lord of the Flies” – Radio Times
Synopsis: Five men and two women, who survive an airplane crash, discover that they may be the only survivors of a world disaster. The question arises: whether the human race can survive, or will man kind destroy itself.
Cult Epics presents The Last Island, a futuristic drama featuring Paul Freeman (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Shelagh McLeod, Kenneth Colley (The Empire Strikes Back) and British stalwart Patricia Hayes (Willow). The third film in a trilogy of Marleen Gorris, produced by Laurens Geels and Dick Maas (Amsterdamned, The Lift).
The Dutch Trailer:
THE LAST ISLAND Blu-ray / DVD
Price: $34.95 / $29.95
Street Date: October 10, 2023
Production Year: 1990
Country: Netherlands
Video run time: Approx. 101 Mins
Language: English language w/optional English subtitles
Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
Audio: LPCM 2.0 Stereo /DTS-HD MA 2.0 Stereo (Blu-ray)
LPCM 2.0 Stereo/Dolby Digital 2.0 Stereo DVD)
Label: Cult Epics
Distributor: MVD Entertainment Group
Blu-ray/DVD Cat.no. CE210/ CE211
BD/DVD UP 881190021095 / 881190021194
Rating: Not Rated
Region: Region Free
SPECIAL FEATURES
2K HD Transfer (from original 35mm print) & Restoration
Introduction by producer Dick Maas
Audio Commentary by Film Scholar Peter Verstraten
Interview with Politica Columnist Annemarie Grewel (Cinema 3, 1990
Original Dutch Theatrical Trailer
Promotional Gallery
Cult Epics Trailers
Dual-layered Disc
Double-sided Sleeve (Blu-ray only)