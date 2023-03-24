DC Comics & The Flash #795 Spoilers: How Many 1990’s Characters Does Gold Beetle Bring Back For One Minute War Penultimate Chapter?!

John Babos

Spoilers

DC Comics and The Flash #795 Spoilers follows.

Gold-Beetle-logo-Blue-Beetle-symbol-Booster-Gold-icon-DC-Comics

How Many 1990’s Characters Does Gold Beetle Bring Back For One Minute War Penultimate Chapter?!

What To Expect.

The Flash #795 spoilers 0-1 Taurin Clarke

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

The Flash #795 spoilers 0-2 David Nakayama The Flash #795 spoilers 0-3 Marco Dalfonso The Flash #795 spoilers 0-4 Eleonora Carlini

The Flash #795 Spoilers.

Gold Beetle has taken the Wally West Flash to Timepoint a creation by Epoch.

The Flash #795 spoilers 1 Gold Beetle

Gnarrk, Lagoon Boy, Commander Steel, Blue Jay, Protector, Hot Spot, Gunfire, the Tattooed Man and Red Devil are back.

The Flash #795 spoilers 2 Gold Beetle

I can’t name two of them (the Caucasian man over Gunfire’s right shoulder and the Lizard or Dinosaur at Gunfire’s right forearm) and I also don’t know why they or Timepoint are called Planet Flash now.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

Spoilers
80th-Anniversary-Captain-America-Spider-Man-banner-e1624550816654

Marvel Comics & What If…? Miles Morales #1 Spoilers: A Multiverse Of Madness Set To Be United?!

Supermassive-1-spoilers-0000-banner-e1646018689700

Image Comics & Supermassive #1 Spoilers: Radiant Black Line Dubbed Massive-Universe With 5 New Books Teased?!

Fantastic-Four-41-spoilers-0-banner-The-Watchers-can-Watch-No-More-e1646486225227

Marvel Comics & Fantastic Four #41 Spoilers: The Watchers Divided! Plus A Game-Changer Emerges In The Reckoning War?!

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse 
Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse