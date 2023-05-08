FCBD 2023 Star Trek: Dawn Of Blood Prelude #1 Spoilers: FULL, Free & Digital 25 Interior Pages All In 1 Place With Star Trek: Lower Decks & More!

FCBD 2023 Star Trek: Dawn Of Blood Prelude #1 Spoilers.

FULL, Free and Digital 25 Interior Pages All In 1 Place With Star Trek: Lower Decks and More!

The book opens with a creators’ credits page for the issue.

The first story is a story that sets up the Star Trek: Prelude of Blood event that features Worf’s son Alexander among its cast.

We then get a Star Trek: Day of Blood checklist as well as the months leading into it.

Here’s just the Star Trek: Day of Blood checklist from that page.

Then we have a house ad for Star Trek: Aliens.

Then we get the books second tale which is an excerpt from Star Trek: Lower Decks that includes a cool nod to James Moriarty of Sherlock Holmes lore.

The book ends with more house ads covering several Star Trek franchises.

Star Trek: Day of Blood begins in July 2023 and its kick-off issue solicitation has been released.

This looks promising.