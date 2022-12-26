DC Comics & Action Comics #1050 Spoilers: Teasing Who & What’s Next For Superman!

DC Comics and Action Comics #1050 Spoilers follows.

Teasing Who and What’s Next For Superman!

The solicitation for the issue reveals all the hands that were needed to put this milestone book together.

Action Comics #1050 Spoilers.

Looks like John Corben is back and being manipulated by Lex Luthor again.

Action Comics #1050 spoilers 28

Metallo and his Kryptonite heart is being set loose on Superman.

Action Comics #1050 spoilers 29

The Metallo storyline continues in Action Comics #1051 which lands in January 2023.

Action Comics #1051 spoilers 0-0 solicitation with creators credits DC Connect #30

Action Comics #1051 marks a new era for the Superman franchise with lots of “new” teased among classic character returns in Power Girl and Super Sons era Jon Kent.

