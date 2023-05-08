FCBD 2023 Star Trek: Dawn Of Blood Prelude #1 Spoilers: FULL, Free & Digital 25 Interior Pages All In 1 Place With Star Trek: Lower Decks & More!

John Babos

Spoilers

FCBD 2023 Star Trek: Dawn Of Blood Prelude #1 Spoilers.

Star Trek Universe logo

FULL, Free and Digital 25 Interior Pages All In 1 Place With Star Trek: Lower Decks and More!

FCBD 2023 Star Trek Day of Blood Prelude #1 spoilers 0-1

The book opens with a creators’ credits page for the issue.

FCBD 2023 Star Trek Day of Blood Prelude #1 spoilers 0-2

The first story is a story that sets up the Star Trek: Prelude of Blood event that features Worf’s son Alexander among its cast.

FCBD 2023 Star Trek Day of Blood Prelude #1 spoilers 1 FCBD 2023 Star Trek Day of Blood Prelude #1 spoilers 2 FCBD 2023 Star Trek Day of Blood Prelude #1 spoilers 3 FCBD 2023 Star Trek Day of Blood Prelude #1 spoilers 4 FCBD 2023 Star Trek Day of Blood Prelude #1 spoilers 5 FCBD 2023 Star Trek Day of Blood Prelude #1 spoilers 6 FCBD 2023 Star Trek Day of Blood Prelude #1 spoilers 7 FCBD 2023 Star Trek Day of Blood Prelude #1 spoilers 8 FCBD 2023 Star Trek Day of Blood Prelude #1 spoilers 9

We then get a Star Trek: Day of Blood checklist as well as the months leading into it.

FCBD 2023 Star Trek Day of Blood Prelude #1 spoilers 10 Checklist

Here’s just the Star Trek: Day of Blood checklist from that page.

FCBD 2023 Star Trek Day of Blood Prelude #1 spoilers 10-1 Star Trek Day of Blood Checklist

Then we have a house ad for Star Trek: Aliens.

FCBD 2023 Star Trek Day of Blood Prelude #1 spoilers 11 Star Trek Aliens

Then we get the books second tale which is an excerpt from Star Trek: Lower Decks that includes a cool nod to James Moriarty of Sherlock Holmes lore.

FCBD 2023 Star Trek Day of Blood Prelude #1 spoilers 12 Star Trek Lower Decks FCBD 2023 Star Trek Day of Blood Prelude #1 spoilers 13 Star Trek Lower Decks FCBD 2023 Star Trek Day of Blood Prelude #1 spoilers 14 Star Trek Lower Decks FCBD 2023 Star Trek Day of Blood Prelude #1 spoilers 15 Star Trek Lower Decks FCBD 2023 Star Trek Day of Blood Prelude #1 spoilers 16 Star Trek Lower Decks FCBD 2023 Star Trek Day of Blood Prelude #1 spoilers 17 Star Trek Lower Decks & James Moriarty of Sherlock Holmes FCBD 2023 Star Trek Day of Blood Prelude #1 spoilers 18 Star Trek Lower Decks & James Moriarty of Sherlock Holmes FCBD 2023 Star Trek Day of Blood Prelude #1 spoilers 19 Star Trek Lower Decks & James Moriarty of Sherlock Holmes FCBD 2023 Star Trek Day of Blood Prelude #1 spoilers 20 Star Trek Lower Decks & James Moriarty of Sherlock Holmes plus DraculaThe book ends with more house ads covering several Star Trek franchises.

FCBD 2023 Star Trek Day of Blood Prelude #1 spoilers 21 Star Trek Discovery FCBD 2023 Star Trek Day of Blood Prelude #1 spoilers 22 Star Trek The Next Generation TNG FCBD 2023 Star Trek Day of Blood Prelude #1 spoilers 23 Star Trek Year Five 5 FCBD 2023 Star Trek Day of Blood Prelude #1 spoilers 24

Star Trek: Day of Blood begins in July 2023 and its kick-off issue solicitation has been released.

Star Trek Day of Blood #1 B

This looks promising.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

Spoilers
WildCATS-1-spoilers-0-banner-Brett-Booth-e1660913610372

DC Comics & WildC.A.T.s #1 Spoilers & Review: Wildstorm Folds Into DC & It’s Bloody!

Lazarus Planet Once We Were Gods #1 spoilers 0 banner Shazam Family & Bolt White Adam by Yanick Paquette

DC Comics & Lazarus Planet: We Once Were Gods #1 Spoilers & Review: Teasing Dawn Of DC’s Aquaman, Doomsday / Manhunter, Wonder Woman & Shazam!

Avengers-54-banner-e1644495983700

Marvel Comics & Avengers #53 Spoilers & Review: Multiversal Masters Of Evil Set Up Judgment Day An Event With X-Men & Eternals?!

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse 
Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse