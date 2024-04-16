Blu-ray Review: Affliction

Normally when talking about a filmmaker whose breakthrough happened in the early ’70s, we’d be referring to a retrospective or a revival of their films. They are comfortably enjoying their retirement and buffing up their legacy with a film festival tribute. Paul Schrader is not ready to fold up his director’s chair. The screenwriter of Taxi Driver and Raging Bull who went on to direct Hardcore, American Gigolo and Auto Focus remains busy making movies in his 70s. He recently wrote and directed The Card Counter and Master Gardner. Schrader’s upcoming movie Oh, Canada is premiering at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival. The new film is an adaptation of Russell Banks’ novel Foregone. This isn’t the first time that Schrader has brought Banks to the big screen. Back in 1998, Affliction earned critical acclaim that allowed a Hollywood legend to finally receive an Oscar. Affliction is now getting an upgrade to Blu-ray as part of Shout Select (158).

Wade Whitehouse (Prince of Tides‘ Nick Nolte) is the policeman of a New Hampshire town so small that he does other tasks such as school crossing guard and snowplowing. His life begins to unravel when after taking his daughter to a school dance, he runs into his ex-wife and her new boyfriend. The men tangle up when the daughter leaves with her mom. Wade is determined to take her to court to get full custody. While working in front of the school on a snowy day, he nearly gets run over by a town bigwig. He finally gets a real police emergency. Turns out that Jack Hewitt (The Wire‘s Jim True-Frost) took a guy from Boston hunting in the snow on the first day of deer hunting season. The guy slipped and shot himself. It looks like an accident according to the State Troopers. But Wade has a feeling that this isn’t right. There’s a lot that’s not feeling right. Wade has a toothache that’s driving him nuts. He also has his father Glen (The Magnificent Seven‘s James Coburn) who had abused him all his life. When Nolte takes his new girlfriend (Carrie‘s Sissy Spacek) over to meet the folks, he’s greeted by his father being a massive jerk and a horrifying surprise involving his mother. Everything seems to be weighing on Wade. Is he going to crack the case or will he just crack up.

Affliction remains a stark police drama involving a man under a lot of pressure in the midst of a frozen and snow-covered landscape. Nick Nolte is able to play Wade on the edge of sanity. You aren’t sure if he’s going to be a hero or the villain at the end of the movie. Nolte doesn’t let up. You sense he wants to be a good dad, but there’s too much of Glen ingrained in him. James Coburn is so ruthless as Glen. He goes at Nolte like no other actor could. He might be an elderly man, but he’s violent and drunk. He refuses to give his kid any credit. For a guy who made a career playing happy go lucky and smooth characters, it’s a jolt. Coburn’s Oscar win for Best Supporting character is so well deserved. He makes us see what’s keeping Wade from controlling his temper. Can he overcome his dad to be more of a cop than a crossing guard?

Affliction makes a perfect cop in the cold double feature with Fargo except it’s not Minnesota nice. This is New Hampshire harsh on the screen (although shot in Quebec, Canada). Paul Schrader gives us a quaint small town where things are about to explode.

The Video is 1.85:1 anamorphic. The transfer brings out the snow covered landscape. You’ll be able to spot black ice on the road. The audio is 5.1 DTS-HD MA Surround. There’s also the 2.0 DTS-HD MA Stereo mix for those without a surround sound. You’ll hear Coburn tear into Nolte clearly. The movie is subtitled in English.

Trailer (2:05) is from the home video release. This must have been done before the Oscars since James Coburn doesn’t get plugged as a winner.

Shout! Studios present Affliction. Directed by Paul Schrader. Screenplay by Paul Schrader. Starring Nick Nolte, Sissy Spacek, James Coburn, Willem Dafoe, Mary Beth Hurt and Jim True-Frost. Running Time: 114 minutes. Rating: Rated R. Release Date: April 16, 2024.