Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny will rock February 13 on Blu-ray!

Tenacious D was a real band before they become characters in a movie. Before Jack Black was a superstar and Kyle Gass a character actor, the duo had formed the loudest acoustic band ever to rock the world. They were able to play their way into a three-episode HBO series before getting their own feature film. The film allowed them to share the screen with Ronnie James Dio. Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny is finally getting upgraded to Blu-ray as part of the Shout Select series. Here’s the press release with the bonus features from Shout! Studios:

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny

Fan-Favorite Musical Epic Available on Blu-ray for the First Time February 13, 2024 from Shout! Studios

From acclaimed comedy rockers Tenacious D comes the hilarious musical epic Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny, available for the first time on Blu-ray February 13, 2024 from Shout! Studios. Starring Jack Black (School of Rock, Super Mario Bros.) and Kyle Gass (The Cable Guy, Elf) and a supporting cast packed with notable musicians and actors including Fred Armisen (Portlandia, SNL), Amy Poehler (Parks and Recreation, Upright Citizen’s Brigade), Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters, Nirvana) and Ronnie James Dio, this uproarious comedic tale is a fan-favorite film that has developed a fervent following since its initial release.

With a new 2K master from film elements, the release also includes a number of bonus features including audio commentary with stars Jack Black and Kyle Gass, audio commentary with director Liam Lynch, behind the scenes featurettes, deleted and extended scenes, and more! Fans can pre-order their copies now at ShoutStudios.com

Witness the birth of Tenacious D, the greatest – and craziest – rock band ever “in a movie destined to become the most hilarious musical epic since This Is Spinal Tap” (Pete Hammond, Maxim). Featuring many A-list movie and rock star cameos, this laugh-a-minute riot is sure to have you begging for an encore. On a fateful day in Venice Beach, JB (Jack Black) and KG (Kyle Gass) meet and realize they are destined to make history by combining their musical genius. But when overnight success eludes them, they set out to find the legendary “Pick of Destiny” – a special guitar pick believed to possess magical powers that can make any open mic wannabe a rock legend.

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny Bonus Features

Audio commentary with stars Jack Black and Kyle Gass

Audio commentary with director Liam Lynch

Deleted/Extended Scenes

Archival Featurettes

Home Movies

“Hell O’Clock News” Internet Shorts

Music Video

Theatrical Trailer

