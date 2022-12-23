Top 15 Marvel Comics March 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With Amazing Spider-Man, Bishop & X-Treme X-Men! Builds On Dark Web Fallout, Avengers, X-Men, A Miracleman, Multi-Colored Goblins & More! X-Men Legends MIA! UPDATED!

Top 15 Marvel Comics March 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With Amazing Spider-Man, Bishop and X-Treme X-Men! Builds On Dark Web Fallout, Avengers, X-Men, A Miracleman, Multi-Colored Goblins and More! X-Men Legends MIA! UPDATED!

UPDATED.

Marvel has now unveiled their full Marvel Comics March 2023 solicitations after their previous partial release a week ago. Our original picks are below as well as the books we anticipated and that are part of the full March 2023 offering. I had anticipated that the following books, that would be on my Top 15 picks list, would be coming out in March 2023 from Marvel despite not being in their initial partial solicits and all, but one made it into the full solicitations.

Solicitations and covers follow.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #21

ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA

DISNEY100 VARIANT COVER BY VITALE MANGIATORDI

DISNEY100 BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT COVER BY VITALE MANGIATORDI

WHAT HAPPENED TO PETER AND MARY JANE?!

It’s time. This arc will answer your questions including…WHAT DID PETER DO?! Who caused all of this? 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #22

ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MARVEL ICON VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

Who is this mysterious figure and what do they have to do with Peter’s and Mary Jane’s disappearances?! 32 PGS./Rated T…$3.99

BISHOP: WAR COLLEGE #2 (OF 5)

J. Holtham (W) • Sean Damien Hill & Alberto Foche (A) • Cover by Ken Lashley

Variant Cover by KHARY RANDOLPH • Variant Cover by RON LIM

BISHOP FACES OFF AGAINST…THE X-MEN? What’s a Bishop story without time travel? Shunted to a strange future, Lucas discovers familiar faces who will permanently alter his worldview. Meanwhile his students are in danger, and not just of failing his course. Helped by shocking allies, the anti-mutant organization Orchis has finally found a way onto Krakoa. Is this the end of the island? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GOLD GOBLIN #5 (OF 5)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W)

LAN MEDINA (A)

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE Norman’s big play as a super hero is here. Can he STAY a hero? Is his return to the Green Goblin inevitable? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-TREME X-MEN #5 (OF 5)

CHRIS CLAREMONT (W)

SALVADOR LARROCA (A/C)

Homage Variant Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

New Design Variant Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

X-TREME MEASURES! As the battle between the wounded X-MEN and mighty GALÉRER reaches a deadly climax, the anti-mutant PURITY demonstration boils over into unbridled chaos! Can the mutants save the innocent civilians and stop the villains at the same time? And at what cost – to themselves and the city of Chicago? The epic conclusion to Chris Claremont and Salvador Larroca’s latest chapter of X-TREME X-MEN! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

So replacing what I thought would be an X-Men Legends issue coming out in March 2023, but isn’t, is the following pick to keep this as a Top 15 column.

JOE FIXIT #3 (OF 5)

PETER DAVID (W) • YILDIRAY ÇINAR (A)

Cover by CULLY HAMNER

Variant Cover by E.M. GIST

Peter David’s mastery of all the different layers of Hulk are in full force as Bruce Banner takes on…himself! It’s Joe Fixit versus the Hulk versus Bruce Banner with Spider-Man trying to keep it all from imploding! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

The Marvel March 2023 solicitations are here with the below preceding column populating the rest of our Top 15 list for that month.

Top 15 Marvel Comics March 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With Dark Web Fallout, Avengers, X-Men, A Miracleman, Multi-Colored Goblins and More!

Among the initial Marvel Comics March 2023 solicits we picked out our Top 15.

However, Marvel has billed this as Part 1 of their solicitations with Part 2 to come later this month. Some new series that Marvel announced are included in its Part 1 solicits, such as a cool new series featuring a fan fave character, while other new series that Marvel announced, but aren’t part of Part 1, will likely be in Part 2 such as X-Cellent #1 (of 5). In addition to that, there are other books readily apparent missing from the solicits, but it is not clear whether that is because some of Marvel’s February 2023 titles will be delayed or not. I assumed no delays and my Top 15 titles for March 2023 include the following books not solicited yet, but that are expected.

