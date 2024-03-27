The Game of Clones: Bruceploitation Collection kicks apart June

When Bruce Lee died in 1974 right before the release of Enter the Dragon, martial arts fans were shocked. How could the ultimate fighter be gone at 32? Once the shock wore off, people wondered who the next Bruce Lee would be. It was like when James Dean died after only making a handful of films. But unlike Dean, producers in Asia didn’t ask who is the next. Instead, they dug around to find actors they could be passed off as Bruce Lee. They reused every word in Bruce Lee’s movie to make titles that might fool people into thinking a lost Bruce Lee film. This is how we had Enter Three Dragons playing at the downtown grindhouse. A few films used what had leaked out about the unfinished Game of Death to make their own versions. The fake Bruce Lee’s were billed as Bruce Li, Bruce Le, Dragon Lee and Bruce Liang. There must have been people who showed up at the theater thinking the newspaper ad had a typo. For quite a few years, these Bruceploitation films spread around the world. Gregory Dark’s documentary Enter The Clones of Bruce went into the subgenre and tracked down the actors that altered their names to sound like Bruce Lee. The documentary is being put out with 14 for The Game of Clones: Bruceploitation Collection Vol. 1 boxset. Most of the films have been treated badly on home video. Perhaps the producers thought they could fool you into thinking Bruce Lee is on the screen with low resolution. But Severin has upgraded the image and presents them on Blu-ray. This is a Bruceploitation Film Festival for your home. Here’s the press release from Severin with all the details:

“Many films tried to capitalize on the popularity of Bruce Lee.

Some amped up the craziness as far as it would go.

Others played it straight, delivering seriously good films.

At its best, Bruceploitation was some of the most

uninhibited and exciting martial arts cinema of the age.”

Den Of Geek

8 DISC COLLECTION INCLUDES

14 RESTORED BRUCEPLOITATION CLASSICS

PLUS THE AWARD-WINNING DOCUMENTARY

ENTER THE CLONES OF BRUCE

WITH 100 PAGE BOOK OF ESSAYS, POSTERS & RARE PHOTOS

AND OVER 24 COMBINED HOURS OF SPECIAL FEATURES

Hours after Bruce Lee’s death, Bruceploitation was born. And for the next 10 years, talented martial artists were enlisted to mimic iconic aspects of Lee’s life, style and mannerisms. Fueled by equal parts deception and demand, these films instead created one of the most wildly entertaining sub-genres in movie history. THE GAME OF CLONES: BRUCEPLOITATION COLLECTION VOLUME 1 now presents 14 of the very best – and frequently very bizarre – films starring Bruce Li, Bruce Le, Dragon Lee, Bruce Liang and more, all restored for the first time ever from original elements. Then in the “fascinating gem of a documentary” (Culture Mix) ENTER THE CLONES OF BRUCE, director David Gregory tracks down the surviving Bruces – along with martial arts legends, producers, directors, distributors, historians and more – to reveal the entire shocking and bittersweet saga behind a celluloid phenomenon that still refuses to die.

Disc 1:

ENTER THE CLONES OF BRUCE (2023)

Runtime: 94 mins

Stereo Audio / English Subtitles, Chinese Subtitles, French Subtitles

Region Free

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Special Features:

Audio Commentary With Co-Executive Producer/Director David Gregory, Co-Producers Frank Djeng, Vivian Wong And Michael Worth And Director Of Photography Jim Kunz

Working At Shaw Brothers – Outtakes With Godfrey Ho, David Chiang, Yasuaki Kurata, Lee Chiu, Lo Meng, Mars And Phillip Ko

Bruce Lee And I – Outtakes With Sammo Hung, Phillip Ko, Yasuaki Kurata, Mars, Angela Mao, Andre Morgan, Lee Tso Nam And More

The Lost World Of Kung Fu Film Negatives – Outtakes With Godfrey Ho, Joseph Lai, Angela Mao, Lee Tso Nam And Film Preservationists

Bruce’s Hong Kong – Location Tour With Frank Djeng

Severin’s Kung Fu Theater With Actor/Director/Bruceploitation Expert Michael Worth

Trailers

Disc 2:

THE CLONES OF BRUCE LEE (1980)

Runtime: 90 mins

English Mono / Closed Captions

Region Free

Aspect Ratio: 2.40:1

Special Features:

Audio Commentary With Michael Worth And Frank Djeng, Co-Producers Of ENTER THE CLONES OF BRUCE; Bruce Lee Historian Brandon Bentley; Chris Poggiali, Co-Author Of These Fists Break Bricks; Matthew Whitaker, Co-Host Of The Clones Cast; Action Film Historian Mike Leader; Stunt Coordinator/Author John Kreng; And Rick Benn, Brother Of Actor Jon T. Benn

The Big Boss Remembered – Interview With Actor Jon T. Benn

Severin’s Kung Fu Theater With Actor/Director/Bruceploitation Expert Michael Worth

Trailer

ENTER THREE DRAGONS (1978)

Runtime: 87 mins

English Mono / Closed Captions

Region Free

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Special Features:

Severin’s Kung Fu Theater With Actor/Director/Bruceploitation Expert Michael Worth

Trailer

Disc 3:

ENTER THE GAME OF DEATH (1978)

Runtime: 90 mins

English Mono / Closed Captions

Region Free

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Special Features:

Partial Audio Commentary With Actor/Director/Bruceploitation Expert Michael Worth

