The Police Academy Collection arrives on Blu-ray in November

The call went out. The recruits came in. No longer would police cadets have to meet standards of height, weight and other pesky requirements. Brains were optional, too. Can’t spell IQ? Don’t know the number for 911? No matter. Police Academy grads are ready to uphold law and disorder! Among the funniest and most memorable comedy series to ever spill wildly across the screen, the Police Academy films are an absolutely mandatory part of any film collection! And hey … be careful out there.



THE POLICE ACADEMY COLLECTION | 5-Disc Blu-ray™·

Includes all 7 films!

· NEW 2K Scans of the Interpositives

· NEW Featurettes with brand-new interviews including Producer Paul Maslansky, Writers Neal Israel and Pat Proft, Actors Lance Kinsey and G.W. Bailey, Composer Robert Folk, Assistant Director Roger Joseph Pugliese, and Directors Alan Myerson and Peter Bonerz.

· NEW Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol Audio Commentary with film historian Russell Dyball

· Poice Academy Audio Commentary with stars Steve Guttenberg, Michael Winslow, Leslie Easterbrook, Director Hugh Wilson, and Producer Paul Maslansky.

· Archival Featurettes

· Additional Scenes

· Theatrical Trailers

Disc 1

POLICE ACADEMY (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1) / DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Dual Mono / 96 min.)



Disc 2

POLICE ACADEMY 2: THEIR FIRST ASSIGNMENT (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1) / DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Dual Mono / 87 min.)POLICE ACADEMY 3: BACK IN TRAINING (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1) / DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Dual Mono / 83 min.)



Disc 3

POLICE ACADEMY 4: CITIZENS ON PATROL (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1) / DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Dual Mono / 88 min.)

POLICE ACADEMY 5: ASSIGNMENT MIAMI BEACH (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1) / DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Dual Mono / 90 min.)



Disc 4

POLICE ACADEMY 6: CITY UNDER SIEGE (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1) / DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Dual Mono / 84 min.)

POLICE ACADEMY: MISSION TO MOSCOW (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1) / DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Stereo / 83 min.)



Disc 5

Bonus Features