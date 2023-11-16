The Inspector Wears Skirts, Long Arm of the Law, The Blue Jean Monster arrive from 88 Film in Dec.

We are in the middle of a great time for fans of classic Hong Kong action. After hearing about great action films from the ’70s to ’90s, they are finally arriving in America in high quality Blu-ray releases. 88 Films is giving us three titles right before Christmas that will be part of our upcoming gift giving guide. The Inspector Wears Skirts teams Cynthia Rothrock with Sibelle Hu in a tale of female police cops fighting for respect and to crack the case. The Long Arm of the Law I & II has a group of criminals for communist China sneak over the border into Hong Kong to rob jewelry stores. This explosive film helped set the stage for the rise of John Woo. The Blue Jean Monster has a copy rise up from the grave as a vampire to catch the crooks that took him down. Are you ready to celebrate the holidays with prime Hong Kong action cinema? Here is the press release from 88 Films:

88 Films December Releases feature

Action, Adventure and Horror for the Holidays!

On December 12th, the action-comedy classic The Inspector Wears Skirts will be released in a Limited Edition Blu-ray with a slipcase featuring brand-new artwork from Sean Longmore and a 2K remaster from the original camera negative.

Produced by the legendary Jackie Chan and Raymond Chow (Enter the Dragon), The Inspector Wears Skirts blends lightning-fast choreography with hard-hitting action and a healthy dose of comedy. Sibelle Hu and Cynthia Rothrock lead a group of female police officers who must contend with harassment and disrespect at every turn from their male counterparts. Featuring choreography by Chan and his stunt team and photographed by Andy Lau (director of Infernal Affairs I – III) this is an action extravaganza that does not disappoint.

The Blu-ray’s special features include audio commentary by Frank Djeng; Shooting Her Shot – An Interview with Cynthia Rothrock; The Director Wears Pants – An Interview with Director Wellson Chin; Top Squad English opening and closing titles; the Hong Kong trailer; an English trailer; and a stills gallery.

Also on December 12th, the first two chapters of the action-packed Long Arm of the Law franchise, The Long Arm of the Law I & II, come to Blu-ray with stunning new 2K restorations of both films and reversible sleeves featuring original artwork by Sean Longmore.

Directed by Johnny Mak (To Be Number One) and his brother, Michael Mak (Sex and Zen, Butterfly and Sword) respectively, these two movies are loaded with Hong Kong-style action sequences and provide an explosive prelude to what would eventually become a series of martial arts thrillers.

The Blu-ray’s special features include audio commentaries by Hong Kong film expert Frank Djeng; and brand new interviews with actor Philip Chan and director Michael Mak.

Next up, on December 12th, the Hong Kong horror-comedy The Blue Jean Monster is being released in a Limited Edition Blu-ray, including a slipcase featuring brand-new artwork by James Neal from a 2K remaster of the original camera negative. The Blue Jean Monster delivers both gore and laughs as a dead police officer gets a second chance at revenge towards the bank robbers who killed him – as a vampire! Featuring the kind of hyper-frenetic energy that fans of films like The Evil Dead have come to love, with stylish direction by Ivan Lai.

The Blu-ray’s special features include Man Made Monster – An Interview with Assistant Director Sam Leong; and the original Hong Kong trailer.

The Inspector Wears Skirts

Madame Wu (Sibelle Hu) has been assigned to the Hong Kong Police Academy to train female Banshee Squad Members.

Madame Wu (Sibelle Hu) has been assigned to the Hong Kong Police Academy to train female Banshee Squad Members, right next door to the all-male Tiger Squad lead by Inspector Kan (Shui-Fan Fung). After internal conflicts and courting mishaps, the squad members are ordered to band together to round up a gang of thieves, but nothing goes as planned. From executive producer, Raymond Chow (ENTER THE DRAGON) comes this rambunctious action-comedy that was produced & choreographed by the legendary Jackie Chan and lensed by superstar Andy Lau. 88 FILMS proudly presents THE INSPECTOR WEARS SKIRTS (also known as TOP SQUAD), gorgeously remastered from the original camera negative and packed with bonus material. Finally, North American audiences can see the film that put in motion a massively successful franchise, launched the career of international action star Cynthia Rothrock and helped to establish the viability of female-driven action films in Hong Kong — and worldwide!

Media

Watch trailer »

Bonus Materials

LIMITED EDITION – Slipcase with brand-new artwork from Sean Longmore

2K Remaster from the Original Camera Negative

High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray Presentation

2.0 Cantonese Dual Mono with English Subtitles

2.0 English Dual Mono

Audio Commentary by Frank Djeng

Shooting Her Shot – An Interview With Cynthia Rothrock

The Director Wears Pants – An Interview With Director Wellson Chin

”Top Squad” English Opening and Closing Titles

Hong Kong Trailer

English Trailer

Stills Gallery

The Long Arm Of The Law 1&2

Presented together in one dynamite package comes The Long Arm of the Law and The Long Arm of the Law Part 2.

Presented together in one dynamite package comes The Long Arm of the Law and The Long Arm of the Law Part 2. Directed by Johnny Mak (To be Number One) and his brother, Michael Mak (Sex and Zen, Butterfly and Sword) respectively, these two movies are packed full of Hong Kong-style action sequences, thrills, and spills, and provide an explosive prelude to what would eventually become a quadrilogy of martial arts thrillers.

Bonus Materials

Reversible sleeves featuring original artwork

Brand new artwork by Sean Longmore

Stunning new 2K restorations of both films in 1:85:1 aspect ratio

Audio Commentaries by Hong Kong Film Expert Frank Djeng

Brand New Interviews with Actor Philip Chan

Brand New Interviews with Director Michael Mak

The Blue Jean Monster

The Blue Jean Monster is a 1991 Hong Kong horror-comedy film directed by Ivan Lai.

The Blue Jean Monster is a 1991 Hong Kong horror-comedy film directed by Ivan Lai. The movie is about a police officer named Joe who has a happy life with his pregnant wife. One day he gets a tip that a bank is about to be robbed and rushes to it but is killed. Then the strangest thing happen, Joe becomes a vampire when a black cat jumps on his body and is hit by lightning. Can Joe take revenge on his killers?

Media

Watch trailer »

Bonus Materials