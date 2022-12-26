DC Comics & Action Comics #1050 Spoilers: Teasing Who & What’s Next For Superman!

DC Comics and Action Comics #1050 Spoilers follows.

Teasing Who and What’s Next For Superman!

The solicitation for the issue reveals all the hands that were needed to put this milestone book together.

Looks like John Corben is back and being manipulated by Lex Luthor again.

Metallo and his Kryptonite heart is being set loose on Superman.

The Metallo storyline continues in Action Comics #1051 which lands in January 2023.

Action Comics #1051 marks a new era for the Superman franchise with lots of “new” teased among classic character returns in Power Girl and Super Sons era Jon Kent.