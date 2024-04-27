Bob Clark’s Deathdream arrives on 4K UHD in May

Bob Clark to many people is the director of the heartwarming A Christmas Story. He is also understood how to scare audiences with cinematic nightmares. Blue Underground celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Clark’s Deathdream with a 4K UHD and Blu-ray release. A family is relieved when their son returns from the Vietnam War after being told he had died in combat. The nightmare comes in the family wondering how their son survived as things get weird. The movie stars John Marley after his great performance in The Godfather. Deathdream came out the same year before his Black Christmas. Here’s the press release from Blue Underground:

In honor of its 50th anniversary, director Bob Clark’s Deathdream (aka Dead of Night) makes its world-wide debut on 4K UHD and Remastered Blu-ray on May 21st from a brand new 4K restoration, overflowing with exclusive new and archival extras.

Charles and Christine (Academy Award® nominees John Marley and Lynn Carlin) receive the tragic news that their son Andy (Richard Backus) has died in Vietnam. As Charles and their daughter (Anya Ormsby) begin to process their grief, Christine refuses to believe her son has been killed. Indeed, when Andy shows up at the front door soon thereafter, the family joyfully welcomes him home and chalks the whole thing up to a clerical error. As the days go by, Andy’s behavior becomes stranger and more erratic and when his true violent nature is revealed, sides are drawn in the family – setting up an unforgettable ending.

Inspired by the W. W. Jacobs short story The Monkey’s Paw, screenwriter Alan Ormsby and director Bob Clark created one of the first Vietnam vet parables, a film that Kevin Thomas of the Los Angeles Times called, “a potent and compelling thriller!”

The 4K UHD and Blu-ray special features include audio commentaries with co producer/director Bob Clark, writer/make-up artist Alan Ormsby, and others; cast and crew retrospective interviews; restored theatrical trailer; extensive still galleries; and more.

