Marvel Comics March 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Change Hallow’s Eve To Hallows’ Eve In New Series Spinning Out Of Dark Web Event!

Marvel announced the new series at NYCC 2022, but the character was called Hallow’s Eve (spoilers here).

She actually debuted in Amazing Spider-Man #14 (full spoilers here) called Hallows’ Eve.

Well, her self-titled limited series uses the most recent form of her nom de guerre.

This new builds on Marvel’s further announcement about her March 2023 series (spoilers here).

Marvel reports.

Hallows’ Eve Makes Her Mark on the Marvel Universe in New Artgerm Cover Check out Artgerm’s variant cover for ‘Hallows’ Eve’ #1, on sale March 1

Spider-Man’s iconic rogues gallery just got a wild new addition: HALLOWS’ EVE! After debuting in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #14 and causing havoc throughout the upcoming DARK WEB crossover, this new villain will then headline her very own solo comic this March, where fans can discover more about her fascinating abilities and her exciting future! To celebrate her arrival in the Marvel Universe, best-selling artist Stanley “Artgerm” Lau will spotlight her in a stunning variant cover for HALLOWS’ EVE #1. Fans can see it now and brace themselves for the unpredictable mischief that awaits each and every time Hallows’ Eve throws on one of her many mystical masks! Hallows’ Eve is the new identity of Janine Godbe, the loyal longtime girlfriend of Ben Reilly. Janine Godbe’s world has been blown up several times in her life, but after the events of DARK WEB, she’s in control of her future for the first time in years. With a bag of super-powered masks and a chip on her shoulder, Janine’s crime spree as Hallows’ Eve puts her on the run from the police, but there’s someone else after her too… someone seeking to take her newfound power for themselves!

HALLOWS’ EVE #1 (OF 5)

Written by ERICA SCHULTZ

Art by MICHAEL DOWLING

Variant Cover by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU

Virgin Variant Cover by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU

On Sale 3/1 Check out the cover now and be there for Hallows’ Eve’s solo debut this March!

Intriguing.