So, with that, do you agree or disagree with our top picks?

The Top 15

AVENGERS #66

JASON AARON (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A/C)

WRAPAROUND CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY DAN HAINSWORTH

PAST/FUTURE CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

TIMELESS ULTRON VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS ULTRON VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE: PART 8 – THE FINAL BATTLE BEGINS! In the dark heart of all that is, the battle to save the entire Multiverse is raging, featuring a cast of Avengers that staggers the imagination. Surely no foe from any universe would dare stand against such a force? Mephisto dares, as the full extent of his plan finally comes into shocking focus. 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS FOREVER #15

JASON AARON (W) • AARON KUDER (A/C)

WRAPAROUND CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY DAN HAINSWORTH

PAST/FUTURE CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

TIMELESS KANG VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS KANG VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE: PART 9 – THE PENULTIMATE CHAPTER! The greatest battle in the history of the Multiverse is raging, featuring Avengers from throughout time and space, countless different versions of Captain America and Iron Man and the God of Thunder. Yet somehow, it all comes down to one Starbrand and one Ghost Rider, who unfortunately are the only Avengers whose powers don’t seem to be working. 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS: WAR ACROSS TIME #3 (Of 5)

PAUL LEVITZ (W) • ALAN DAVIS (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR The king of the dwarfs has Mjolnir, the Lava Men are ready to erupt, and while the Avengers are all that stand between Earth and a fiery doom, Kang is picking the perfect moment to strike again. 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

HALLOWS’ EVE #1 (OF 5)

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • MICHAEL DOWLING (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY Stanley “Artgerm” Lau

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY Stanley “Artgerm” Lau

VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

TIMELESS GREEN GOBLIN VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS GREEN GOBLIN VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS ALLEN

VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON

Spinning out of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, Hallows’ Eve gets her own series!

Janine Godb y e‘s world has been blown up several times in her life, but this time. she has a bag of super-powered masks and a chip on her shoulder. She’s on the run from the police, but there’s someone else after her too. Don’t miss this breakout character break even bigger! 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE #6

NEIL GAIMAN (W) • MARK BUCKINGHAM (A/C)

Variant Cover by EMA LUPACCHINO • Variant Cover by IBAN COELLO

Young Miracleman has been found. Now what? One Miracleman decided to destroy the world and almost did. Another Miracleman decided to rebuild the world in his own image and DID IT. What will this Miracleman do? 32 PGS./Rated MATURE …$4.99

RED GOBLIN #2

ALEX PAKNADEL (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A) • Cover by InHyuk Lee

Variant Cover by Ryan Stegman • Variant Cover by TBA WHO IS THE GOBLIN KING?! A new GOBLIN KING reigns under the streets of New York – but who, or what, is this terrifying new leader of a resurgent GOBLIN NATION?! And why has he kidnapped Norman Osborn? And why has he siphoned off GALLONS of Osborn’s goblin-serum-infused blood?! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM #17

AL EWING (W) • CAFU (A) • Cover by BRYAN HITCH

VARIANT COVER BY CAFU • VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN

BEDLAM AND BEYOND!

Eddie Brock has faced down many monsters in his time, but few have been as terrifying as the one born of his own rage called BEDLAM! In this issue, witness Bedlam’s return to the Garden of Time, and see what’s become of Eddie Brock after DARK WEB! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR II #1 (OF 5)

DAVID MICHELINIE (W) • FARID KARAMI (A) • Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

TIMELESS VENOM VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS VENOM VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

BROCK VS. DOOM. ‘NUFF SAID!

Venom co-creator DAVID MICHELINIE returns with a brand-new story set in the sinister symbiote’s past when brains — and Spider-Man — were still on the menu! This time, he’s uniting with rising star FARID KARAMI to weave an epic, blockbuster story that will take Venom from the streets of NYC to the kingdom of Latveria as EDDIE BROCK is challenged like never before! What (or WHO) will Venom need to overcome the fiercest foe in the Marvel U? One thing’s for certain, this monster’s bringing the mayhem! 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

The following titles, yet to be solicited, round out the Top 15 as noted earlier.

Pulse Taking

That’s our top picks from the initial Marvel Comics’ March 2023 solicitations, but what caught your eye from their offerings?