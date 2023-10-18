The Police Academy Collection arrives on Blu-ray in November

Police Academy was an out-of-control comedy when it arrived in the Spring of 1984. Steve Guttenberg showed that it was fun to train to be a cop. And his Academy pals were also hilarious including the incredible mimic Michael Winslow and football legend Bubba Smith. The film proved so popular at the box office that it spawned six sequels. The new version of the Keystone Cops found themselves going from Miami to Moscow. Now all Seven films are coming out on Blu-ray with The Police Academy Collection boxset arriving in November. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios with all the details:
Just in time for the holidays! The complete collection of all seven hilarious POLICE ACADEMY films is coming to home entertainment shelves on November 21, 2023 from Shout! Select.
Available for the first time in North America, THE POLICE ACADEMY COLLECTION 5-Disc Blu-ray™ set contains POLICE ACADEMY, POLICE ACADEMY 2: THEIR FIRST ASSIGNMENT, POLICE ACADEMY 3: BACK IN TRAINING, POLICE ACADEMY 4: CITIZENS ON PATROL, POLICE ACADEMY 5: ASSIGNMENT MIAMI BEACH, POLICE ACADEMY 6: CITY UNDER SIEGE and POLICE ACADEMY: MISSION TO MOSCOW.
A must-have for loyal fans and movie collectors, this definitive home entertainment release boasts NEW 2K scans of the interpositives, new special content and interviews, and more! Pre-order is available now at ShoutFactory.com
|The call went out. The recruits came in. No longer would police cadets have to meet standards of height, weight and other pesky requirements. Brains were optional, too. Can’t spell IQ? Don’t know the number for 911? No matter. Police Academy grads are ready to uphold law and disorder! Among the funniest and most memorable comedy series to ever spill wildly across the screen, the Police Academy films are an absolutely mandatory part of any film collection! And hey … be careful out there.
THE POLICE ACADEMY COLLECTION | 5-Disc Blu-ray™·
Includes all 7 films!
· NEW 2K Scans of the Interpositives
· NEW Featurettes with brand-new interviews including Producer Paul Maslansky, Writers Neal Israel and Pat Proft, Actors Lance Kinsey and G.W. Bailey, Composer Robert Folk, Assistant Director Roger Joseph Pugliese, and Directors Alan Myerson and Peter Bonerz.
· NEW Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol Audio Commentary with film historian Russell Dyball
· Poice Academy Audio Commentary with stars Steve Guttenberg, Michael Winslow, Leslie Easterbrook, Director Hugh Wilson, and Producer Paul Maslansky.
· Archival Featurettes
· Additional Scenes
· Theatrical Trailers
Disc 1
POLICE ACADEMY (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1) / DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Dual Mono / 96 min.)
Disc 2
POLICE ACADEMY 2: THEIR FIRST ASSIGNMENT (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1) / DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Dual Mono / 87 min.)POLICE ACADEMY 3: BACK IN TRAINING (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1) / DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Dual Mono / 83 min.)
Disc 3
POLICE ACADEMY 4: CITIZENS ON PATROL (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1) / DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Dual Mono / 88 min.)
POLICE ACADEMY 5: ASSIGNMENT MIAMI BEACH (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1) / DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Dual Mono / 90 min.)
Disc 4
POLICE ACADEMY 6: CITY UNDER SIEGE (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1) / DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Dual Mono / 84 min.)
POLICE ACADEMY: MISSION TO MOSCOW (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1) / DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Stereo / 83 min.)
Disc 5
Bonus Features