Dynamite Entertainment Announces Shift In Schedule Which Now Sees Disney’s Gargoyles #2 & Darkwing Duck #1 Both Out On January 25, 2023!

Dynamite Entertainment Announces Shift In Schedule Which Now Sees Disney’s Gargoyles #2 and Darkwing Duck #1 Both Out On January 25, 2023!

Looks like January 25, 2023 will be a double week for Dynamite Entertainment as its books for January 18, 2023 will be shipping with the company’s following week books.

This is due to logistical issues which will see both of its Disney licensed properties ship the same week after other delays.

Darkwing Duck #1

DARKWING DUCK #1

NOV220557 – DARKWING DUCK #1 A NAKAYAMA – 3.99

NOV220558 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR B ANDOLFO – 3.99

NOV220559 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR C LEIRIX – 3.99

NOV220560 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR D FORSTNER – 3.99

NOV220561 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR E EDGAR – 3.99

NOV220562 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR F BLANK AUTHENTIX – 3.99

NOV220563 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR G 10 COPY INCV LAURO ORIGINAL – 3.99

NOV220564 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR H 10 COPY INCV MOORE MODERN ICON 1991 – 3.99

NOV220565 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR I 15 COPY INCV NAKAYAMA B&W – 3.99

NOV220566 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR J 20 COPY INCV VIDEO PACKAGING – 3.99

NOV220567 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR K 25 COPY INCV LAURO VIRGIN – 3.99

NOV220568 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR L 30 COPY INCV ACTION FIGURE – 3.99

NOV220569 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR M 40 COPY INCV EDGAR VIRGIN – 3.99

NOV220570 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR N 50 COPY INCV MOORE VIRGIN – 3.99

NOV220571 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR O 75 COPY INCV CEL ANIMATION ART – 3.99

NOV220572 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR P 100 COPY INCV LAURO CHARACTER DESIGN – 3.99

NOV220573 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR Q 100 COPY INCV LEIRIX VIRIGN – 3.99

NOV220574 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR R 150 COPY INCV KAMBADAIS VIRGIN – 3.99

NOV220575 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR S 200 COPY INCV FORSTNER VIRGIN – 3.99

NOV220576 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR T 250 COPY INCV EDGAR VIRGIN – 3.99

NOV220577 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR U 350 COPY INCV ANDOLFO VIRGIN – 3.99

NOV220578 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR V 500 COPY INCV NAKAYAMA VIRGIN FOIL – 3.99

NOV220579 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR W CGC KAMBADAIS DIEBERT – 3.99

NOV220580 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR X NAKAYAMA METAL PREMIUM – 100

NOV220581 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR Y ANDOLFO LTD VIRGIN – 50

NOV220582 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR Z NAKAYAMA LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Amanda Deibert (A) Carlo Lauro (CA) David Nakayama He is the terror that flaps in the night…He is the ferocious fowl who plucks the evil eye from the face of foul play…He is Darkwing Duck! Alongside his trusty sidekick Lauchpad McQuack, Darkwing hyper-vigilantly defends St. Canard from the dastardly, devilish demons who would wage wanton war! By night, our caped defender lurks in the shadows, striking fear (and maybe confusion?) in the heart of the criminal underworld…but by day, no one suspects that Darkwing is also mild-mannered Drake Mallard, a well-meaning father to his adorable adopted daughter, Gosalyn! Can Darkwing successfully navigate his two separate lives, all while looking incredibly cool and impossibly handsome? (Hint: Probably not, but…) You’ll have to read to find out! In Shops: Jan 25, 2023 (originally Jan 4, 2023)

SRP: 3.99

Gargoyles #2

GARGOYLES #2

NOV220583 – GARGOYLES #2 CVR A NAKAYAMA – 3.99

NOV220584 – GARGOYLES #2 CVR B CONNER – 3.99

NOV220585 – GARGOYLES #2 CVR C PARRILLO – 3.99

NOV220586 – GARGOYLES #2 CVR D LEIRIX – 3.99

NOV220587 – GARGOYLES #2 CVR E LEE – 3.99

NOV220588 – GARGOYLES #2 CVR F FLEECS & FORSTNER – 3.99

NOV220589 – GARGOYLES #2 CVR G 10 COPY INCV KAMBADAIS ORIGINAL – 3.99

NOV220590 – GARGOYLES #2 CVR H 10 COPY INCV CONNER MODERN ICON – 3.99

NOV220591 – GARGOYLES #2 CVR I 15 COPY INCV NAKAYAMA B&W – 3.99

NOV220592 – GARGOYLES #2 CVR J 20 COPY INCV VIDEO PACKAGING – 3.99

NOV220593 – GARGOYLES #2 CVR K 25 COPY INCV KAMBADAIS VIRGIN – 3.99

NOV220594 – GARGOYLES #2 CVR L 30 COPY INCV ACTION FIGURE – 3.99

NOV220595 – GARGOYLES #2 CVR M 40 COPY INCV FLEECS & FORSTER VIRGIN – 3.99

NOV220596 – GARGOYLES #2 CVR N 50 COPY INCV CONNER MODERN ICON VIGIN – 3.99

NOV220597 – GARGOYLES #2 CVR O 100 COPY INCV CONNER B&W – 3.99

NOV220598 – GARGOYLES #2 CVR P 150 COPY INCV PARRILLO VIRGIN – 3.99

NOV220599 – GARGOYLES #2 CVR Q 250 COPY INCV LEIRIX VIRGIN – 3.99

NOV220600 – GARGOYLES #2 CVR R 500 COPY INCV LEE VIRGIN – 3.99

NOV220601 – GARGOYLES #2 CVR S NAKAYAMA LTD VIRGIN – 50

NOV220602 – GARGOYLES #2 CVR T CONNER LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Greg Weisman (A) George Kambadais (CA) David Nakayama Dynamite’s all-new ongoing series, in continuity with the epic Gargoyles television series continues! The Gargoyles have awakened from their stone sleep – but will it be in time to save Maggie the Cat and her unborn mutate child from Thailog and Sevarius? Plus, don’t miss the return of Dominic Dracon! In Shops: Jan 25 2023 (originally Jan 11, 2023 then Jan 18, 2023)

SRP: 3.99

Should be a fun week of comics reading.