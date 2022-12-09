Alexander Nevsky stars in Gunfight At Rio Bravo in January

Bodybuilder and actor Alexander Nevsky (Moscow Heat) is going to the old West in the new year with Gunfight At Rio Bravo. He might be the most pumped-up man to ever ride the range since he’s won Mr. Universe title a few times. He might tame this frontier world with his guns before he reaches for his holster. The movie comes out on DVD, Digital and InDemand in January. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios:
On January 17, 2023, justice will be served as the thrilling action drama from Alexander Nevsky, directed by Joe Cornet, takes the western front with Gunfight at Rio Bravo debuting on DVD, Digital and On-Demand in North America from Shout! Studios. Experience the wild, action-filled tale of gun-slinging, friendships, and the battles between good and evil like never before with this western thriller. Packed with gritty action and bloodthirsty outlaws, Gunfight at Rio Bravo is now available for pre-order at ShoutFactory.com, Walmart and other fine retailers.
Movie Synopsis Three-time Mr. Universe Alexander Nevsky joins action star Olivier Gruner (Nemesis) in a thrilling Western adventure from director Joe Cornet (A Prayer For The Damned). When mysterious Russian gunslinger Ivan Turchin (Nevsky) rides into a small Texas town, he runs afoul of a bloodthirsty outlaw gang known as The Hellhounds. Outmanned and outgunned, the town must put their trust in Turchin to protect them from annihilation at the hands of the bandits. The gunslinger finds allies in the form of Marshal Austin Carter (Gruner) and Sheriff Vernon Kelly (Cornet), and together the three must make a desperate stand against impossible and violent odds.
PREMIERE ENTERTAINMENT and HOLLYWOOD STORM Present an ETA FILMS/HOLLYWOOD STORM/SAN RAFAEL Production
Starring ALEXANDER NEVSKY, JOE CORNET, MATTHIAS HUES, OLIVIER GRUNER, NATALIE DENISE SPERL, KERRY GOODMAN and Introducing ANNA ORNIS
Director of Photography SAM WILKERSON
Editor CODY MILLER
Music by SEAN MURRAY
Co-Producer/Fight Choreographer ART CAMACHO
Executive Producers ERIC BRENNER, JOE CORNET, SEAN MURRAY
Story by ALEXANDER NEVSKY and CRAIG HAMANN
Written by CRAIG HAMAN
Produced by ALEXANDER NEVSKY
Directed by JOE CORNET
Shout! Studios | 1 hour 20 minutes
Available for Rent or Purchase on Apple, Amazon, Google/YouTube, Xbox Movies, Vudu, Redbox Digital and InDemand