Marvel Comics & Amazing Spider-Man #24 Spoilers & Review: Mary Jane Mystery Begins To Unravel!

Marvel Comics and Amazing Spider-Man #24 Spoilers and Review follows.

Amazing Mary Jane logo Spider-Man

Mary Jane Mystery Begins To Unravel!

What To Expect.

Amazing Spider-Man #24 spoilers 0-1 John Romita Jr JR

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #24
ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C)
Variant Cover by GERARDO SANDOVAL
TIMELESS VULTURE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS
TIMELESS VULTURE VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

Witness what brought Peter Parker and Norman Osborn together.

Your opinion of who the hero is and who the villain is may end up at least blurred…

32 PGS./Rated T…$3.99

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Amazing Spider-Man #24 spoilers 0-2 Alex Ross Timeless Amazing Spider-Man #24 spoilers 0-2 Alex Ross Timeless sketch black & white Amazing Spider-Man #24 spoilers 0-3 Gerardo Sandoval Amazing Spider-Man #24 spoilers 0-4 David Nakayama

Amazing Spider-Man #24 Spoilers and Review.

The book opens with Spider-Man stealing a Mini Fusion Reactor from the Fantastic Four successful despite efforts by the FF.

Amazing Spider-Man #24 spoilers 1

He needs it so his ally Norman Osborn can send him back to Mary Jane Watson who is stranded elsewhere where time moves faster than in the main Marvel Universe.

Amazing Spider-Man #24 spoilers 2

Looks like Spider-Man and Black Cat had to steal tech from Iron Man and Moon Girl respectively.

Amazing Spider-Man #24 spoilers 3

Spider-Man doesn’t want to wait to test this new Spider-Man tech suit as a few hours could be a few months where Mary Jane is.

Amazing Spider-Man #24 spoilers 4

Looks like Ms. Marvel has been surveilling Norman Osborn and/or Spider-Man, but nonetheless sees that they are in cahoots and sees Norman teleport Spider-Man elsewhere.

Amazing Spider-Man #24 spoilers 5

It is a trippy few pages, here and here, before Spider-Man arrives at his destination.

Amazing Spider-Man #24 spoilers 8

Looks like Spider-Man arrives just in time and uses the suit to save Mary Jane Paul by absorbing Benjamin Rabin’s power.

Amazing Spider-Man #24 spoilers 9

It would seem he’s ok with that.

Amazing Spider-Man #24 spoilers 10

However, he’s impaled by Paul for good measure.

Amazing Spider-Man #24 spoilers 11

It seems that while Spider-Man may feel he’s only been gone a short time, it’s been years as it would appear Mary Jane and Paul have two children that appear to be anywhere between 3 and 6 years old.

Amazing Spider-Man #24 spoilers 12

Next Up.

Amazing Spider-Man #25 arrives in stores on May 10, 2023.

Amazing Spider-Man #25 spoilers 0-1 John Romita Jr JR w Mary Jane Watson

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #25
Written by ZEB WELLS
Art by JOHN ROMITA JR., KAARE ANDREWS, &
Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.
Gwen Stacy Variant Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.
Mary Jane Variant Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.
Variant Cover by ED MCGUINNESS
Variant Cover by JOHN CASSADAY
Variant Cover by GREG LAND
Virgin Black & White Variant Cover by GREG LAND
Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG
Disney100 Variant Cover by DONALD SOFFRITTI
Disney100 Black & White Variant Cover by DONALD SOFFRITTI

The past and the present collide in this oversized and monumental 25th issue!

Your heart isn’t ready for this one.

56 PGS./Rated T …$6.99

Amazing Spider-Man #25 spoilers 0-3 Ed McGuinness with Mary Jane Watson

The Pulse.

An issue that makes sense of the last several issue and particularly why Mary Jane seems to have a different modern-day family life. An action-packed and emotional issue. Decent art helping convey those feels to readers. 7.5 out of 10.

