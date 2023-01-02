Timeless #1 Spoilers Teases 2023 Kang Avengers Series & The Missing Moment Search?! Demythifying Timeless #1 Spoilers, Marvel History & Marvel 2023!

Timeless #1 Spoilers Teases 2023 Kang Avengers Series and The Missing Moment Search?! Demythifying Timeless #1 Spoilers, Marvel History and Marvel 2023!

Kang Avengers logo

Timeless #1 (full spoilers here) ended with this tease.

Timeless #1 spoiles tease 2023 Avengers

Well that Avengers logo calls back to a 1985 to 1988 run on the team that had an eclectic and ever changing roster that also included the debuts of the Council of Kangs as well as Council of Cross-Time Kangs as chronicled below.

Avengers #255 February 5 1985

Avengers #255 (February 5, 1985) – Last issue with Mighty Avengers logo.

  • Wasp joins team.
  • Scarlet Witch and Vision leave team.

Avengers #256 March 12 1985 new logo

Avengers #256 (March 12, 1985) – New Avengers logo.

  • Avengers team featured as Captain America, Captain Marvel, Hercules, Starfox and Wasp.
  • Black Knight joins team.

Avengers #260 July 9 1985 thicker new logo

Avengers #260 (July 9, 1985) – Thicker new Avengers logo

  • Same roster no changes.

Avengers #261 August 6 1985

Avengers #261 (August 6, 1985)

  • Starfox leaves team.

Avengers #262 September 10 1985

Avengers #262 (September 10, 1985) – Back to thinner new Avengers logo.

  • Namor joins team.

Avengers #267 February 11 1986 first appearance Council of Kangs plus Kang & Immortus return

Avengers #267 (February 11, 1986)

  • No change to Avengers team.
  • First appearance of Council of Kangs.

Avengers #268 March 11 1986 second appearance Council of Kangs & it disbands

Avengers #268 (March 11, 1986)

  • No change to Avengers team.
  • Second appearance of Council of Kangs and it disbands.

Avengers #269 April 8 1986

Avengers #269 (April 8, 1986)

  • No change to Avengers team.
  • Kang vs. Immortus.

Avengers #270 May 6 1986

Avengers #270 (May 6, 1986)

  • Namor leaves team.

Avengers #272 July 8 1986

Avengers #272 (July 8, 1986)

  • Marrina joins and leaves team.

Avengers #276 November 11 1986

Avengers #276 (November 11, 1986)

  • Hercules leaves team.
  • Thor joins team.

Avengers #278 January 6 1987

Avengers #278 (January 6, 1987)

  • Wasp leaves team.
  • Doctor Druid joins team.

Avengers #279 February 10 1987

Avengers #279 (February 10, 1987)

  • She-Hulk joins team.

Avengers #282 May 12 1987

Avengers #282 (May 12, 1987)

  • Namor joins team.

Avengers #285 August 11 1987

Avengers #285 (August 11, 1987)

  • Captain America and Thor leave group.

Avengers #286 September 8 1987

Avengers #286 (September 8, 1987)

  • Marrina joins team.

Avengers #291 January 19 1988

Avengers #291 (January 19, 1988)

  • Thor rejoins team.

Avengers #292 February 16 1988

Avengers #292 (February 16, 1988)

  • No change to Avengers team.
  • First appearance of Council of Cross-Time Kangs.

Avengers #293 March 15 1988

Avengers #293 (March 15, 1988)

  • Namor leaves team.
  • Second appearance of Council of Cross-Time Kangs.

Avengers #294 April 19 1988

Avengers #294 (April 19, 1988)

  • Captain Marvel leaves team.
  • Third appearance of Council of Cross-Time Kangs.

Avengers #295 May 17 1988

Avengers #295 (May 17, 1988)

  • No change to Avengers team.
  • Fourth appearance of Council of Cross-Time Kangs.

Avengers #296 June 21 1988

Avengers #296 (June 21, 1988)

  • No change to Avengers team.
  • Fifth appearance of Council of Cross-Time Kangs.

Avengers #297 July 19 1988

Avengers #297 (July 19, 1988)

  • Black Knight, She-Hulk and Thor leave team.
  • Doctor Druid leaves team due to apparent death.
  • Kang-Nebula joins teams and leaves team due to apparent death.
  • Sixth appearance of Council of Cross-Time Kangs.