Scene Specific Commentary With Actor Chi Ling Chiu

Kung Fu Movie Hustle – Interview With Chi Ling Chiu

Talking A Good Game – Roundtable Discussion With Martial Artists/Kung Fu Film Experts Tatevik Hunanyan, John Kreng, Ron Strong And Michael Worth

Severin’s Kung Fu Theater With Michael Worth

Trailer

GOODBYE, BRUCE LEE: HIS LAST GAME OF DEATH (1975)

Runtime: 83 mins

English Mono / Closed Captions

Region Free

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Special Features:

Audio Commentary With Frank Djeng, Co-Producer Of ENTER THE CLONES OF BRUCE, With Contributions From Chris Poggiali, Co-Author Of These Fists Break Bricks

The Last Kung Fu Picture Show – The Bay Area’s Movie Theater Era

Severin’s Kung Fu Theater With Actor/Director/Bruceploitation Expert Michael Worth

Radio Spot

Trailer

Disc 4:

THE DRAGON LIVES AGAIN (1977)

Runtime: 91 mins

English Mono / Closed Captions

Region Free

Aspect Ratio: 2.39:1

Special Features:

Audio Commentary With Michael Worth And Frank Djeng, Co-Producers Of ENTER THE CLONES OF BRUCE

Deleted Scenes From French Version

Audio Essay By Cult Cinema Critic Lovely Jon

Severin’s Kung Fu Theater With Actor/Director/Bruceploitation Expert Michael Worth

Trailer

BRUCE AND THE IRON FINGER (1979)

Runtime: 89 mins

English Mono / Closed Captions

Region Free

Aspect Ratio: 2.39:1

Special Features:

Audio Commentary With Actor/Director/Bruceploitation Expert Michael Worth

My First Bruceploitation – Roundtable Discussion With Martial Artists/Kung Fu Film Experts Tatevik Hunanyan, John Kreng, Ron Strong And Michael Worth

Deleted Scenes

Severin’s Kung Fu Theater With Michael Worth

U.S. Trailer

Hong Kong Trailer

Disc 5:

CHALLENGE OF THE TIGER (1980)

Runtime: 89 mins

English Mono / Closed Captions

Region Free

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Special Features:

Audio Commentary With Actor/Director/Bruceploitation Expert Michael Worth And Film Historian C. Courtney Joyner

Severin’s Kung Fu Theater With Michael Worth

Trailer

CAMEROON CONNECTION (1984)

Runtime: 91 mins

French Mono / English Subtitles

Region Free

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Special Features:

Audio Commentary With Writer/Criterion Reflections Podcast Host David Blakeslee

Lights… Cameroon… Action! – The Life And Films Of Alphonse Beni

2022 Q&A With Alphonse Beni At Cine Club N’Kah

Severin’s Kung Fu Theater With Actor/Director/Bruceploitation Expert Michael Worth

Disc 6:

SUPER DRAGON: THE BRUCE LEE STORY (1974)

Runtime: 93 mins

English Mono / Closed Captions

Region Free

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Special Features:

Partial Audio Commentary With Actor/Director/Bruceploitation Expert Michael Worth

Severin’s Kung Fu Theater With Michael Worth

TV Spot

Trailer

THE DRAGON LIVES (1976)

Runtime: 87 mins

English Mono / Closed Captions

Region Free

Aspect Ratio: 2.39:1

Special Features:

Audio Commentary With Actress Caryn White Stedman And Actor/Director/Bruceploitation Expert Michael Worth

Audio Interview With “He’s A Legend, He’s A Hero” Songwriter Anders Gustav Nelsson

The Taiwan Connection – Interview With Caryn White Stedman

Bruce Biopics – Roundtable Discussion With Martial Artists/Kung Fu Film Experts Tatevik Hunanyan, John Kreng, Ron Strong And Michael Worth

Severin’s Kung Fu Theater With Michael Worth

TV Spots

Disc 7:

THE DRAGON, THE HERO (1980)

Runtime: 87 mins

English Mono / Closed Captions

Region Free

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Special Features:

Audio Commentary With Director Godfrey Ho And Actor/Director/Bruceploitation Expert Michael Worth

Godfrey, The Hero – Interview With Director Godfrey Ho

Deleted Scenes

Severin’s Kung Fu Theater With Michael Worth

Trailer

RAGE OF THE DRAGON (1980)

Runtime: 90 mins

English Mono / Closed Captions

Region Free

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Special Features:

Audio Commentary With Actor/Director/Bruceploitation Expert Michael Worth With Contributions From Chris Poggiali, Co-Author Of These Fists Break Bricks

Kung Fu Theaters – Roundtable Discussion With Martial Artists/Kung Fu Film Experts Tatevik Hunanyan, John Kreng, Ron Strong And Michael Worth

Severin’s Kung Fu Theater With Michael Worth

Trailer

Disc 8 (Limited Edition Bonus Disc)(Webstore Exclusive):

THE BIG BOSS PART II (1976)

Runtime: 91 mins

Cantonese Mono / Burned-In English Subtitles, Burned-In Chinese Subtitles

Region Free

Aspect Ratio: 2.39:1

Special Features:

Severin’s Kung Fu Theater With Actor/Director/Bruceploitation Expert Michael Worth

Trailer

THE BLACK DRAGON VS. THE YELLOW TIGER (1974)

Runtime: 88 mins

English Mono / Closed Captions

Region Free

Aspect Ratio: 2.39:1

Special Features: