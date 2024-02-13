Quigley Down Under comes upgraded on 4K UHD in March

How far west can a cowboy go? In the case of Tom Selleck, he was able to ride the range in Australia for Quigley Down Under. Alan Rickman (Die Hard) plays an evil landowner who brings Quigley (Selleck) to this distant land to help him clear his land. However, it’s not wild animals he wants chased off. Now you’ll be able to see more of the Outback with the improved resolution when the 4K UHD arrives in March. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios:

TOM SELLECK’S QUIGLEY DOWN UNDER

TO DEBUT ON 4K FROM SHOUT SELECT

QUIGLEY DOWN UNDER (4K UHD)

ARRIVES STATESIDE MARCH 12

Los Angeles, CA – The west was never this far west! Shout! Studios will release Quigley Down Under (4K UHD) on March 12 as part of its Shout Select line. The film boasts a new 4K scan of the original camera negative as well as several bonus features.

Tom Selleck, Laura San Giacomo, and Alan Rickman star in Quigley Down Under, a stylish take on the venerable Western genre from the director of Lonesome Dove.

Arriving in Australia with nothing more than a saddle and his prized six-foot Sharps rifle, American sharpshooter Matthew Quigley (Selleck) thinks he’s been hired to kill off wild dogs. But when he realizes that his mission is murder — to eradicate the Aborigines from the property of a wealthy cattle baron (Rickman) — Quigley refuses … and quickly turns from hunter to hunted. Forced to wage a savage war against his former employer, Quigley proves that no one gets the best of a steely-eyed gunfighter — no one, that is, except the mysterious beauty (San Giacomo) who rides by his side … and captures his heart.

Special Features:

DISC ONE (4K UHD):

· NEW 4K Scan of the Original Camera Negative

DISC TWO (BLU-RAY):

· NEW 4K Scan of the Original Camera Negative

· “Finding Crazy Cora” – Interview with Laura San Giacomo

· “This One Shoots a Mite Further” – Closer Look at the Sharps Rifle with Master Armorer Mike Tristano

· “The Rebirth of a Western” Featurette

· Theatrical Trailer

· TV Spots

· English DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Stereo

About SHOUT! STUDIOS

Shout! Studios is a multi-platform media company specializing in film and TV distribution, development, and production. The company has evolved with the changing entertainment landscape to excel in all forms of content distribution, including theatrical, digital streaming, broadcast and in-flight licensing, physical media, and more. Shout! Studios owns and manages a large portfolio of contemporary and classic feature films, series, animation, and documentaries. The company’s creative acquisition mandate has established it as a leading independent distributor, with partners and properties including Aardman Animations, ALF, The Carol Burnett Show, Stephen J. Cannell Productions, the Roger Corman New Horizons Pictures Library, GKIDS, Studio Ghibli, ITV Studios, The Johnny Carson Show, LAIKA Studios, Mystery Science Theater 3000 (in partnership with creator Joel Hodgson), and Sesame Street, alongside many others. Shout! Kids focuses on live-action and animated kids and family properties including anime, and the company releases genre and horror films and television shows under the Scream Factory imprint. Shout! Studios also produces, acquires, and distributes new films, and operates the acclaimed streaming service Shout! TV and its family of FAST channels. Shout! Studios is based in Los Angeles, California. For more on Shout! Studios, visit ShoutStudios.com