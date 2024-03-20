The Gate gets an exclusive SteelBook Blu-ray release in May

Ever poke around in your backyard and find a hole. You might imagine what wonders are on the other side. Mostly it turns out to be an angry groundhog. But sometimes, it’s entry way to something even more ominous. Such was kids discovered in the ’80s cult favorite The Gate. Now the film is getting upgraded with a cool SteelBook cover. This is a Walmart exclusive coming out in May. Here’s the press release from Lionsgate with all the details:

Take a backyard adventure to Hell when The Gate opens up on May 14, available on Blu-ray™ SteelBook® from Lionsgate. This 1986 classic fantasy-horror returns in a brand new SteelBook case from artist Vance Kelly. The Gate will be available for the suggested retail price of $23.99 on Blu-ray SteelBook, exclusively at Walmart.



When best friends Glen and Terry stumble across a mysterious crystalline rock in Glen’s backyard, they quickly dig up the newly sodden lawn searching for more precious stones. Instead, they unearth The Gate — an underground chamber of terrifying demonic evil. The teenagers soon understand what evil they’ve released as they are overcome with an assortment of horrific experiences. With fiendish followers invading suburbia, it’s now up to the kids to discover the secret that can lock The Gate forever . . . if it’s not too late.



Audio Commentaries Director Tibor Takacs, Writer Michael Nankin, and Special Effects Designer & Supervisor Randall William Cook Special Effects Designer & Supervisor Randall William Cook, Special Make-Up Effects Artist Craig Reardon, Special Effects Artist Frank Carere, and Matte Photographer Bill Taylor

Isolated Score Selections and Audio Interview

Featurettes: The Gate: Unlocked Minion Maker From Hell It Came The Workman Speaks! Made in Canada From Hell: The Creatures & Demons of The Gate The Gatekeepers Vintage Featurette: Making of The Gate

Teaser Trailer

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spot

Storyboard Gallery

Behind-the-Scenes Still Gallery