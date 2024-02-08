Stallone’s Rambo: Last Blood hits 4K UHD Steelbook in April

While certain stores have gotten out of stocking physical media, Walmart is keeping discs on the shelves and launching a series of 4K UHD/Blu-ray Steelbooks. Along with releasing First Blood, you’ll be able to get Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo: Last Blood on 4K UHD/Blue-ray Steelbook. Rambo’s final adventure has him doing a great act and paying dearly for it. Here’s the press release from Lionsgate with all the details:

4K UHD + Blu-ray™ + Digital Street Date: 4/2/24

4K UHD + Blu-ray™ + Digital SteelBook® SRP: $34.99

Available only at Walmart

PROGRAM DESCRIPTION

The saga of blood and vengeance concludes when Rambo: Last Blood releases April 2 on 4K UHD SteelBook® + Blu-ray™ + Digital from Lionsgate. Go inside the story of Rambo with new special features about the production and sound design. Rambo: Last Blood is a Walmart exclusive will be available on 4K UHD SteelBook® + Blu-ray™ + Digital for the suggested retail price of $34.99.



OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS

Sylvester Stallone returns to blaze a final, furious trail of vengeance as the iconic John Rambo in Rambo: Last Blood. After an old friend’s daughter is kidnapped, Rambo tracks the girl down, rescues her, and returns to his Arizona ranch. But when hit men are sent to take him out, the warrior in Rambo is fully — and mercilessly — unleashed. Ratcheting up the intensity is razor-sharp 4K resolution, dropping the viewer into the thick of the excitement with one of the greatest action heroes of all time.



4K ULTRA HD / BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES

Drawing Last Blood: Multipart Production Diary

From First Note to Last Blood: Music for the Massacres

Theatrical Trailer