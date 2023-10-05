Shaw Brothers Classics Vol. 3 arrives on October 24

Shout! Studios has been very good to fans of Shaw Brothers films in the last year. They’re releasing a third volume of classic Hong Kong action films upgraded to Blu-ray on October 24. The 11 titles focused on the Wuxia genre will have your HDTV screen filled with fists, feet and blades. The films were released from 1976-1979 when Hong Kong action films were playing theaters around America to attract the millions of kids who were studying martial arts. There are a few Shaolin Temple based films. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios with a list of the movies in the boxset and the numerous bonus features:

Shaw Brothers Classics Vol. 3

New Collection of Kung-Fu Favorites Available October 24, 2023 from Shout! Studios

Get ready for more larger than life kung-fu tales from the legendary Hong Kong studio! Featuring eleven films from the storied studio never before on Blu-ray in North America, Shaw Brothers Classics Volume Three will be available October 24, 2023 from Shout! Studios.

This eleven-disc set includes eleven films originally released from 1976-1979 including Killer Clans, Shaolin Avengers, Web of Death, Vengeful Beauty, Death Duel, Life Gamble, Soul of the Sword, Deadly Breaking Sword, Clan of the White Lotus, Shaolin Abbott and Shaolin Rescuers. The collection is also loaded with brand new bonus features, including new audio commentaries with critics and historians including David West, Brian Bankston, James Mudge and more; new interviews with actors including Ku Feng, Susan Shaw, Candice Yu and Yang Hsiung; original theatrical trailers, Celestial trailers, and more! Fans can pre-order their copies now at ShoutFactory.com

Shaw Brother Classics Vol. 3 Bonus Features

