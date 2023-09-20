Tombs of The Blind Dead open on Blu-ray before Halloween

As we get deep into Spooky Season, you’ll want international scares in your viewing treats. Tombs of the Blind Dead gives you a spicy Spanish fright with a Catholic twist. If you’ve watched The Curse of Oak Island over the years, you’ll hear them go on about the Knights Templer. They makes the Knights sound so noble and lofty. Tombs of The Blind Dead have these valiant soldiers as powerful men who got in touch with the dark side. A group of them are tortured, have their eyes eaten out and put to death. But instead of going to Hell, the knights become the undead. They are cursed to rise at night to claim more victims. The movie proved to be a hit in the early ’70s among horror fans and led to three sequels. Tombs of the Blind Dead arrives on Blu-ray in late October. Here’s the press release from Synapse Films with all the details:

Synapse Films Unleashes the Spanish Horror Classic

Tombs of the Blind Dead

Coming to Blu-ray on October 24th

Tombs of the Blind Dead

[Blu-ray]

10/24/23

On October 24th, Synapse Films releases director Armando de Ossorio’s 70’s horror shocker Tombs of the Blind Dead in a two-disc Blu-ray Standard Edition. A simple camping trip amongst friends quickly turns bloody as the undead rise from their graves seeking human flesh. The zombies are Knights Templar who were executed long ago for their cannibalistic rituals, and whose eyes were pecked out by crows. Now armed and roaming the area looking for victims, they hunt by sound alone. Synapse is proud to present the first in this Spanish-produced series in both its original uncut Spanish version and the alternate US cut titled The Blind Dead.

The special features include

High-definition (1080p) Blu-ray™ presentation of the original uncut version

Lossless Spanish PCM 2.0 mono soundtrack

Lossless “hybrid” English/Spanish PCM 2.0 mono soundtrack

Optional English subtitles for the Spanish track

Optional English subtitles for the Spanish sections of the hybrid soundtrack

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing for the hybrid soundtrack

Audio commentary with horror film historian and author, Troy Howarth

Audio commentary with star Lone Fleming

Audio commentary with Rod Barnett & Troy Guinn of the NaschyCast podcast

Marauders from the Mediterranean – a feature length documentary exploring the history of the Spanish zombie film, featuring interviews with: Night of the Living Dead writer/producer John Russo, Stiges Film Festival deputy director Mike Hostench, and more!

Revenge of Planet Ape – Alternate U.S. Opening Sequence

Awakening of Spanish Horror Cinema – Featurette by film historian Marcus Stiglegger

Salem’s Pop “Templar’s Tears” music video

Original Theatrical Trailer

Still Gallery

Additional 1080p Blu-ray featuring the alternate U.S. cut entitled, THE BLIND DEAD

Pre-order link here: https://bit.ly/oldies-tombsbd