The Freak Brothers Season 2 arrives on Digital on Feb 26

The Freak Brothers are back with another season. The animated series features the voices of Woody Harrelson and Pete Davidson so they are speaking from experience. The Freak Brothers Season 2 can be bought on digital at the end of the month. Here’s the press release from Lionsgate with all the details:

Street Date: 2/26/24
Digital SRP: $9.99

PROGRAM DESCRIPTION
Based on “The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers” ― which is celebrating its 55th anniversary and over 45 million copies sold ― the adult animated series “The Freak Brothers” Season 2 arrives on Digital February 26 from Lionsgate. Animated by Starburns Industries (TV’s “Rick and Morty”) and Pure Imagination Studios (TV’s “The Simpsons”), “The Freak Brothers” Season 2 cast features Academy Award® nominee Woody Harrelson, Primetime Emmy® Award winner John Goodman (2007, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip”), Primetime Emmy® Award winner Tiffany Haddish (2018, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, Host on “Saturday Night Live”), and Pete Davidson. The cast is rounded out by “Workaholics” co-creators and stars Adam Devine (Pitch Perfect) and Blake Anderson (Dope), Andrea Savage (TV’s “I’m Sorry”), La La Anthony, and rapper ScHoolboy Q. “The Freak Brothers” Season 2 will be available for the suggested retail price of $9.99 for Digital.
 
OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS
The Freak Brothers’ Mary Jane-fueled misadventures will take them from their high school reunion to matching wits with Mark Zuckerberg, settling old scores with Mitch McConnell, and battling Seth Rogan in a Pot Brownie Bake-Off at the Cannabis Cup.
 
CAST
Woody Harrelson                    TV’s “True Detective,” The Hunger Games film franchise, The People vs. Larry FlyntTriangle of SadnessZombieland
John Goodman                       TV’s “The Conners,” “The Righteous Gemstones,” Argo
Tiffany Haddish                       Like a BossGirls Trip, TV’s “Tuca & Bertie”
Pete Davidson                        TV’s “Bupkis,” “Saturday Night Live,” The King of Staten IslandBodies Bodies Bodies
 
PROGRAM INFORMATION
Year of Production: 2023
Title Copyright: © 2023 FFFB Two, LLC. Artwork & Supplementary Materials ®, ™ & © 2024 Lions Gate Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Type: New Release
Rating: TV-14
Genre: Animation, Comedy, Adventure
Closed-Captioned: Yes
Subtitles: N/A
Feature Run Time: 240 Minutes
Digital Format: 16×9 (1.78:1) Presentation
Digital Audio: English 5.1 and Stereo

