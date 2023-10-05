Hugh Laurie and Stephen Fry reunite for The Canterville Ghost on screens October 20

Stephen Fry gave a convincing performance as Oscar Wilde in Wilde. So it makes perfect sense that he’s part of The Canterville Ghost, an animated adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s haunting story. Fry brings along his old comedy compatriot Hugh Laurie to the vocal booth. Fry plays the English ghost who isn’t happy about the new people moving into his estate. Why? Because they’re Americans. The Canterville Ghost will be opening up in movie theaters around the country on October 20th. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios:

Join us on an Oscar Wilde adventure where…being scary is not what it used to be! The animated reimagining of the Oscar Wilde classic, THE CANTERVILLE GHOST, will be opening in theaters nationwide, just in time for Halloween on October 20, 2023, via Shout! Studios and Blue Fox Entertainment.

Stephen Fry (The Hobbit films) leads the star-studded ensemble cast including Hugh Laurie (House), Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor), Emily Carey (House of the Dragon), David Harewood (Supergirl), Meera Syal (Dr. Strange), Miranda Hart (Spy), Toby Jones (Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny) and Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter films).

Kim Burdon (Stressed Eric) directed alongside co-director Robert Chandler (The Amazing Maurice), from a screenplay by Giles New & Keiron Self.

THE CANTERVILLE GHOST

Exclusively in Theaters October 20, 2023

Animation | Comedy | UK | 94 minutes | Rated PG by the MPA for thematic elements, peril, and some violence.

Distributors: Blue Fox Entertainment & Shout! Studios

Directed by: Kim Burdon

Co-Directed by: Robert Chandler

Written by: Keiron Self & Giles New (Screenplay), Oscar Wilde (original story)

Produced by: Robert Chandler, Gina Carter

Starring: Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie, Freddie Highmore, Emily Carey, David Harewood, Meera Syal, Miranda Hart, w/ Toby Jones and Imelda Staunton

Trailer: https://youtu.be/B0NZDzd-1KQ

IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2403439/

Website: https://www.bluefoxentertainment.com/films/the-canterville-ghost

Logline: Join us on an Oscar Wilde adventure where… being scary is not what it used to be!

Synopsis: As the nineteenth gives way to the twentieth century and scientific invention brings forth new ways of traversing and seeing the world, a modern American family moves into their recently purchased, country home, Canterville Chase, in England, only to find it is haunted by a ghost. Sir Simon de Canterville has been haunting the grounds of Canterville Chase successfully for over three hundred years, but he meets his match when he tries to scare out the new arrivals.