The Iron Claw latches onto home video in March

Joe Corey

Disc Announcements, News

The Iron Claw covers the tragic story of the Von Erich family. If you grew up in the ’80s and loved pro wrestling, they were legendary. Their father trained the sons to dominate in the ring and win over the fans in the Texas area. Even though they were successful, darkness was around the corner. The Iron Claw shows how the family members couldn’t handle it all. The movie is coming out on Blu-ray and DVD in Mark. Here’s the press release from Lionsgate with the details:

Blu-ray™ + DVD + Digital Street Date: 3/26/24
Blu-ray™ + DVD + Digital SRP: $39.99
PROGRAM DESCRIPTION
Bringing the true story of the Von Erich brothers to the world, The Iron Claw will be available on Blu-ray™ + DVD + Digital on March 26 from A24 and Lionsgate. Starring Zac Efron and Golden Globe® winner Jeremy Allen White (Best Performance by an Actor in Musical or Comedy TV Series, “The Bear,” 2023), The Iron Claw will be available for the suggested retail price of $39.99 for Blu-ray + DVD + Digital.

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS
The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.

CAST
Zac Efron                                Neighbors, The Greatest Showman, 17 Again
Jeremy Allen White                TV’s “The Bear,” “Shameless,” “Homecoming”
Harris Dickinson                     The King’s Man, Triangle of Sadness, Where the Crawdads Sing
Maura Tierney                        Liar Liar, TV’s “Your Honor,” “ER” 
Holt McCallany                       TV’s “Mindhunter,” “Lights Out,” Fight Club
Lily James                               Cinderella, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, TV’s “Pam & Tommy”

Trailer: https://youtu.be/ANI0bBIHWdg?si=eXewQeKUspAQI5sg 

BLU-RAY/DVD SPECIAL FEATURES:
Brotherhood Is Forever: Making Iron Claw
Cast and Crew Q&A
Theatrical Trailer

PROGRAM INFORMATION
Year of Production: 2023
Title Copyright: The Iron Claw © 2023 House Claw Rights LLC; Claw Film LLC; British Broadcasting Corporation. Artwork & Supplementary Materials © 2024 Lions Gate Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Type: New Release
Rating: R
Genre: Drama, Biography, Sports
Closed-Captioned: N/A
Subtitles: Spanish, English SDH
Run Time: 132 Minutes
Blu-ray Format: 1080p High Definition, 16×9 (1.85:1)
Blu-ray Audio: English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio™
DVD Format: 16×9 (1.85:1)
DVD Audio: English 5.1 Dolby Audio

