Marvel Comics & Amazing Spider-Man #24 Spoilers & Review: Mary Jane Mystery Begins To Unravel!

Marvel Comics and Amazing Spider-Man #24 Spoilers and Review follows.

Mary Jane Mystery Begins To Unravel!

What To Expect.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #24

ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C)

Variant Cover by GERARDO SANDOVAL

TIMELESS VULTURE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS VULTURE VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS Witness what brought Peter Parker and Norman Osborn together. Your opinion of who the hero is and who the villain is may end up at least blurred… 32 PGS./Rated T…$3.99

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Amazing Spider-Man #24 Spoilers and Review.

The book opens with Spider-Man stealing a Mini Fusion Reactor from the Fantastic Four successful despite efforts by the FF.

He needs it so his ally Norman Osborn can send him back to Mary Jane Watson who is stranded elsewhere where time moves faster than in the main Marvel Universe.

Looks like Spider-Man and Black Cat had to steal tech from Iron Man and Moon Girl respectively.

Spider-Man doesn’t want to wait to test this new Spider-Man tech suit as a few hours could be a few months where Mary Jane is.

Looks like Ms. Marvel has been surveilling Norman Osborn and/or Spider-Man, but nonetheless sees that they are in cahoots and sees Norman teleport Spider-Man elsewhere.

It is a trippy few pages, here and here, before Spider-Man arrives at his destination.

Looks like Spider-Man arrives just in time and uses the suit to save Mary Jane Paul by absorbing Benjamin Rabin’s power.

It would seem he’s ok with that.

However, he’s impaled by Paul for good measure.

It seems that while Spider-Man may feel he’s only been gone a short time, it’s been years as it would appear Mary Jane and Paul have two children that appear to be anywhere between 3 and 6 years old.

Next Up.

Amazing Spider-Man #25 arrives in stores on May 10, 2023.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #25

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art by JOHN ROMITA JR., KAARE ANDREWS, &

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Gwen Stacy Variant Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Mary Jane Variant Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Variant Cover by ED MCGUINNESS

Variant Cover by JOHN CASSADAY

Variant Cover by GREG LAND

Virgin Black & White Variant Cover by GREG LAND

Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Disney100 Variant Cover by DONALD SOFFRITTI

Disney100 Black & White Variant Cover by DONALD SOFFRITTI The past and the present collide in this oversized and monumental 25th issue! Your heart isn’t ready for this one. 56 PGS./Rated T …$6.99

The Pulse.

An issue that makes sense of the last several issue and particularly why Mary Jane seems to have a different modern-day family life. An action-packed and emotional issue. Decent art helping convey those feels to readers. 7.5 out of 10.