Stephen King’s Silver Bullets arrives on 4K UHD in December

Who do you think would win a battle between Gary Busey and a Werewolf? Before you start pontificating, you just watch the real results when Silver Bullet arrives on 4K UHD in December. The movie is based on a Stephen King’s story and proved to be a hit back in the Fall of 1985. Now the film will look better than ever. You’ll see more details in the fur, claws and teeth on the screen. Here’s the press release from Scream Factory.



SCREAM FACTORY™

Presents

Stephen King’s

SILVER BULLET

COLLECTOR’S EDITION 4KUHD™+ BLU-RAY™

UNLEASHES DECEMBER 5, 2023 FROM SCREAM FACTORY™

Stephen King’s Masterful Werewolf Novelette Comes Alive! On December 5, 2023, Scream Factory™ will unleash SILVER BULLET Collector’s Edition in a 4K UHD™+ Blu-ray. For the first time ever in 4K UHD™, SILVER BULLET Collector’s Edition includes a new 2023 transfer from the original camera negatives, along with bonus features and new audio commentary. Loyal fans and collectors, pre-order is available now at ShoutFactory.com

In Stephen King’s thrilling adaptation of his novelette, Cycle Of The Werewolf, a peaceful town is suddenly terrorized by a maniacal killer. The townsfolk think a madman is on the loose, but a wheelchair-bound 13-year-old (Corey Haim, The Lost Boys) knows the truth … a werewolf is on the hunt. With the help of his Uncle Red (Gary Busey, Lethal Weapon), young Marty Coslaw sets out to stop the half-man/half-beast before he sinks his teeth into another innocent victim. Now, time is ticking … and the full moon is about to rise.

SILVER BULLET Collector’s Edition Bonus Features

DISC ONE (4K UHD):

NEW 2023 Transfer From The Original Camera Negative

2023 Transfer From The Original Camera Negative In Dolby Vision (HDR-10 Compatible)

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Mono

NEW Audio Commentary With Eric Vespe And Scott Wampler Of The Kingcast

Audio Commentary With Director Daniel Attias

Isolated Score Selections And Audio Interview With Composer Jay Chattaway

DISC TWO (BLU-RAY):