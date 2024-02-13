Carrie (2013) arrives on 4K UHD in March

Just in time for Prom Season, Carrie (2013) will be making the blood glisten even more in 4K UHD. The Stephen King novel was brought once more to the screen. This time Kimberly Peirce (Boys Don’t Cry) tells the story of a high school outcast (Susperia‘s Chloë Grace Moretz) who finds herself the center of ridicule by her classmates. What they don’t know is she’s got a secret that might ruin their graduation plans. The 4K UHD arrives in March. Here’s the press release from Scream Factory:

Carrie (2013) Collector’s Edition

Available for the First Time on 4K UHD March 19, 2024 from Scream Factory

This March, bring home a new vision of high school horror from award-winning director Kimberly Peirce (Boys Don’t Cry, P-Valley) with the release of Carrie (2013) Collector’s Edition from Scream Factory. Starring Julianne Moore and Chloë Grace Moretz, the fan-favorite adaptation of Stephen King’s novel is a two disc 4K UHD / Blu-ray set that features a new 4K scan from the original camera negative.

The release also includes a variety of bonus features, including a new interview with author and screenwriter Joseph Maddrey, a new interview with production designer Carol Spier, audio commentary with director Kimberly Peirce, behind the scenes featurettes, deleted scenes and more! Fans can per-order their copies now by visiting ShoutStudios.com

After merciless taunting from classmates and abuse at the hand of her religious fanatic mother (Julianne Moore), Carrie (Chloë Grace Moretz) lets her anger get the best of her … and her telekinetic powers are unleashed. And when a prom prank goes horribly wrong, events spiral out of control until the terrifying conclusion of this powerful, pulse-quickening horror story.

Carrie (2013) Collector’s Edition Bonus Features