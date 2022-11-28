WWE Survivor Series War Games 2022 Sees 1 Of 2 New Champions Crowned!

WWE Survivor Series War Games 2022 Sees 1 Of 2 New Champions Crowned!

The stacked card opened and ended with War Games matches, but also had some interesting contests in-between including two championship matches.

Only one of the those two championships changed hands per WWE.

Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley to win the United States Title

Right as the bell rang, Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins knocked Austin Theory out of the ring and focused on each other. After Rollins and Lashley exchanged blows, Theory rejoined the fray and tried to overpower Lashley to no avail.

None of the three competitors could gain an advantage until Theory used the steel steps as a weapon, knocking them into Rollins and Lashley multiple times. As the match went on, Rollins regained the momentum with a tope that took out both competitors, and the champion nearly retained after hitting Lashley with a Pedigree.

As the action continued, Theory countered the Hurt Lock into a pin attempt, but Rollins nailed Lashley with a Phoenix splash to break up the attempt. After a flurry of action, Rollins landed a wicked superplex, but as he was going for the falcon arrow, Lashley connected with a Spear. The impact allowed Theory to fall on top of Rollins and secure the pin to become the new United States Champion.

Full spoilers here.

Congrats to the new champ.

