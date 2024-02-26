Stephen King’s The Shining opens on Blu-ray in March

While Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining is considered a masterpiece of horror, author Stephen King felt there were parts of the book the needed to be brought to the screen. After the success of The Stand‘s miniseries, King reunited with director Mick Garris to create a 3-episode miniseries (273 minutes long). The series was a rating’s success. Now it is coming to Blu-ray and will look better than when you watched it on your 1997 box TV with analog cable. Here Is the press release from Scream Factory with all the details:

presents….

STEPHEN KING’S THE SHINING (1997)

ON BLU-RAY

CHECK IN ON MARCH 12….

Los Angeles, CA – On March 12, Scream Factory presents Stephen King’s The Shining (1997) on Blu-ray™. The release feature a new 2K scan from the interpositive as well as audio commentary from Stephen King, director Mick Garris, cast members Steven Weber and Cynthia Garris, and select crew.

110 empty hotel rooms – filled with horror!

Jack Torrance (Steven Weber) and his family (Rebecca De Mornay and Courtland Mead) move into the sprawling, vacant Overlook Hotel to get away from it all. Away from the alcoholism that derails Jack’s writing career. Away from the violent outbursts that mar Jack’s past. But Jack’s young son Danny knows better. He possesses a psychic gift called the shining — a gift the hotel’s vile spirits desperately want.

In the hands of Stephen King, the “dead” Overlook comes horrifyingly alive. Phantoms lurk, the message “redrum” appears with scary frequency, and even the garden topiary lurches into macabre existence in this atmospheric shocker scripted by King from his own novel and directed by ace King adaptor Mick Garris (Sleepwalkers, The Stand).

The Shining (1997) Special Features:

NEW 2K Scan From The Interpositive*

Audio Commentary By Author Stephen King, Director Mick Garris, Cast Members Steven Weber And Cynthia Garris, And Select Crew

11 Additional Scenes

1080p High Definition (1.33:1)

DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Stereo

English SDH Subtitles

Shout! Studios is a multi-platform media company specializing in film and TV distribution, development, and production. The company has evolved with the changing entertainment landscape to excel in all forms of content distribution, including theatrical, digital streaming, broadcast and in-flight licensing, physical media, and more. Shout! Studios owns and manages a large portfolio of contemporary and classic feature films, series, animation, and documentaries. The company’s creative acquisition mandate has established it as a leading independent distributor, with partners and properties including Aardman Animations, ALF, The Carol Burnett Show, Stephen J. Cannell Productions, the Roger Corman New Horizons Pictures Library, GKIDS, Studio Ghibli, ITV Studios, The Johnny Carson Show, LAIKA Studios, Mystery Science Theater 3000 (in partnership with creator Joel Hodgson), and Sesame Street, alongside many others. Shout! Kids focuses on live-action and animated kids and family properties including anime, and the company releases genre and horror films and television shows under the Scream Factory imprint. Shout! Studios also produces, acquires, and distributes new films, and operates the acclaimed streaming service Shout! TV and its family of FAST channels. Shout! Studios is based in Los Angeles, California. For more on Shout! Studios, visit ShoutStudios.com