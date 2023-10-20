Point Break (Collector’s Edition) surfs onto 4K UHD in December

This holiday season, you’ve got the perfect gift for the Physical Media lover in your life. Point Break (Collector’s Edition) is coming to 4K UHD! This was the greatest dude movie ever made. Patrick Swayze (Dirty Dancing) leads a group of bank robbers that disguise themselves as former presidents. Keanu Reeves (The Matrix) is the FBI agent who enters their circle by living their high-octane adventure lifestyle. You’ll be screaming “Cowabunga!” as they drop from the sky or fly across the waves. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios with all the details:

SURFS UP! THE FAN FAVORITE POINT BREAK

TO BE RELEASED ON 4K ULTRA HDTM + BLU-RAYTM

IN A NEW COLLECTOR’S EDITION

TO BE RELEASED DECEMBER 5, 2023

Shout! Select proudly presents Point Break (Collector’s Edition) for release on December 5. The adrenaline-filled fan favorite is featured here in all its glory on 4K Ultra HD™ and Blu-ray™, with special features including a NEW master and restoration from a 2023 4K scan of the interpositive in Dolby Vision.

Fans ordering from ShoutFactory.com will receive an exclusive 18 x 24 rolled poster featuring the original theatrical artwork available while supplies last.

Hang ten and hang tough, Johnny. Rookie FBI agent Johnny Utah is learning to ride the waves. His mission: infiltrate a group of extreme surfers who may be the bank robbers known as the Ex-Presidents, and whose MO includes wearing masks of former White House denizens. Keanu Reeves portrays Johnny, Patrick Swayze plays charismatic thrill seeker Bodhi, and Oscar®-winning* director Kathryn Bigelow delivers an adrenaline rush of gnarly rides, skydives and danger in Point Break!

*2009: Best Achievement in Directing, The Hurt Locker

Point Break (Collector’s Edition)

DISC ONE

4K ULTRA HD: 2160p Ultra High-Definition HDR Widescreen (2.35:1)/English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0

DISC TWO

BLU-RAY: 1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1)/English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0

English SDH Subtitles/1991/Color/Approximate Feature Running Time +/- 122 Minutes

4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision HDR playback requires Dolby Vision-capable Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Player and Dolby Vision-capable 4K Ultra HD Television.

SPECIAL FEATURES:

DISC ONE (4K UHD):

NEW Master And Restoration From A 2023 4K Scan Of The Interpositive In Dolby Vision

DISC TWO (BLU-RAY™):

NEW Master And Restoration From A 2023 4K Scan Of The Interpositive

Additional Scenes

4 Featurettes

Theatrical Trailer

