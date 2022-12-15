DC Comics & Dark Crisis Of Infinite Earths #6 Spoilers & Review: Penultimate Issue Teases End Of Event!

DC Comics and Dark Crisis Of Infinite Earths #6 Spoilers and Review follows.

Penultimate Issue Teases End Of Event!

What To Expect:

War erupts as more heroes are taken at the hands of Pariah!

The fate of the Multiverse depends on the young heroes of the DCU as they clash with Deathstroke and the Dark Army! Can the resurrected Justice League race home to Earth-Zero in time to join the fight…even if it could mean that not everyone gets to return?! And what dark powerhouse rises on the battlefield?



Spoilers and Review:

The book opens with Mister Terrific warning the super-heroes including the Green Lantern Corps that infinite Earths are returning too fast in this new Infinite Multiverse.

While the GLC fight shadow demons on Oa (or Mogo?) around the Central Power Battery, Earth’s super-heroes fight Pariah’s Great Darkness harnessed forces.

Deathstroke is not pleased that Pariah has reneged on their agreement which may just be Pariah having being corrupted by the Great Darkness… maybe?

Elsewhere, the core super-heroes of the Justice League are ready to return home from the various worlds that Pariah fabricated for them.

Knowing the risks, they still attempt to get back to Earth.

Jace Fox’s New York City Batman enters the event alongside fellow new age trinity with Jon Kent Superboy Superman and Yara Flor Wonder Woman Girl.

Pariah flexes on the heroes and kills a few:

Firestorm

Steel

Booster Gold

Blue Beetle

Connor Hawke

Jace Fox Batman is also a bit of technology expert, learned from his family, and begins tinkering with Pariah’s doomsday device.

Jon Kent Superman buys him time by taking on the Dark Army almost singlehanded.

Jace Fox gets Pariah’s weapon to work on him and Pariah is seemingly killed?!

Jon Kent Superman’s efforts bought Jace Fox Batman the time he needed, but Kent now seemingly is out of energy and done as Doomsday is set to attack.

Looks like the Justice League safely returned as Clark Kent Superman saves his son!

With renewed energy, together they take down Doomsday!

The rest of the Justice League along with the Green Lantern Corps enter the fight on Earth.

Roy Harper Arsenal is back, but he can’t find his mentor Oliver Queen Green Arrow.

Despite seemingly dying, Pariah’s death is not enough to stop the spread of the Great Darkness that threatens existence.

With Pariah gone, a new big dad takes his place, and its Deathstroke, but is he in control of his faculties or is the Great Darkness or something or someone else corrupting him?

What’s Next:

Event finale next week with Batman / Superman / Green Lantern as Fusion vs. Deathstroke among other battles in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 (of 7).

The Great Darkness is defeated, but the final war has only just begun between the remaining heroes and Deathstroke's Dark Army! Who will be left standing? The Justice League and the infinite Earths have returned, but at what cost?

Here’s the Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths checklist.

Did you get what you wanted from the series including the Dark Crisis: Big Bang #1 one-shot (full spoilers here), where 74 of the new Infinite Earths are itemized, yet this direct event tie-in book is not on the checklist for some reason?

The Pulse:

Action packed with emotional character beats and surprises galore. Solid art. Entertaining and fun. 8 out of 10.