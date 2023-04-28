Dynamite Entertainment Gives Vampirella’s Frenemy Victory Her Own Series! Dynamite Comics June 2023 & July 2023 Solicitations Spoilers!

Dynamite Entertainment Gives Vampirella’s Frenemy Victory Her Own Series! Dynamite Comics June 2023 and July 2023 Solicitations Spoilers!

Will She Have Her Victory? Vampirella’s Lover Turned Foe Stars in Solo Series From David F. Walker & Brett Weldele

This summer the Vampirella franchise welcomes another new series and an exciting new path for one of its newest stars, as Victory gets the spotlight with writer David F. Walker and artist Brett Weldele this June!

First introduced in the mythos-shattering Vampirella #0 on Free Comic Book Day 2019, fans were introduced to Victoria Harris by Christopher Priest and Ergün Gündüz. The gorgeous African American woman came into Vampirella’s life and alongside other newcomers, set her on quite the roller coaster ride. The two were briefly lovers, and Victoria found herself enamored by Vampi’s remarkable abilities – and even her iconic costume. Along the way she’s since been bestowed with a cursed, demonic ring and turned against her friend by Lilith, the mother of Drakulon.

This summer Eisner-winning writer David F. Walker, of such critically acclaimed hit series as Bitter Root, Naomi, Planet of the Apes, Shaft, and more, is joined by artist Brett Weldele (The Surrogates, The Beauty) are leveling up Victory from a pawn in the grand game, to a major player. With a stunning white variation on the classic Vampirella costume, and her newly granted powers, how will she leave her own mark on the world, good or bad? Fans will also get to see which old foe (or friend..?) is about to show up to cheer her on.

“Victory is an interesting supporting character, but the thing to keep in mind is that she’s been a supporting character, and for me those characters are always more fun to write,” said writer David F. Walker. “When you take a successful supporting character and elevate them to leading character status, it is important to remember that what you’re doing is adding to someone that already exists – it’s like adding spices, or even ingredients, to a meal that’s already been cooked. The key is to enhance what is already there, and in my mind the best way to do that is to explore previously unknown aspects of who they are, and then take them to places that challenge what they think of themselves.”

Now with each page dedicated to the character’s individual story, readers will get a much deeper look at Victory in and out of the costume. The series will dive into nuggets of both her past and present, including her largely unrevealed traumatic childhood. Artist Brett Weldele is a perfect fit in expanding this lore, with his unique painted style and experience.

Weldele added, “It’s natural to want to make the definitive version of a character, especially one who has a lot of story left to be told. As a painter, I gravitate towards other painters – Frazetta, Sanjulian. I admire the linework and atmosphere of Jose Gonzalez. Big shoes for sure, but I think with my two decades in this industry I’m bringing something unique to the table. I want to explore that sense of atmosphere, but with a modern flair. It’s also fun to world-build around Victory and what her solo adventures entail. We’re imbuing Victory with the flavor of exploitation films that David and I love. It’s the secret sauce and a common theme in our collaborations.”

A talented crew of contributors round out the covers available on the first issue and series. Dave Johnson, Bryan Hitch, Ariel Diaz, Carla Cohen, and Geebo Vigonte all do covers. Cosplayer Alicia Marie also portrays Victory for the character’s first dedicated cosplay cover, with fan-favorite Rachel Hollon guest starring too for double the fun!

VICTORY #1 is solicited in Diamond Comic Distributors’ April 2023 Previews catalog, the premier source of merchandise for the comic book specialty market, and slated for release in June 2023. Comic book fans are encouraged to preorder copies of the issue with their local comic book retailers. It will also be available for individual customer purchase through digital platforms courtesy of Comixology, Kindle, iBooks, Google Play, Dynamite Digital, ComicsPlus, and more!

VICTORY #2 is solicited in Diamond Comic Distributors’ May 2023 Previews catalog, the premier source of merchandise for the comic book specialty market, and slated for release in July 2023.

The first two issues also have cosplay variant covers featuring fitness model and cosplayer Alicia Marie as Victory.

