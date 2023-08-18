DC Comics November 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees Titans Series & Beast World Event Erupt With 9 Titles! Plus The Titans: Beast World Checklist!

DC Comics November 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees Titans Series and Beast World Event Erupt With 9 Titles!

Plus The Titans: Beast World Checklist.

Solicitations and covers follow for November 2023 with some creeping into December 2023.

TITANS: BEAST WORLD #1

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by IVAN REIS and DANNY MIKI

Variant covers by BJORN BARENDS, BRUNO REDONDO, and STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU

Lenticular variant cover ($7.99 US)

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/28/23

Clawing its way out of the pages of Titans comes an unprecedented threat to the DC Universe. Superman, Wonder Woman, Starfire –all are powerless to stop the Necrostar from ending all life on Earth. The only hero who can save

the world is…Beast Boy?!

With Nightwing, Raven, Cyborg, and the Titans beside him, can Garfield Logan rise to battle an ancient evil? What will Amanda Waller do to take advantage of the situation as millions of people are changed into rampaging creatures? Can humanity survive all-powerful heroes and villains transformed into ferocious beasts? Friends will fall. Heroes will rise. And nothing will ever be the same again. Earth is about to become…Beast World.

DC proudly presents the Titans’ first crossover as the world’s premier superhero team, with universe-shattering repercussions. Brought to you by the all-star creative team of writer Tom Taylor and artist Ivan Reis, this story promises to be an epic one that sets the stage for what’s to come for the DCU!

TITANS: BEAST WORLD TOUR: METROPOLIS #1

Written by NICOLE MAINES, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, ZIPPORAH SMITH, and DAN JURGENS

Art by MAX RAYNOR, ANTHONY MARQUES, and EDWIN GALMON

Cover by MIKEL JANIN

Variant covers by CLAYTON HENRY and CULLY HAMNER

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/5/23

As the ramifications of the Titans’ battle with Starro reverberate across the globe, Metropolis is hit with an unexpected surge of electricity from…is that—? No. It can’t be. Livewire? BUT SHE’S A—A—okay you’re going to have to read this one to believe it.

Meanwhile, Supergirl and Dreamer take on the terror of the Flamebird, Power Girl is no longer, and amid the chaos a threat continues to grow on the horizon. All signs point to a major new shift in the world of Superman in Beast World Tour: Metropolis!

TITANS: BEAST WORLD: WALLER RISING #1

Written by CHUCK BROWN

Art and cover by KERON GRANT

Variant covers by CLAYTON HENRY and JERRY GAYLORD

$4.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/5/23

The Kingdom, a mystical and metaphysical realm, sits at the nexus of the Parliaments. A formidable new adversary, Dr. Hate, emerges with intentions to corrupt both the Kingdom and the Parliament of the Red in the pursuit of chaos. Batwing, Vixen, Val-Zod Superman, and Black Manta are thrust together in a desperate fight for survival. They must learn to cooperate to thwart Dr. Hate’s destructive plans before The Wicked Entity can devastate this unique plane, which represents a collective consciousness.

This consciousness unifies the Red, Green, Rot, Clear, Melt, Metal, and Grey into a harmonious realm of peace. In their struggle against Dr. Hate, these heroes and villains also face the task of unraveling how Amanda Waller’s rise is entwined with the ongoing crisis. The saga features guest appearances from Nubia, Dr. Mist, Red Tornado, Dead Eye, and more!

TITANS: BEAST WORLD: EVOLUTION #1

Written by MARV WOLFMAN, BOB HANEY, and LEAH WILLIAMS

Art by GEORGE PEREZ, BILL MOLNO, and MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

Cover by BRAD WALKER

$7.99 US | 64 pages

ON SALE 11/21/23 Tales of the Greatest Titan, Revealed! It’s not easy being green, but Garfield Logan has made the best of it. After contracting a rare disease as a child, he underwent an experimental genetic treatment that granted him the incredible ability to shape-shift into any animal at will. As Beast Boy, Gar has saved the world as a member of the Titans more times than he can count…but soon he could be the one to destroy it all! See where it all began in this special one-shot collecting Teen Titans #5, Tales of the New Teen Titans #3, and a story from Action Comics #1051. Each reveals a piece of Beast Boy’s past that could hold the key to saving the future!

There more for the Titans beyond the Beast World event in November 2023.

TITANS #5

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by NICOLA SCOTT

Variant covers by JEN BARTEL and JORGE CORONA

1:25 variant cover by GERALD PAREL

1:50 variant cover by NICOLA SCOTT

DC Holiday Card Special Edition variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN ($5.99 US)

Artist Spotlight variant cover by MIKE DEODATO JR.

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/21/23

The Titans are going green! As the team desperately attempts to heal the Borneo rainforest, they reach out to the only avatar that can help…Swamp Thing!

Will the peaceful yet powerful giant be enough to stand up to the forces of evil? Or will the new and improved Demolition Crew wreck them all?

WORLD’S FINEST: TEEN TITANS #5

Written by MARK WAID

Art by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO

Cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

Variant covers by EVAN “DOC” SHANER and BELEN ORTEGA

1:25 variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

1:50 variant cover by ETHAN YOUNG

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/14/23

It All Goes Haywire!

Robin’s reeling after a battle against Haywire’s Anti-Titans doesn’t go as planned, and a confrontation with his biggest stan, Kid Flash, reveals how Batman’s protégé really feels about his role as a leader. Robin sees he must make a big move to earn back his teammates’ trust—and shares a super-secret! Meanwhile, Speedy shoots his shot with Donna, but is rebuffed…Could Wonder Girl have eyes for another superhero in the making?

There are also series headlined by Titans.

CYBORG #5

Written by MORGAN HAMPTON

Art by TOM RANEY

Cover by EDWIN GALMON

Variant cover by TODD NAUCK

1:25 variant cover by DAN HIPP

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/21/23

When there’s trouble, you know who to call—the Titans!

Cyborg has his hands full between the Solace synth uprising and villains wreaking havoc in Detroit, so he’ll need the help of some old friends to save the day!

NIGHTWING #108

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by STEPHEN BYRNE

Cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Backup written by MICHAEL CONRAD

Backup art by SERG ACUNA

Variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant cover by DAN MORA

1:25 variant cover by SERG ACUNA

Artist Spotlight variant cover by MIKE DEODATO JR.

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/21/23

Amid Nightwing’s investigation of the mystery behind the secret society called the Hold and their connection to the origin of Blüdhaven, Dick runs into his old flame Bea Bennett! Is Bea back to confront Nightwing for some closure, or is she somehow related to the secret pirate society?

THE FLASH #3

Written by SI SPURRIER

Art and cover by MIKE DEODATO JR.

Variant covers by MIKE DEODATO JR. and RAMON PEREZ

1:25 variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

1:50 variant cover by MATT TAYLOR

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/28/23

After the arrival of the Stillness last issue, the alien speedsters begin traveling around the world, with Max Mercury watching their every move.

Meanwhile, Wally encounters another former foe who’s gotten a major upgrade—the Folding Man—while entering a new location beyond time called the Gallery…what hidden truths does this place hold for the Flash?

DC is really pushing the Titans and its high time they did, but is Beast World the best way to do that?