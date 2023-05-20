Top 5 Dynamite Entertainment August 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With Gargoyles, Disney Villains Hades, Vampirella Vs. Superpowers & More!

Top 5 Dynamite Entertainment August 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With Gargoyles, Disney Villains Hades, Vampirella Vs. Superpowers and More!

Among the Dynamite Entertainment full August 2023 solicits we picked out our Top 5. Do you agree or disagree with the picks?

The Top 5

DISNEY VILLAINS: HADES #1

(W) Elliott Kalan (A) Alessandro Ranaldi (CA) Karen Darboe (VCA) Jae Lee, Trish Forstner & Francesco Tomaselli

FROM THE CLASSIC DISNEY FILM HERCULES – THE LORD OF THE UNDERWORLD FINALLY TAKES CENTER STAGE!

Hades – the lord of darkness! The most deceitful and scheming of the Greek gods!

The one god not invited to the weekly brunch at Mount Olympus!

Obviously, a slight like this calls for the total destruction of the gods of Olympus. To make that happen, the hot-tempered ruler of the underworld needs to acquire the magical Golden Fleece of Colchis. Unfortunately, the Fleece is guarded by a sleepless dragon and soldiers made out of teeth, so Hades assembles a ragtag group of morally questionable adventurers to help him steal the Fleece before some dude named Jason and his Argonaut bros swoop in and ruin his perfectly logical plan. It’s absolute chaotic hilarity courtesy of writer ELLIOTT KALAN (Spider-Man & The X-Men) and artist ALESSANDRO RANALDI (Zorro)! In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: $3.99

GARGOYLES #9

(W) Greg Weisman (A) George Kambadais (CA) David Nakayama

(VCA) Lucio Parrillo, Leirix, Jae Lee and Tony Fleecs, Trish Forstner

The TRIAL OF GOLIATH begins!

With a district attorney intent on proving that Gargoyles should not be considered people, Goliath will rely on influential human friends to speak on his behalf, including the love of his life, NYPD Detective ELISA MAZA…

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: $3.99

GARGOYLES: DARK AGES #2

(W) Greg Weisman (A) Drew Moss (CA) Clayton Crain

(VCA) Alan Quah, Mirka Andolfo, Kenya Danino, Erica Henderson

Kenneth and Mentor’s human and Gargoyle alliance – with some magical help from the ARCHMAGE – battle King Culen’s army.

Mentor orders Goliath’s generation to stay back, as they aren’t yet seasoned warriors.

But Angel and Hyppolyta disobey Mentor’s order and join the fighting, at great cost…

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: $4.99

VAMPIRELLA VS. SUPERPOWERS #4

(W) Dan Abnett (A) Pasquale Qualano (CA) Jae Lee

(VCA) Chuma Hill, Drew Moss, Joseph Michael Linsner, Robert Carey & Cosplay

In a fix, against the Fix Mob!

Vampi can handle herself in a fight, but it’s not just about her…

…she has to protect her all-too-human allies against a massive drug cartel with aims of controlling the entire city!

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: $3.99

VICTORY #3

(W) David Walker (A) Brett Weldele (CA) Dave Johnson (VCA) Bryan Hitch, Carla Cohen, Cosplay & More

Meet Victory, erstwhile love of Vampirella, inexplicable object of interest to Lilith and the not-so-proud owner of the Belial ring. Why does that last part matter? Why, because the ring used to belong to a demon, and it draws her to evil. And it’s mystically bonded itself to Victory. Lucky her. On the bright side, it also gives her nifty powers like flight, mystic bolts, and she can even make that energy take specific shapes like she’s the lost third Wonder Twin!

Up until now, Victory has been left wondering why so many demons are trying to kill her to get a ring she’d rather not have, and that is about to lead her to a head-on confrontation with an evil the likes of which she has never known — — Meet Belilah, the demonic daughter of Belial. We think the covers speak for themselves! In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: $3.99

Pulse Taking

That’s our top picks from Dynamite Entertainment’s August 2023 solicitations, but what caught your eye from their offerings?