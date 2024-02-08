Stallone’s Rambo: Last Blood hits 4K UHD Steelbook in April

While certain stores have gotten out of stocking physical media, Walmart is keeping discs on the shelves and launching a series of 4K UHD/Blu-ray Steelbooks. Along with releasing First Blood, you’ll be able to get Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo: Last Blood on 4K UHD/Blue-ray Steelbook. Rambo’s final adventure has him doing a great act and paying dearly for it. Here’s the press release from Lionsgate with all the details:

4K UHD + Blu-ray™ + Digital Street Date: 4/2/24

4K UHD + Blu-ray™ + Digital SteelBook® SRP: $34.99

Available only at Walmart
PROGRAM DESCRIPTION
The saga of blood and vengeance concludes when Rambo: Last Blood releases April 2 on 4K UHD SteelBook® + Blu-ray™ + Digital from Lionsgate. Go inside the story of Rambo with new special features about the production and sound design. Rambo: Last Blood is a Walmart exclusive will be available on 4K UHD SteelBook® + Blu-ray™ + Digital for the suggested retail price of $34.99.

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS
Sylvester Stallone returns to blaze a final, furious trail of vengeance as the iconic John Rambo in Rambo: Last Blood. After an old friend’s daughter is kidnapped, Rambo tracks the girl down, rescues her, and returns to his Arizona ranch. But when hit men are sent to take him out, the warrior in Rambo is fully — and mercilessly — unleashed. Ratcheting up the intensity is razor-sharp 4K resolution, dropping the viewer into the thick of the excitement with one of the greatest action heroes of all time.

4K ULTRA HD / BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Drawing Last Blood: Multipart Production Diary
  • From First Note to Last Blood: Music for the Massacres
  • Theatrical Trailer

CAST
Sylvester Stallone                               Rocky franchise, Creed, The Expendables franchise
Paz Vega                                            Spanglish, Sex and Lucía, 10 Items or Less
Sergio Peris-Mencheta                       Resident Evil: Afterlife, Meg 2: The Trench, Life Itself
Adriana Barraza                                  Babel, Blue Beetle, Drag Me to Hell
Yvette Monreal                                   TV’s “Stargirl,” “Faking It,” Lowriders
Joaquin Cosio                                     Quantum of Solace, Hell, Savages
Oscar Jaenada                                   The Losers, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

PROGRAM INFORMATION
Year of Production: 2019
Title Copyright: Rambo: Last Blood © 2019 Rambo V Productions, Inc. Artwork & Supplementary Materials ®, ™ & © 2024 Lions Gate Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Type: Catalog Re-Release
Feature Run Time: 89 minutes
Rating: R
Genre: Adventure, Thriller
Closed-Captioned: N/A
Subtitles: Spanish, French, English SDH
4K UHD Format: 2160p Ultra High Definition 16×9 (2.39:1) Presentation
4K UHD Audio: English Dolby Atmos • Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Audio
Artist Information: SteelBook by John Guydo, Slipcase by BOND