Avengers #298 August 16 1988

Avengers #298 (August 16, 1988)

  • Captain America appears, but there is no apparent Avengers team.

Avengers #299 September 20 1988 last new logo

Avengers #299 (September 20, 1988) – Last issue with current Avengers logo.

  • Still no apparent Avengers team.

Avengers #300 October 18 1988

Avengers #300 (October 18, 1988) – Classic Avengers logo returns.

  • The Captain (Steve Rogers no longer Captain America) and Thor join the team.
  • Fantastic Four’s Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman join the team.
  • Gilgamesh joins the team.

Interesting to see 1/2 of the Fantastic Four on the Avengers, but Kang did debut as Rama-Tut in Fantastic Four #19 on July 9, 1963 and he’s technically a Nathanial Richards aka a version of Reed Richards’ father.

Fantastic Four #19 July 9 1963 first appearance of Kang as Rama Tut

A year later, quite literally, on July 9, 1964 Kang debuted in his familiar persona in Avengers #8.

Avengers #8 July 9 1964 first appearance Kang

Kang has had other prominent personas too during is Marvel run.

Avengers #10 first Kang as Immortus

Avengers Annual #2 July 9 1968 first Kang as Scarlet Centurion

Young Avengers #1 February 9 2005 first Kang as Iron Lad

The Avengers #256 – 299 era from 1985 to 1988, using the Avengers logo that appears embossed for 2023, is collected in two Epic Collection tpbs.

Avengers Judgment Day tpb Avengers #278 - 285

Avengers Judgment Day collects Avengers #256 to #285 while Avengers Heavy Metal collects Avengers #286 to #303.

Avengers Heavy Metal tpb Avengers #286 - 303

It should also be noted that the Avengers logo teased in 2022’s Timeless #1 was also used, in an augmented fashion, for an Avengers animated series in 1999 to 2000 called Avengers United We Stand.

Avengers United They Stand animated series Blu-Ray 1999-2000

The Avengers logo tease from Timeless #1 I believe hints at an eclectic Avengers roster, possibly handpicked by Kang, that will include some core iconic Avengers, but rounded out by non big gun Avengers icons.

Timeless #1 teaser Kang 2022

I’m also rooting for some kind of Council of Kangs to reemerge which may also hint at Myrddin’s identity.

Timeless #1 teaser Myrddin

What say you? Has this Avengers logo been used elsewhere hinting at other Avengers line-ups?

Avengers #2 December 7 2016 Avengers Volume 7 Kang War Alex Ross cover virgin art Kang personas

There’s also something that could be cleaned about 2023 perhaps from the Kang collection Marvel solicited as part of its December 2022 solicitations, but which lands in stores on January 25, 2023.

He-Who-Remains-Loki-Season-1-poster-Kang

It should also be noted that a Kang appeared in Loki Season 1 on Disney Plus and the same Kang or perhaps another is set to appear in the upcoming Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania film in theaters on February 7, 2022.

Ant-Man & The Wasp Quantumania poster Kang MCU Marvel Studios

An upcoming Avengers film called Avengers: Kang Dynasty has also been teased for May 2, 2025.

MCU-Phase-6-Avengers-The-Kang-Dynasty

That film is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 6 (MCU Phase 6).

Marvel Handbook Avengers #1 2005 Kang 1 Marvel Handbook Avengers #1 2005 Kang 2 Marvel Handbook Avengers #1 2005 Kang 3

If you’re still stumped about Kang’s two most prominent personas, Kang and Immortus, and who’s who, the above and below are classic Marvel Handbook bios for each from 2005 and 2006 respectively.

Marvel Handbook 2006 Immortus 1 Marvel Handbook 2006 Immortus 2 Marvel Handbook 2006 Immortus 3

Many veteran readers who enjoy Kang’s adventures remain a bit perplexed by his Immortus connection as well as his other personas.

Kang logo

Why Kang Avengers?

Kang Avengers tpb Tim and Time Again May 11 2005

Well, Marvel collected several issues of Kang appearances, details here, in a May 11, 2005 trade paperback they called Kang Avengers: Tim and Time Again.

