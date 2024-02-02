Eureka! brings Jet Li’s Black Mask to Blu-ray in April

Eureka Entertainment announces the April 23 release of Black Mask, a dazzling and explosive martial arts extravaganza starring Jet Li, produced by the legendary Tsui Hark, and presented on Blu-ray fully uncut from a new 2K restoration. This marks the first time the fully uncut version has been made available in North America. Released under the Eureka Classics imprint in a Limited-Edition set (2000 copies only per territory), the packaging will feature an O-card slipcase and collector’s booklet, plus a bonus disc featuring an extended version of the film.



Tsui Chik (Li) is a librarian who leads a quiet, unassuming life – or, at least, that’s what he wants people to believe. In truth, he was once a member of the 701 Squad, a group of elite combatants produced by a failed super-soldier project. In kind with his former comrades, his central nervous system has been altered to render him impervious to pain. When several of his fellow test subjects resurface and embark on a crimewave under the leadership of their former commander Hung Kuk (Patrick Lung), Tsui is forced to use his extraordinary abilities once more. Donning a costume, he sets out to face his past – as the vigilante known as the Black Mask.



Adapted from the manhua by Pang Chi-ming and Li Chi-tak and heavily influenced by Bruce Lee’s turn as Kato in The Green Hornet, Black Mask is one of the most entertaining movies in Jet Li’s filmography and boasts action orchestrated by Yuen Woo-ping, who would later win an Academy Award for his work on Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.



LIMITED EDITION TWO-DISC BLU-RAY SET FEATURES:

Limited Edition of 2000 copies only; O-card slipcase featuring new artwork by Grégory Sacré (Gokaiju); a limited edition bonus disc featuring two alternate versions of the film; plus: A Limited-Edition collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by James Oliver.



DISC ONE

Fully uncut Hong Kong version presented in 1080p from a 2K restoration; the original US version presented in 1080p from a 2K restoration; original Cantonese Stereo and optional DTS-HD MA 5.1 (Hong Kong Version); optional English subtitles, newly translated for this release; brand new audio commentary on the Hong Kong version by Asian film expert Frank Djeng (NY Asian Film Festival); brand new audio commentary on the US export version by action cinema experts Mike Leeder and Arne Venema; brand new interview with stuntman

Mike Lambert; brand new interview with film critic Andrew Heskins (easternKicks.com); brand new interview with Leon Hunt, author of Kung Fu Cult Masters: From Bruce Lee to Crouching Tiger; a reversible sleeve featuring original poster artwork; Archival Making of featurette; and trailers.



DISC TWO (LIMITED EDITION BONUS DISC)

Alternate Taiwanese cut of the film; Extended version of Black Mask featuring all the unique footage from the various releases of the film re-inserted.



“Visually impressive.” – Variety

