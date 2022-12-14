Dancer, Choreographer, Actor & Producer Stephen Boss aka tWitch, Best Known For Ellen DeGeneres Show Role, Passes Away At 40! RIP

Dancer, Choreographer, Actor and Producer Stephen Boss aka tWitch, Best Known For Ellen DeGeneres Show Role, Passes Away At 40! RIP.

THR reports.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” said Allison Holker Boss about Boss, who died by suicide.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the beloved DJ-turned-executive producer who helped get the audience to their feet for nine years on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and who got his big break on So You Think You Can Dance, has died at 40.

The dancer, choreographer, actor and producer died by suicide on Tuesday, a rep confirmed. Wife Allison Holker Boss also confirmed the news in a statement, highlighting her husband’s light and legacy.

Boss died in a Los Angeles hotel room, per the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” said Holker on Wednesday. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Her statement continued, “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

She also shared a message to her husband, “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

The pair met on So You Think You Can Dance in 2010 and have three children together. Boss is best known as a fan-favorite from SYTYCD, as well as for his years on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I’m heartbroken,” wrote DeGeneres on Instagram in reaction to the news. “tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

Boss, who earned the nickname “tWitch” as a teenager when he would dance in school and church, was born in Montgomery, Alabama. He went on to study dance performance at Southern Union State Community College in Wadley, Alabama, and Chapman University.

The hip-hop dancer and TV personality got his Hollywood start on talent competition Star Search, where he was a runner-up, and in 2003 as a finalist on MTV’s The Wade Robson Project.

In 2008, he again placed runner-up, this time on the popular Fox competition show So You Think You Can Dance, where he would go on to meet Holker. The pro dancers were all-stars together on the seventh season in 2010, and got together at the end of that year’s competition.