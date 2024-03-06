Rolling Thunder cracks onto 4K UHD in April

Rolling Thunder was not the feel good film about the return of Vietnam movie that audiences when released in the Fall of 1977. Major Charles Rane (William Devane) comes home after years of being a POW. He realizes the family life he dreamed about in a cell in Vietnam is pretty much gone. Making it worse is when mobsters show up looking for a gift he received for his suffering. He loses his hand in a struggle. He seeks out revenge after he recovers. Rolling Thunder was written by Paul Schrader (Taxi Driver) during his ’70s prime. The movie will look better than ever with a new 4K transfer off the original camera negative. Here is the press release from Shout! Studios:

Los Angeles, CA – Shout! Studios has announced the release of Rolling Thunder (4K + Blu-ray™), set for April 23 as part of the Shout Select line. Bonus features include a NEW 4K transfer from the 35mm original camera negative, a NEW audio commentary with screenwriter/novelist Heywood Gould and author/film historian C. Courtney Joyner, a NEW audio commentary with filmmakers Jackson Stewart and Francis Galluppi, a NEW interview with author/film historian C. Courtney Joyner called “Lean And Mean: The Early Films Of John Flynn,” a NEW interview with composer Barry De Vorzon titled “Coming Home To War: Scoring Rolling Thunder”, and more.

When Major Charles Rane (William Devane, Marathon Man, Interstellar) returns home to San Antonio, Texas, he is given a hero’s welcome. He and his friend John Vohden (Tommy Lee Jones, The Fugitive) had endured eight years of physical and mental torture in a POW camp.

Adjusting to his old life isn’t going to be easy for Rane. His wife Janet has fallen in love with another man, and his son doesn’t remember him. The publicity he receives as a returning hero has attracted the attention of a group of hoodlums. When the group kills Rane’s wife and son and leaves him for dead, he and Vohden team up to hunt them down.

NEW 4K Transfer From The 35mm Original Camera Negative

NEW Audio Commentary With Screenwriter/Novelist Heywood Gould And Author/Film Historian C. Courtney Joyner

NEW Audio Commentary With Filmmakers Jackson Stewart And Francis Galluppi

NEW “Lean And Mean: The Early Films Of John Flynn” – An Interview With Author/Film Historian C. Courtney Joyner

NEW “Coming Home To War: Scoring Rolling Thunder” – An Interview With Composer Barry De Vorzon

“The Making Of Rolling Thunder” – Featuring Interviews With Actors William Devane And Tommy Lee Jones And Writers Paul Schrader And Heywood Gould

Trailers From Hell – Filmmaker Eli Roth On Rolling Thunder

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spot

Radio Spots

Still Gallery

