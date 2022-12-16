Marvel Comics March 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Change Hallow’s Eve To Hallows’ Eve In New Series Spinning Out Of Dark Web Event!

John Babos

News

Marvel Comics March 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Change Hallow’s Eve To Hallows’ Eve In New Series Spinning Out Of Dark Web Event!

Hallow's Eve logo

Marvel announced the new series at NYCC 2022, but the character was called Hallow’s Eve (spoilers here).

Amazing Spider-Man #14 spoilers 0-2-1 Dark Web Chasm Hallow's Eve

She actually debuted in Amazing Spider-Man #14 (full spoilers here) called Hallows’ Eve.

Amazing Spider-Man #14 spoilers 0-2 Dark Web Chasm Hallow's Eve

Well, her self-titled limited series uses the most recent form of her nom de guerre.

Amazing Spider-Man #14 spoilers 0-2-2 Dark Web Chasm Hallow's Eve 2nd Print

This new builds on Marvel’s further announcement about her March 2023 series (spoilers here).

Amazing Spider-Man #14 spoilers 0-2-4 Dark Web Hallows Eve

Marvel reports.

Hallows’ Eve Makes Her Mark on the Marvel Universe in New Artgerm Cover

Check out Artgerm’s variant cover for ‘Hallows’ Eve’ #1, on sale March 1

Hallows' Eve #1 A

Spider-Man’s iconic rogues gallery just got a wild new addition: HALLOWS’ EVE!

After debuting in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #14 and causing havoc throughout the upcoming DARK WEB crossover, this new villain will then headline her very own solo comic this March, where fans can discover more about her fascinating abilities and her exciting future! To celebrate her arrival in the Marvel Universe, best-selling artist Stanley “Artgerm” Lau will spotlight her in a stunning variant cover for HALLOWS’ EVE #1. Fans can see it now and brace themselves for the unpredictable mischief that awaits each and every time Hallows’ Eve throws on one of her many mystical masks!

Hallows’ Eve is the new identity of Janine Godbe, the loyal longtime girlfriend of Ben Reilly. Janine Godbe’s world has been blown up several times in her life, but after the events of DARK WEB, she’s in control of her future for the first time in years. With a bag of super-powered masks and a chip on her shoulder, Janine’s crime spree as Hallows’ Eve puts her on the run from the police, but there’s someone else after her too… someone seeking to take her newfound power for themselves!

Hallows' Eve #1 variant Artgerm

HALLOWS’ EVE #1 (OF 5)
Written by ERICA SCHULTZ
Art by MICHAEL DOWLING
Variant Cover by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU
Virgin Variant Cover by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU
On Sale 3/1

Check out the cover now and be there for Hallows’ Eve’s solo debut this March!

Intriguing.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

News
Hulk-8-banner-Gary-Frank-Thor-e1647110099247

Marvel Comics & June 2022 Solicitations Spoilers: Thor Vs. Hulk Banner Of Hulk Has A Winner For 60th Anniversary Of BOTH Super-Heroes!

X-Men-6-spoilers-0-banner-Captain-Krakoa-e1641439930139

Marvel Comics & X-Men #6 Spoilers: Captain Krakoa Unmasked?!

candyman

The original Candyman will come after you in 4K UHD in May.

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse

Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse.