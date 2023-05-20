Top 5 Dynamite Entertainment August 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With Gargoyles, Disney Villains Hades, Vampirella Vs. Superpowers & More!

Top 5 Dynamite Entertainment August 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With Gargoyles, Disney Villains Hades, Vampirella Vs. Superpowers and More!

Dynamite Entertainment logo

Among the Dynamite Entertainment full August 2023 solicits we picked out our Top 5. Do you agree or disagree with the picks?

The Top 5

DISNEY VILLAINS HADES #1 A

DISNEY VILLAINS: HADES #1
(W) Elliott Kalan (A) Alessandro Ranaldi (CA) Karen Darboe  (VCA) Jae Lee, Trish Forstner & Francesco Tomaselli

DISNEY VILLAINS HADES #1 B

FROM THE CLASSIC DISNEY FILM HERCULES – THE LORD OF THE UNDERWORLD FINALLY TAKES CENTER STAGE!

DISNEY VILLAINS HADES #1 C

Hades – the lord of darkness! The most deceitful and scheming of the Greek gods!

DISNEY VILLAINS HADES #1 D

The one god not invited to the weekly brunch at Mount Olympus!

DISNEY VILLAINS HADES #1 E Blank

Obviously, a slight like this calls for the total destruction of the gods of Olympus. To make that happen, the hot-tempered ruler of the underworld needs to acquire the magical Golden Fleece of Colchis. Unfortunately, the Fleece is guarded by a sleepless dragon and soldiers made out of teeth, so Hades assembles a ragtag group of morally questionable adventurers to help him steal the Fleece before some dude named Jason and his Argonaut bros swoop in and ruin his perfectly logical plan. It’s absolute chaotic hilarity courtesy of writer ELLIOTT KALAN (Spider-Man & The X-Men) and artist ALESSANDRO RANALDI (Zorro)!

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023
SRP: $3.99

Gargoyles #9 A

GARGOYLES #9
(W) Greg Weisman (A) George Kambadais (CA) David Nakayama

Gargoyles #9 B

(VCA) Lucio Parrillo, Leirix, Jae Lee and Tony Fleecs, Trish Forstner

Gargoyles #9 C

The TRIAL OF GOLIATH begins!

Gargoyles #9 D

With a district attorney intent on proving that Gargoyles should not be considered people, Goliath will rely on influential human friends to speak on his behalf, including the love of his life, NYPD Detective ELISA MAZA…

Gargoyles #9 E

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023
SRP: $3.99

GARGOYLES DARK AGES #2 A

GARGOYLES: DARK AGES #2
(W) Greg Weisman (A) Drew Moss (CA) Clayton Crain

GARGOYLES DARK AGES #2 B

(VCA) Alan Quah, Mirka Andolfo, Kenya Danino, Erica Henderson

GARGOYLES DARK AGES #2 C

Kenneth and Mentor’s human and Gargoyle alliance – with some magical help from the ARCHMAGE – battle King Culen’s army.

GARGOYLES DARK AGES #2 D

Mentor orders Goliath’s generation to stay back, as they aren’t yet seasoned warriors.

GARGOYLES DARK AGES #2 E

But Angel and Hyppolyta disobey Mentor’s order and join the fighting, at great cost…

GARGOYLES DARK AGES #2 F

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023
SRP: $4.99

VAMPIRELLA VS. SUPERPOWERS #4 A

VAMPIRELLA VS. SUPERPOWERS #4
(W) Dan Abnett (A) Pasquale Qualano (CA) Jae Lee

VAMPIRELLA VS. SUPERPOWERS #4 B

(VCA) Chuma Hill, Drew Moss, Joseph Michael Linsner, Robert Carey & Cosplay

VAMPIRELLA VS. SUPERPOWERS #4 C

In a fix, against the Fix Mob!

VAMPIRELLA VS. SUPERPOWERS #4 D Joseph Michael Linsner

Vampi can handle herself in a fight, but it’s not just about her…

VAMPIRELLA VS. SUPERPOWERS #4 E

…she has to protect her all-too-human allies against a massive drug cartel with aims of controlling the entire city!

VAMPIRELLA VS. SUPERPOWERS #4 F

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023
SRP: $3.99

Victory #3 B

VICTORY #3
(W) David Walker (A) Brett Weldele (CA) Dave Johnson (VCA) Bryan Hitch, Carla Cohen, Cosplay & More

Victory #3 C

Meet Victory, erstwhile love of Vampirella, inexplicable object of interest to Lilith and the not-so-proud owner of the Belial ring. Why does that last part matter? Why, because the ring used to belong to a demon, and it draws her to evil. And it’s mystically bonded itself to Victory. Lucky her. On the bright side, it also gives her nifty powers like flight, mystic bolts, and she can even make that energy take specific shapes like she’s the lost third Wonder Twin!

Victory #3 D Alicia Marie Cosplay

Up until now, Victory has been left wondering why so many demons are trying to kill her to get a ring she’d rather not have, and that is about to lead her to a head-on confrontation with an evil the likes of which she has never known —

— Meet Belilah, the demonic daughter of Belial. We think the covers speak for themselves!

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023
SRP: $3.99

Pulse Taking

That’s our top picks from Dynamite Entertainment’s August 2023 solicitations, but what caught your eye from their offerings?

