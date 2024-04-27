Bob Clark’s Deathdream arrives on 4K UHD in May

Bob Clark to many people is the director of the heartwarming A Christmas Story. He is also understood how to scare audiences with cinematic nightmares. Blue Underground celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Clark’s Deathdream with a 4K UHD and Blu-ray release. A family is relieved when their son returns from the Vietnam War after being told he had died in combat. The nightmare comes in the family wondering how their son survived as things get weird. The movie stars John Marley after his great performance in The Godfather. Deathdream came out the same year before his Black Christmas. Here’s the press release from Blue Underground:

Blue Underground Announces 

the Release of Horror Classic
Deathdream on 4K UHD and Blu-ray 

in Celebration of the Film’s 50th Anniversary 

5/21/24

In honor of its 50th anniversary, director Bob Clark’s Deathdream (aka Dead of Night) makes its world-wide debut on 4K UHD and Remastered Blu-ray on May 21st from a brand new 4K restoration, overflowing with exclusive new and archival extras. 

Charles and Christine (Academy Award® nominees John Marley and Lynn Carlin) receive the tragic news that their son Andy (Richard Backus) has died in Vietnam. As Charles and their daughter (Anya Ormsby) begin to process their grief, Christine refuses to believe her son has been killed. Indeed, when Andy shows up at the front door soon thereafter, the family joyfully welcomes him home and chalks the whole thing up to a clerical error. As the days go by, Andy’s behavior becomes stranger and more erratic and when his true violent nature is revealed, sides are drawn in the family – setting up an unforgettable ending.

Inspired by the W. W. Jacobs short story The Monkey’s Paw, screenwriter Alan Ormsby and director Bob Clark created one of the first Vietnam vet parables, a film that Kevin Thomas of the Los Angeles Times called, “a potent and compelling thriller!” 

The 4K UHD and Blu-ray special features include audio commentaries with co producer/director Bob Clark, writer/make-up artist Alan Ormsby, and others; cast and crew retrospective interviews; restored theatrical trailer; extensive still galleries; and more.

Deathdream (aka Dead of Night) [4K UHD + Blu-ray]

When Andy returns home from Vietnam, something is horribly wrong with him.

Deathdream (aka Dead of Night) [4K UHD + Blu-ray]

SOMETHING UNSPEAKABLE HAS COME HOME

In this shattering variation on “The Monkey’s Paw,” grief-stricken suburban parents (Academy Award® nominees John Marley of THE GODFATHER and Lynn Carlin of FACES) refuse to accept the news that their son Andy (Richard Backus) has been killed in Vietnam. But when Andy returns home soon after, something may be horribly wrong: Andy is alive and well… or is he? Produced and directed by Bob Clark (BLACK CHRISTMAS) and written by Alan Ormsby (DERANGED), DEATHDREAM was one of the very first films to confront the domestic ravages of the Vietnam War and remains one of the most chilling horror films of all time.

DEATHDREAM was released under several different titles, including DEAD OF NIGHT, THE NIGHT WALK and THE NIGHT ANDY CAME HOME, and marked the grisly debut of gore effects legend Tom Savini (DAWN OF THE DEAD). In honor of its 50th Anniversary, Blue Underground is proud to present this acclaimed shocker in a brand-new restoration, scanned in 4K 16-bit from the 35mm negative with Dolby Vision HDR, overflowing with exclusive new and archival Extras!

  • Ultra HD Blu-ray (2160p) and HD Blu-ray (1080p) Widescreen 1.85:1 feature presentations
  • Audio: 1.0 DTS-HD MA (English)
  • Subtitles: English SDH, Francais, Espanol
  • Audio Commentary #1 with Co-Producer/Director Bob Clark
  • Audio Commentary #2 with Writer/Make-Up Artist (Uncredited) Alan Ormsby
  • NEW! Audio Commentary #3 with Film Historians Troy Howarth and Nathaniel Thompson
  • A Recollection With Star Anya Liffey and Writer/Make-Up Artist Alan Ormsby
  • Notes For A Homecoming – Interview with Composer Carl Zittrer
  • Flying Down To Brooksville – Interview with Production Manager John ‘Bud’ Cardos
  • Tom Savini: The Early Years
  • Deathdreaming – Interview with Star Richard Backus
  • NEW! The First Andy – Interview with Actor Gary Swanson
  • Screen Test with Original Andy, Gary Swanson
  • Alan Ormsby Student Film
  • Alternate Opening Titles
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Still Galleries
About Joe Corey

Joe Corey is the writer and director of "Danger! Health Films" currently streaming on Night Flight and Amazon Prime. He's the author of "The Seven Secrets of Great Walmart People Greeters." This is the last how to get a job book you'll ever need. He was Associate Producer of the documentary "Moving Midway." He's worked as local crew on several reality shows including Candid Camera, American's Most Wanted, Extreme Makeover Home Edition and ESPN's Gaters. He's been featured on The Today Show and CBS's 48 Hours. Dom DeLuise once said, "Joe, you look like an axe murderer." He was in charge of research and programming at the Moving Image Archive.
Woman With Phone Pop Art Style Vector