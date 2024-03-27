More Details on Sonny Chiba’s Beast Fighter arriving in June

Sonny Chiba might be the only person I’d be willing to bet money could handle a bull and a bear. The Japanese martial arts proved one of the great beatdown artists as seen in The Street Fighter and Kill Bill. Why wouldn’t he be able to handle two of the most dangerous animals around? Now his movies Karate Bullfighter and Karate Bearfighter are being brought together on the Beast Fighter Blu-ray set by Eureka! Forget about all those other boxing and MMA matches this summer on PPV. This June you’ll be watching Sonny Chiba go no holds bar with the killer beasts on Blu-ray. Here’s the press release with bonus features from Eureka!:

EUREKA ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE OF BEAST FIGHTER STARRING SONNY CHIBA

TWO SPECTACULAR MARTIAL ARTS MOVIES BASED ON THE LIFE OF A FABLED BULL-SLAYING KARATE MASTER

Eureka Entertainment announces the June 25 release of Beast Fighter, two thrilling martial arts movies based on the hit manga series Karate Baka Ichidai and starring Sonny Chiba. Presented for the first time ever on Blu-ray from brand-new restorations as part of the Eureka Classics range. The first print run of 2000 copies will feature an O-card slipcase and collector’s booklet.

The mighty Sonny Chiba (Bodyguard Kiba) stars in two spectacular martial arts movies based upon the real life of Masutatsu “Mas” Ōyama – the fabled bull-slaying karate master who trained none other than Chiba himself.

In Karate Bullfighter (or Champion of Death), a karate tournament is crashed by an enigmatic martial artist calling himself Ōyama (Chiba), who arrives in tattered rags and beats all who dare challenge him. But Ōyama’s entrance into the world of karate has unforeseen consequences, and soon he is fighting for far more than sporting victory. Then, in Karate Bearfighter, Ōyama is expelled from the karate community for refusing to pull his punches. With nowhere else to turn, he takes a job with the yakuza after running into Kimura (Hideo Murota), who Ōyama once knew as a fellow member of the Imperial Japanese Air Service before he turned to a life of crime. Ultimately, though, Ōyama has no more respect for his superiors on the streets than he did in the dojo…

Directed by Kazuhiko Yamaguchi (Sister Street Fighter), Karate Bullfighter and Karate Bearfighter were adapted from the popular manga series Karate Baka Ichidai by Ikki Kajiwara, which ran from 1971 to 1977 and chronicled the life and legend of Mas Ōyama. Eureka Classics is proud to present both films for the first time ever on Blu-ray from brand new restorations of the original film elements by Toei.

SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES:

Limited edition O card slipcase (first print run of 2000 copies only); 1080p presentations of both films across two Blu-ray discs, from new restorations of the original film elements by Toei; Original Japanese mono audio; Optional English subtitles; Brand new feature length audio commentaries on both films by action cinema experts Mike Leeder & Arne Venema; In Search of the Ultimate Truth – Brand new video essay by Jonathan Clements, author of A Brief History of the Martial Arts; Original theatrical trailers; PLUS: A Limited edition collector’s booklet featuring new writing by Eddie Falvey (first print run of 2000 copies only).

