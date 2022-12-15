DC Comics & Dark Crisis Of Infinite Earths #6 Spoilers & Review: Penultimate Issue Teases End Of Event!

DC Comics and Dark Crisis Of Infinite Earths #6 Spoilers and Review follows.

Dark-Crisis-on-Infinite-Earths-logo-blue

Penultimate Issue Teases End Of Event!

What To Expect:

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #6 spoilers 0-1

DARK CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #6 (OF 7)
Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
Art and cover by DANIEL SAMPERE and ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ
Variant cover by CULLY HAMNER
1:25 variant cover by CRYSTAL KUNG
1:50 variant cover by RAFAEL SARMENTO
1:100 foil variant cover by DANIEL SAMPERE and ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ
Black Adam movie variant cover by BEN OLIVER
Infinite Crisis homage variant cover by ARIEL COLON
$4.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 7 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

War erupts as more heroes are taken at the hands of Pariah!
The fate of the Multiverse depends on the young heroes of the DCU as they clash with Deathstroke and the Dark Army! Can the resurrected Justice League race home to Earth-Zero in time to join the fight…even if it could mean that not everyone gets to return?! And what dark powerhouse rises on the battlefield? Do not miss this incredible breakneck battle royale!

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #6 spoilers 0-2 Cully Hamner Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #6 spoilers 0-3 Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #6 spoilers 0-4 Black Adam The Rock Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #6 spoilers 0-5 Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #6 spoilers 0-6 Nightwing

Spoilers and Review:

The book opens with Mister Terrific warning the super-heroes including the Green Lantern Corps that infinite Earths are returning too fast in this new Infinite Multiverse.

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #6 spoilers 1

While the GLC fight shadow demons on Oa (or Mogo?) around the Central Power Battery, Earth’s super-heroes fight Pariah’s Great Darkness harnessed forces.

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #6 spoilers 2

Deathstroke is not pleased that Pariah has reneged on their agreement which may just be Pariah having being corrupted by the Great Darkness… maybe?

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #6 spoilers 3

Elsewhere, the core super-heroes of the Justice League are ready to return home from the various worlds that Pariah fabricated for them.

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #6 spoilers 4

Knowing the risks, they still attempt to get back to Earth.

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #6 spoilers 5

Jace Fox’s New York City Batman enters the event alongside fellow new age trinity with Jon Kent Superboy Superman and Yara Flor Wonder Woman Girl.

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #6 spoilers 6

Pariah flexes on the heroes and kills a few:

  • Firestorm
  • Steel
  • Booster Gold
  • Blue Beetle
  • Connor Hawke

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #6 spoilers 7

Jace Fox Batman is also a bit of technology expert, learned from his family, and begins tinkering with Pariah’s doomsday device.

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #6 spoilers 8

Jon Kent Superman buys him time by taking on the Dark Army almost singlehanded.

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #6 spoilers 9

Jace Fox gets Pariah’s weapon to work on him and Pariah is seemingly killed?!

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #6 spoilers 10

Jon Kent Superman’s efforts bought Jace Fox Batman the time he needed, but Kent now seemingly is out of energy and done as Doomsday is set to attack.

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #6 spoilers 11

Looks like the Justice League safely returned as Clark Kent Superman saves his son!

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #6 spoilers 12

With renewed energy, together they take down Doomsday!

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #6 spoilers 13

The rest of the Justice League along with the Green Lantern Corps enter the fight on Earth.

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #6 spoilers 14

Roy Harper Arsenal is back, but he can’t find his mentor Oliver Queen Green Arrow.

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #6 spoilers 15

Despite seemingly dying, Pariah’s death is not enough to stop the spread of the Great Darkness that threatens existence.

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #6 spoilers 16

With Pariah gone, a new big dad takes his place, and its Deathstroke, but is he in control of his faculties or is the Great Darkness or something or someone else corrupting him?

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #6 spoilers 17

What’s Next:

Event finale next week with Batman / Superman / Green Lantern as Fusion vs. Deathstroke among other battles in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 (of 7).

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 spoilers A Fusion vs Deathstroke

DARK CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #7 (OF 7)
Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
Art and cover by DANIEL SAMPERE and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ
Variant covers by CLAY MANN, TONY S. DANIEL, and FELIPE MASSAFERA
1:25 variant cover by IAN CHURCHILL
1:50 variant cover by KYLE HOTZ
1:100 foil variant cover by DANIEL SAMPERE and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ
Infinite Crisis homage variant cover by VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC
Premium George Pérez tribute virgin foil variant cover by VARIOUS
Dawn of DC variant cover #1 by DAN MORA
Dawn of DC variant cover #2 by DAN MORA
Dawn of DC variant cover #3 by DAN MORA
Dawn of DC variant cover #4 by DAN MORA
$5.99 US | 40 pages | 7 of 7 | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 12/20/22

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 spoilers B George Perez tribute

The Great Darkness is defeated, but the final war has only just begun between the remaining heroes and Deathstroke’s Dark Army! Who will be left standing? The Justice League and the infinite Earths have returned, but at what cost? Do not miss the shocking conclusion that launches the DCU into 2023!

Here’s the Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths checklist.

Dark-Crisis-on-Infinite-Earths-Checklist

Did you get what you wanted from the series including the Dark Crisis: Big Bang #1 one-shot (full spoilers here), where 74 of the new Infinite Earths are itemized, yet this direct event tie-in book is not on the checklist for some reason?

The Pulse:

Action packed with emotional character beats and surprises galore. Solid art. Entertaining and fun. 8 out of 10.

