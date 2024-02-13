Carrie (2013) arrives on 4K UHD in March

Joe Corey

Disc Announcements, News

Just in time for Prom Season, Carrie (2013) will be making the blood glisten even more in 4K UHD. The Stephen King novel was brought once more to the screen. This time Kimberly Peirce (Boys Don’t Cry) tells the story of a high school outcast (Susperia‘s Chloë Grace Moretz) who finds herself the center of ridicule by her classmates. What they don’t know is she’s got a secret that might ruin their graduation plans. The 4K UHD arrives in March. Here’s the press release from Scream Factory:

Image 11

Carrie (2013) Collector’s Edition

Available for the First Time on 4K UHD March 19, 2024 from Scream Factory

Image 11

This March, bring home a new vision of high school horror from award-winning director Kimberly Peirce (Boys Don’t Cry, P-Valley) with the release of Carrie (2013) Collector’s Edition from Scream Factory. Starring Julianne Moore and Chloë Grace Moretz, the fan-favorite adaptation of Stephen King’s novel is a two disc 4K UHD / Blu-ray set that features a new 4K scan from the original camera negative.

The release also includes a variety of bonus features, including a new interview with author and screenwriter Joseph Maddrey, a new interview with production designer Carol Spier, audio commentary with director Kimberly Peirce, behind the scenes featurettes, deleted scenes and more! Fans can per-order their copies now by visiting ShoutStudios.com

After merciless taunting from classmates and abuse at the hand of her religious fanatic mother (Julianne Moore), Carrie (Chloë Grace Moretz) lets her anger get the best of her … and her telekinetic powers are unleashed. And when a prom prank goes horribly wrong, events spiral out of control until the terrifying conclusion of this powerful, pulse-quickening horror story.

Carrie (2013) Collector’s Edition Bonus Features

  • NEW 4K Scan from the original camera negative
  • NEW “The Devil’s Hand: Designing Carrie” – interview with production designer Carol Spier
  •  NEW “They’re All Going to Laugh at You: Adapting Carrie” – Interview with author Joseph Maddrey
  • Audio Commentary with director Kimberly Peirce
  • Alternate Ending 
  • Deleted/Alternate Scenes 
  • “Creating Carrie” Featurette
  •  “The Power Of Telekinesis” Featurette
  •  “Tina On Fire” Stunt Double Dailies
  • “Telekinetic Coffee Shop Surprise”
  • Theatrical Trailer
Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About Joe Corey

Joe Corey is the writer and director of "Danger! Health Films" currently streaming on Night Flight and Amazon Prime. He's the author of "The Seven Secrets of Great Walmart People Greeters." This is the last how to get a job book you'll ever need. He was Associate Producer of the documentary "Moving Midway." He's worked as local crew on several reality shows including Candid Camera, American's Most Wanted, Extreme Makeover Home Edition and ESPN's Gaters. He's been featured on The Today Show and CBS's 48 Hours. Dom DeLuise once said, "Joe, you look like an axe murderer." He was in charge of research and programming at the Moving Image Archive.
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

Disc Announcements News
Aew January 11 2023 Preview

AEW Dynamite January 11, 2023 Spoilers Sees New Champions Crowned!

Curfew Banner E1644548462749

Blu-ray Review: Curfew

Arrow Video Logo Banner

Shawscope Vol. 2, The Leech, Silent Running & Nightmare at Noon coming from Arrow Video in December

Inside Pulse Reverse Logo A

TV

Movies

Games

Comics

Fights

Wrestling

Figures

Music

Sports

About

Contact

Work With Us

Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© Inside Pulse
Woman With Phone Pop Art Style Vector