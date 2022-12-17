Dynamite Entertainment & Disney’s Gargoyles #1 Spoilers & Review: They’re ALL Back!

Dynamite Entertainment and Disney’s Gargoyles #1 Spoilers and Review follows.

(W) Greg Weisman (A) George Kambadais (CA) David Nakayama All-new ongoing series, in continuity with the epic GARGOYLES television classic! One thousand years ago, superstition and the sword ruled. It was a time of darkness. It was a world of fear. It was THE AGE OF GARGOYLES. Stone by day, Warriors by night, they were betrayed by the humans they had sworn to protect…frozen in stone by a magic spell for a thousand years. Now, here in Manhattan, the spell is broken, and they live again! They are Defenders of the Night! THEY ARE GARGOYLES!



Series creator GREG WEISMAN and illustrator GEORGE KAMBADAIS reintroduce the Manhattan Clan, a family of Gargoyles at full strength, though modern New York City is full of attractions and distractions, and each member of the clan has begun to go their own way. But their bonds will be tested, when nefarious factions from all across the world attempt to steal that rarest, most precious of possessions…an unhatched Gargoyle egg!

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Spoilers and Review:

The book opens with a premise or storyline catch-up from the Gargoyles TV animated series (3 seasons, 78 episodes, airing from 1994 to 1997) that had many characters voiced by actors from the Star Trek: Next Generation live-action TV series (7 seasons, 178 episodes, airing from 1987 to 1994. 4 films, 1994 to 2002.)

Following that the Gargoyles helping the police apprehend some criminals letting the cops take the credit for the bust.

Instead of a dramatis personae, that many Disney owned Marvel Comics employs, this Dynamite Entertainment series does the characters introductions in-story.

Goliath, the head of the New York City based Gargoyles, his human girlfriend Detective Elisa Maza.

Other Gargoyles also introduced including Brooklyn, Katana, Lexington and Nashville.

Then there’s Hudson, Broadway and Angela.

Plus Cyborg Gargoyles in Coldstone and Coldfire.

Elisa Maza’s complicated brother is also introduced.

Derek Maza aka Talon and head of the Labyrinth of Mutates, Outsiders and even Gargoyles Clones/

Talon’s partner Maggie the Cat is about to give birth to their child which has many parties interested for various reasons some very nefarious including by Goliath clone Thailog.

And, yes, the Gargoyles must still rest during the day when they turn to stone, but can be active in the evenings.

Like many first issues of a comic book series this one too does a lot of set-up of the premise and catches old school viewers up on what happened in the classic animated series. It is an engaging opening issue and I am intrigued by what comes next. Decent plot, heavy on introductory exposition, but strong ended. Solid art. An entertaining issue. 7 out of 10.