Sesame Street – Elmo & Tango: Furry Friends Forever barks in the New Year



Los Angeles, CA – Everyone’s favorite furry red monster gets more lovable as Elmo and his newly adopted pet, Tango embark on hours of furry fun in Sesame Street: Elmo & Tango: Furry Friends Forever. This paw-some release from Shout! Kids and Sesame Workshop will be available on DVD and digital download on January 31, 2023.



The DVD will include bonus features Elmo Gets a Puppy and Elmo’s World: Pets and is currently available for pre-order on Shout! Kids and Amazon.com.



Friendships are about to get even FURRIER on Sesame Street! Elmo adopted a puppy named Tango. Meet Elmo’s music-loving, smart, and energetic puppy and even more of his paw-fect furry friends in the neighborhood. Furry Friends Forever gives children a look at meeting a new animal, taking care of a pet and having fun with your new best friend through music, laughter and fun. The adorable friends are joined by special celebrity guests Keke Palmer, Kacey Musgraves and John Batiste.



In its 53rd season, Sesame Street is the country’s longest-running children’s television program and has received more Emmy® Awards than any other show in television history.



About Shout! Factory

Shout! Factory, LLC is a leading multi-platform media company devoted to film and TV distribution, development, and production. Founded by Richard Foos, Bob Emmer, and Garson Foos in 2003, Shout! owns and manages a large portfolio of films, contemporary and classic TV series, animation, and documentaries. The company’s creative acquisition mandate has established it as a leading independent distributor, with partners and properties including GKIDS, Sesame Street, LAIKA Studios, The Jim Henson Company, The Carol Burnett Show, The Johnny Carson Show, Stephen J. Cannell Productions, ALF, ITV Studios, Major League Baseball Productions, and many others. Shout! Factory Kids focuses on live-action and animated kids and family properties as well as anime, and the company releases films and television shows in other genres under the Scream Factory and Shout Select imprints. Shout! develops, acquires and distributes new films via Shout! Studios, owns and operates libraries including Mystery Science Theater 3000 (in partnership with creator Joel Hodgson) and the Roger Corman New Horizons Pictures Library and operates the acclaimed streaming service Shout! Factory TV. Shout! Factory is based in Los Angeles, California. For more on Shout! Factory, visit shoutfactory.com.



About Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit media and educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We’re present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve. For more information, please visit sesameworkshop.org.