Alexander Nevsky stars in Gunfight At Rio Bravo in January

Joe Corey

Disc Announcements, News

Bodybuilder and actor Alexander Nevsky (Moscow Heat) is going to the old West in the new year with Gunfight At Rio Bravo. He might be the most pumped-up man to ever ride the range since he’s won Mr. Universe title a few times. He might tame this frontier world with his guns before he reaches for his holster. The movie comes out on DVD, Digital and InDemand in January. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios:


A JOE CORNET FILM
STARRING ALEXANDER NEVSKY  
GUNFIGHT AT RIO BRAVO

THE NEW WESTERN THRILLERBLASTS IN NORTH AMERICA
ON DIGITAL, ON-DEMAND, AND DVD
JANUARY 17, 2023

On January 17, 2023, justice will be served as the thrilling action drama from Alexander Nevsky, directed by Joe Cornet, takes the western front with Gunfight at Rio Bravo debuting on DVD, Digital and On-Demand in North America from Shout! Studios. Experience the wild, action-filled tale of gun-slinging, friendships, and the battles between good and evil like never before with this western thriller. Packed with gritty action and bloodthirsty outlaws, Gunfight at Rio Bravo is now available for pre-order at ShoutFactory.com, Walmart and other fine retailers.

VIEW THE OFFICIAL TRAILER HERE 

GUNFIGHT AT RIO BRAVO
Movie Synopsis Three-time Mr. Universe Alexander Nevsky joins action star Olivier Gruner (Nemesis) in a thrilling Western adventure from director Joe Cornet (A Prayer For The Damned). When mysterious Russian gunslinger Ivan Turchin (Nevsky) rides into a small Texas town, he runs afoul of a bloodthirsty outlaw gang known as The Hellhounds. Outmanned and outgunned, the town must put their trust in Turchin to protect them from annihilation at the hands of the bandits. The gunslinger finds allies in the form of Marshal Austin Carter (Gruner) and Sheriff Vernon Kelly (Cornet), and together the three must make a desperate stand against impossible and violent odds. 

PREMIERE ENTERTAINMENT and HOLLYWOOD STORM Present an ETA FILMS/HOLLYWOOD STORM/SAN RAFAEL Production
Starring ALEXANDER NEVSKY, JOE CORNET, MATTHIAS HUES, OLIVIER GRUNER, NATALIE DENISE SPERL, KERRY GOODMAN and Introducing ANNA ORNIS
Director of Photography SAM WILKERSON
Editor CODY MILLER
Music by SEAN MURRAY
Co-Producer/Fight Choreographer ART CAMACHO
Executive Producers ERIC BRENNER, JOE CORNET, SEAN MURRAY
Story by ALEXANDER NEVSKY and CRAIG HAMANN
Written by CRAIG HAMAN
Produced by ALEXANDER NEVSKY
Directed by JOE CORNET

Shout! Studios | 1 hour 20 minutes 
GUNFIGHT AT RIO BRAVO
Shoots for Watch-At-Home as it Debuts On DVD, Digital and On-Demand on Jan. 17, 2023
Available for Rent or Purchase on Apple, Amazon, Google/YouTube, Xbox Movies, Vudu, Redbox Digital and InDemand
Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About Joe Corey

Joe Corey is the writer and director of "Danger! Health Films" currently streaming on Night Flight and Amazon Prime. He's the author of "The Seven Secrets of Great Walmart People Greeters." This is the last how to get a job book you'll ever need. He was Associate Producer of the documentary "Moving Midway." He's worked as local crew on several reality shows including Candid Camera, American's Most Wanted, Extreme Makeover Home Edition and ESPN's Gaters. He's been featured on The Today Show and CBS's 48 Hours. Dom DeLuise once said, "Joe, you look like an axe murderer." He was in charge of research and programming at the Moving Image Archive.
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

Disc Announcements News
Batman-125-0-banner-Robin-e1645754326536

DC Comics & July 2022 Solicitations Spoilers: Batman Gets New All-Star Creative Team!

Quantum-Leap-2022-banner-e1658180342940

NBC Fall 2022-23 Schedule Revealed!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #17 DISNEY100 VARIANT AVENGERS banner

Marvel Joins Year-Long Disney 100th Anniversary Celebrations In 2023!

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse

Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse.