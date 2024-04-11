Crimson Peak, Narc, Night Falls on Manhattan & Pandemonium arrive in May from Arrow

Arrow Video has loaded up May’s slate with the supernatural and cops. The big event is the arrival of Guillermo del Toro’s Crimson Peak on 4K UHD. This ghost story should look even more haunting on your television set. This is the most haunted thing to happen in Buffalo, New York that didn’t involve the Bills losing 4 Super Bowls in a row. There is no football in this Gothic Tale. Getting both 4K UHD and Blu-ray releases is Joe Carnahan’s Narc. Jason Patric returns to the police force to investigate the murder of his former partner. This time he’s teamed up with Ray Liotta. Sidney Lumet’s Night Falls on Manhattan gets into the New York City’s D.A. office. Andy Garcia gets pulled into a shaky case. The movie also features James Gandolfini, Dominic Chianese, Vincent Pastore, and Frank Vincent before they united on The Sopranos. Pandemonium has two people forced to death with their deaths and the lives that lead to the grave. Here’s the press release from Arrow Video with all the details:

On May 7th, Arrow Video will release the crime thriller Night Falls On Manhattan from director Sidney Lumet, who brings his gritty realism to this adaptation of former NYPD officer Robert Daley’s novel. Assistant DA Sean Casey (Andy Garcia) is assigned to prosecute a drug dealer whose case has deep ties to his family. As the young attorney uncovers the truth about the arrest, his career, family, and life are threatened. The Limited Edition Blu-ray features an all-star cast that includes Academy Award® nominees Richard Dreyfuss, Ian Holm, and Lena Olin, as well as James Gandolfini, Vincent Pastore, Frank Vincent, Bobby Cannavale, and Ron Liebman.



The special features include two audio commentaries; a documentary about the director; on-set interviews with cast and crew; behind the scenes footage; trailers and TV spots.



On May 21st, director Guillermo del Toro’s sumptuous horror classic Crimson Peak makes its debut in a Limited Edition 4K release, approved by the director himself. The film stars Mia Wasikowska (Alice in Wonderland) as Edith, a young woman still haunted by the death of her mother, who finds love in the arms of the mysterious Thomas (Tom Hiddleston, Loki). Edith finds the atmosphere in Thomas’ majestic but dilapidated home as unwelcoming as Thomas’s sister (Oscar® winner Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye), and quickly learns that both brother and sister, as well as the house itself, are haunted by mysteries that eventually reveal unspeakable family acts. Crimson Peak is del Toro at the peak of his powers, delivering a lavish gothic romance tale for the ages. The special features include a director’s commentary; a feature-length making-of; interviews with director and cast; featurettes on the sets, the gothic romance genre, photography, costumes, production design, and FX work; a critic interview; a visual essay; deleted scenes; image gallery; trailers and TV spots.



Also on May 21st, the neo-noir crime drama Narc, from director Joe Carnahan and producer Tom Cruise, arrives in Blu-ray and 4K UHD Limited Edition sets. After an undercover operation goes tragically wrong, Detroit narcotics officer Nick Tellis (Jason Patric, The Lost Boys) is assigned to investigate the death of a fellow officer with the officer’s former partner, Henry Oak (Ray Liotta, Goodfellas). As Tellis begins to unravel the details of the slain officer’s life, the two men discover dark secrets that challenge their fragile relationship. Narc is a modern take on the classic gritty crime films of the ‘70s, such as The French Connection and Serpico. The special features on both the 4K UHD and Blu-ray editions include a new director’s introduction; audio commentary; new interviews with director and crew; two vintage making-of featurettes; archival interview with legendary director William Friedkin; vintage EPK interviews with cast and crew; trailer; and an image gallery.



Lastly, arriving on May 28th, is French writer/director Quarxx’s (All the Gods in the Sky) dark fantasy film, Pandemonium, on Limited Edition Blu-ray. After a car crash leaves Nathan (Hugo Dillon) and Daniel (Arben Bajraktaraj) seemingly unharmed, they begin to realize the horrifying truth – they are dead. Nathan must confront his past if he is to find a way out of the hellscape he appears to be eternally doomed to journey through. Pandemonium tells a series of interconnected tales that adroitly bridge the gap between this mortal coil and the hereafter with haunting beauty. The special features include interviews with the writer/director, and special make-up/FX supervisor; behind-the-scenes footage; footage from the Paris premiere; making-of; and a trailer.



Night Falls On Manhattan [Limited Edition]

Night Falls on Manhattan is a 1996 American crime drama film written and directed by Sidney Lumet based on the novel Tainted Evidence by Robert Daley.

