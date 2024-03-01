Vinegar Syndrome has Dr. Terror’s House of Horrors, Goin’ South and more

Vinegar Syndrome is going deep into the darkness of English horror with Dr Terror’s House of Horrors on 4K UHD. While the film is directed by Freddie Francis and stars Peter Cushing and Christopher Lee. While the trio is largely associated with Hammer Horror, this film was made for the legendary Amicus. Also coming out on 4K UHD is Goin’ South which was directed and starred Jack Nicholson. He brings along John Belushi, Danny DeVito and Christopher Lloyd. Here’s the press release from Vinegar Syndrome with so much more coming:

It’s already March and that means it’s time for an all new round of releases!

This month, VS has assembled a delectable trio of macabre treats from around the globe including one UHD debut, a first-time-on Blu double feature, and a brand new restoration of one of the most shocking and beautiful genre films of the past 35 years, in addition to fresh releases from Cinématographe and VS Labs plus a whopping trio of titles over at our sister site, Mélusine.

This month, we’re getting in the Halloween spirit 7 months early with the 4K UHD debut of director Freddie Francis’ landmark horror anthology and Amicus classic, DR. TERROR’S HOUSE OF HORRORS (1965), newly and exclusively restored by VS from its 35mm camera negative and overflowing with an array of archival interviews and other exciting extras. Moving two decades on, we’ve paired a duo of devilish supernatural horrors from director Marcello Avallone with his South American set shocker MAYA (1989) paired with the equally fiendish SPECTERS (1987), starring Donald Pleasance! Both films have been newly restored from their camera negatives and come packed with an abundance of new interviews. And rounding out the VS offerings is easily one of the more twisted films we’ve had as of late, with Nikos Nikolaidis’ landmark of Greek genre cinema, SINGAPORE SLING (1990). We’ve exclusively restored this staggeringly beautiful descent into decadent perversion from its original negative and are offering its first English friendly Blu-ray, loaded with new and archival extras.Meanwhile, Cinématographe is back with Jack Nicholson’s second directorial effort, GOIN’ SOUTH (1978). This raucous revisionist western/satire stars Nicholson alongside Mary Steenburgen, Christopher Lloyd, John Belushi, Danny DeVito, and more. We’ve newly restored it in 4K from its camera negative and as, per usual, it comes housed in Cinématographe’s exclusive deluxe packaging.Plus, VS Labs is offering the Blu-ray debut of Lech Kowalski’s notorious docudrama and Troma favorite STORY OF A JUNKIE (aka Gringo) (1985), freshly restored in 4K from its 16mm camera negative and loaded with plentiful new and archival extras. This sobering slice of 1980s Manhattan is sure to leave you glued to your seat, mouth agape.And finally, our sister site, Mélusine, is back with a massive trio of new releases, amongst them a UHD debut of a 70s shot but 80s release cult gem, a 60s double feature from Distribpix, and a notorious 80s star vehicle (with its “sequel” included as well) from Quality X. Curious to learn more? You’ll need to stop by the Mélusine site to uncover all the juicy details.

