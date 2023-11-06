Blu-ray Review: Full Body Massage

Nicolas Roeg became one of the iconic filmmakers in the ’70s and ’80s with his unique visual and editing styles. He once declared that time was a crutch in movies. He allowed his films to drift between flashbacks, flash forwards and perhaps fantasies of memories. His unique movies found themselves staples of midnight screenings including Mick Jagger’s Performance, David Bowie’s Man Who Fell To Earth, Don’t Look Now, Bad Timing, Insignificance and The Witches. After you saw your first Roeg movie, you did your best to track down the rest on home video. His movies weren’t known for playing on local TV station. This changed in the late ’80s and ’90s. Roeg found himself making films for TV. This was at a time when cable channels were trying to appear more sophisticated in their “TV Movies” by hiring serious directors. Roeg delivered an intimate version of his trademarked style with Full Body Massage when it originally ran on Showtime.

Nina (Bosch: Legacy‘s Mimi Rogers) is an art gallery owner who is eager for her weekly visit from her masseur Douglas (Growing Pains‘ Christopher Burgard). She’s getting her pre-game on with a bit of wine and a soak time in the hot tub. In her memories, it seems that Douglas knows how to touch her in all the right places. Her fantasy afternoon gets a curveball when a replacement arrives. Fitch (F/X and Cocktail‘s Bryan Brown) hauls in his massage gear ready to begin the rubdown. He’s a bit nosy as he pokes around her house while setting up his gears. He also doesn’t completely buy into the customer is always right. He doesn’t mind arguing a point with her. This puts her a bit of an uptight position. A good massage does include letting someone put their hands all over you. How can he get Nina to open up when she keeps clenching up? Fitch is a bit spiritual in his approach to a massage while Nina appears to be all about the hands all over her as seen in her flashbacks to how Douglas touches her. We have to wonder if Fitch is also going to be able to keep this a completely professional relationship as he oils Nina up.

Full Body Massage does sound like a title that would run on Cinemax After Dark instead of Showtime. Mimi Rogers doesn’t stay wrapped in a towel for the film. But this is more than a ’90s Erotic Thriller. There’s quite a bit going on during Nana and Fitch’s conversation. There’s also a lot that the duo isn’t sharing with each other during the experience. This is where Roeg’s style shines. He’s able to jump into the past of both characters based on touch or noticing objects and art in Nina’s house. We learn of the darkness in Finch’s past. Roeg works in cinema like we remember. These cut away moments add to what’s going on with the characters and aren’t distractions. The movie also gives viewers quite a few tips and suggestions on things to do the next time someone asks them to give them a massage.

Even though this was one of Roeg’s last major projects, Full Body Massage is a great way to get a sense of the director’s approach to cinematic storytelling before plunging into Man Who Fell To Earth or Walkabout.

The Video is 1.66:1 anamorphic. The 1080p transfer brings out the details that were rather fuzzy when my pals with Showtime recorded it on VHS back in The Fall of 1995. The Audio is LPCM 2.0. There’s a cleanness to the sound so you can feel the quiet moments during Brian’s massaging moments. The movie is subtitled in English.

TV Version (93:05) is the 1.33:1 full frame version that ran Showtime. This was achieved by cropping on the right and left side of the screen instead of the full frame effect.

Image Gallery (0:46) includes press photos and Showtime press kit photos.

Original Trailer (1:26) sets us up for the massage action.

Additional Trailers for Tokyo Decadence and Nightwish. Tokyo Decadence was a major rental title in the ’90s.

Unearthed Films present Full Body Massage. Directed by Nicolas Roeg. Screenplay by Dan Gurskis. Starring Mimi Roger, Bryan Brown, Christopher Burgard, Elizabeth Barondes, Gareth Williams, Patrick Neil Quinn & Heather Gunn. Running Time: 93 minutes. Rating: Rated R. Release Date: November 14, 2023.