In a career that includes Oscar-nominated masterpieces such as Serpico, Prince of the City and The Verdict, director Sidney Lumet has cross-examined the fine line between those who enforce the law and those who exploit it, both in the courtroom and on the streets. Adapting a novel by former NYPD officer Robert Daley (Year of the Dragon), Lumet once again exposes the corrupt underbelly of the city that never sleeps in Night Falls on Manhattan. Sean Casey (Andy Garcia) is an assistant district attorney and a rising star in the New York City legal system. He is forced into a tough position when his ambitious boss, seeking re-election, asks Sean to prosecute a drug dealer caught by two NYPD detectives under controversial circumstances – one of whom happens to be Sean’s father (Ian Holm). As Sean gets closer to the truth in the case, what he uncovers may break his faith in the legal system, threaten his promising career and tear his family apart. Boasting a powerhouse supporting cast including Lena Olin, Richard Dreyfuss and James Gandolfini, this underrated entry in Lumet’s canon of crime classics can be freshly reappraised with a new restoration and illuminating bonus features.

Bonus Materials

Brand new 2K remaster from the original negative by Arrow Films

High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray presentation

Original lossless 5.1 surround and 2.0 stereo audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing

Archive commentary by director Sidney Lumet

Archive commentary by actors Andy Garcia and Ron Leibman, with producers Josh Kramer and Thom Mount

The Directors: Sidney Lumet, an hour-long archive documentary from 2002 featuring interviews with Lumet, Garcia, Leibman, Jack Lemmon, Rod Steiger, Christopher Walken and others

On-set interviews with Lumet, Garcia, Dreyfuss, Olin, Holm and Leibman

Behind-the-scenes footage

Theatrical trailer and TV spots

Limited Edition packaging featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Tom Ralston

Illustrated collectors’ booklet featuring new writing on the film by Nick Clement and original production notes

Interesting Points

Features original music by Wynton Marsalis that was never released elsewhere

First screen paring of future SOPRANOS castmates James Gandolfini, Dominic Chianese, Vincent Pastore, and Frank Vincent

Andy García was nominated for an ALMA Award (the Latin OSCARS), for Outstanding Actor in a Feature Film

A sophisticated courtroom thriller from the director of SERPICO, DOG DAY AFTERNOON, 12 ANGRY MEN, and NETWORK

Crimson Peak [Limited Edition]

In the aftermath of a family tragedy, an aspiring author is torn between love for her childhood friend and the temptation of a mysterious outsider.

From the imagination of Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro (Pan’s Labyrinth, The Shape of Water) comes Crimson Peak, a lavish, stunningly realized journey into the dark heart of Gothic romance… Beginning in Buffalo, New York, during the 1880s, Crimson Peak stars Mia Wasikowska (Alice in Wonderland, Stoker) as Edith Cushing, an aspiring writer who is haunted by the death of her mother. Edith falls in love with seductive stranger Thomas Sharpe (Tom Hiddleston, The Avengers), who whisks her off to Allerdale Hall, his baronial, yet dilapidated English mansion built upon a mountain of blood-red clay. Here Edith meets Lucille (Jessica Chastain, Zero Dark Thirty), Thomas’s sister who at times seems hostile and jealous. As Edith struggles to feel at home in the imposing residence, she gradually uncovers a horrendous family secret and encounters supernatural forces that will help he discover the terrible truth behind Crimson Peak. Boasting incredibly intricate and ornate production design and a rich visual style, del Toro’s film is a grandiose, boldly baroque triumph of Gothic decadence, which expertly combines and contrasts the sublimely beautiful with the shockingly grotesque. Crimson Peak is presented here in sumptuous special packaging, with a wealth of extra features, affording unprecedented insight into the making of this modern Gothic classic.

Bonus Materials

4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible), approved by director Guillermo del Toro

Original DTS:X Master Audio sound

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Optional Descriptive Video Service (DVS) for the visually impaired

Audio commentary by co-writer and director Guillermo Del Toro

The House is Alive: Constructing Crimson Peak, a feature-length documentary with cast and crew interviews and extensive behind the scenes footage

Spanish language interview with Guillermo Del Toro

The Gothic Corridor, The Scullery, The Red Clay Mines, The Limbo Fog Set, four featurettes exploring different aspects of Allerdale Hall

A Primer on Gothic Romance, the director and stars talk about the key traits of Gothic romance

The Light and Dark of Crimson Peak, the cast and crew talk about the film’s use of color

Hand Tailored Gothic, a featurette on the film’s striking costumes

A Living Thing, a look at the design, modelling and construction of the Allerdale Hall sets

Beware of Crimson Peak, a walking tour around Allerdale Hall with Tom Hiddleston

Crimson Phantoms, a featurette on the film’s amazing ghosts

Kim Newman on Crimson Peak and the Tradition of Gothic Romance, an interview with author and critic

Violence and Beauty in Guillermo Del Toro’s Gothic Fairy Tale Films, a video essay by the writer Kat Ellinger

Deleted scenes

Image gallery

Original trailers and TV spots

Double-sided, foldout poster

Four double-sided postcards

Limited edition packaging designed by Crimson Peak concept artist Guy Davis

Limited edition 80-page, hard-bound book featuring writing by David Jenkins and Simon Abrams, an archival interview with Guillermo del Toro, and original conceptual design illustrations by artists Guy Davis and Oscar Chichoni

Points of Note

ALL previous bonus features included alongside New exclusive content

Nominated for ten Saturn Awards by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films – Winning Best Horror Film, Supporting Actress, and Production Design

Unites MCU favorite Tom Hiddleston (LOKI) with the Ocar-winning master of modern horror, Guillermo Del Toro (THE SHAPE OF WATER)

Global first 4K UHD release

Narc [Limited Edition]

A suspended undercover narcotics officer is drawn back onto the force to find the truth behind the murder of a young police officer.

A natural successor to the violent thrillers of the 70s, director Joe Carnahan’s breakthrough Narc brings the genre screaming into a new era, setting the standard for the modern cop drama with its gritty, unrelenting tone and style. In wintry Detroit, narcotics cop Nick Tellis (Jason Patric, The Lost Boys) is recovering from an undercover operation gone wrong. In the hopes of being assigned a quiet desk job, he agrees to return to active duty and partner up with Detective Henry Oak (Ray Liotta, Goodfellas) to investigate the apparent murder of Oak’s former partner. As both men become lost in the depths of the case, boundaries become blurred, and their relationship begins to vacillate between intensely personal and unsettlingly suspicious. One of the best crime films of the 21st century, Narc is back in an intense new filmmaker-approved 4K remaster, with brutally immersive Atmos audio, and featuring hours of previously unreleased on-set interviews and brand-new bonus features.

Bonus Materials

4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

Brand new 4K remaster from the original negative by Arrow Films

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Nathanael Marsh

Double-sided poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Nathanael Marsh

Illustrated collectors’ booklet featuring new writing by Michelle Kisner, a new interview with producer Diane Nabatoff and archival interviews and articles

DISC ONE – FEATURE (4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY)

4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Newly restored original stereo audio and Dolby Atmos surround audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing

Archival feature commentary with director Joe Carnahan and editor John Gilroy

Brand new introduction from director Joe Carnahan

DISC TWO – EXTRAS (BLU-RAY)

Shattering the Blue Line, a newly filmed interview with director Joe Carnahan

Shooting Narc, a newly filmed interview with director of photography Alex Nepomniaschy

If You Live Another Day, a newly filmed interview with actor Krista Bridges

The Journey of the Costume, a newly filmed interview with costume designer Gersha Phillips

Making the Deal, a vintage promotional featurette looking at the making of the film

The Visual Trip, a vintage promotional featurette looking at the look of the film

The Friedkin Connection, a vintage promotional featurette interviewing William Friedkin and discussing the connections between his body of work and Narc

Shooting Up, a vintage promotional featurette looking at the making of the film

Vintage EPK interviews with Joe Carnahan, Ray Liotta, Jason Patric, Diane Nabatoff, Alex Nepomniaschy and William Friedkin

Theatrical trailer

Image gallery

Pandemonium [Limited Edition]

Two strangers seemingly survive a brutal car accident unscathed on an isolated mountain road. But soon, the truth is revealed & things become heated.

Director Quarxx (All the Gods in the Sky) explores the peculiar, welcoming all those hungry for wonder, in Pandemonium, a unique cinematic blend of fantasy, drama, genre, and humor.

Nathan (Hugo Dillon) and Daniel (Arben Bajraktaraj) are caught in a road accident that kills them both. As they come to grips with their deaths, Nathan confronts his past and the consequences of his actions. Now trapped in the hellish void of Pandemonium, he encounters tortured souls like Jeanne (Manon Maindivide), a disturbed child; Julia (Ophélia Kolb), a grief-stricken mother; and Norghul (Jean Rousseau), the guide of the great void. Will he find a way to escape the torment that awaits him for eternity? Pandemonium takes the viewer on a chilling journey as three interconnected stories unravel in this macabre exploration of tales depicting fallen souls. From the intricacies of everyday drama to the realms of supernatural intrigue, each narrative weaves a haunting tapestry that blurs the lines between the mortal and the supernatural.

Bonus Materials