Vinegar Syndrome releases Showgirls on 4K UHD in May

Showgirls was a landmark film when it was released in the Fall of 1995. It was the last film rated NC-17 that received a wide release. The studio had serious hopes that fans of Saved By the Bell were going to jam theaters to see Elizabeth Berkley work her way up from a Las Vegas lap dance joint to the showroom at a plush casino. The theatrical release was a bomb. But the film made a fortune on VHS and laserdisc. Over the decade it’s done well in DVD and Blu-ray. Now the film will look ever better when it comes out on 4K UHD by Vinegar Syndrome. The bonus features have not been announced yet. I’m hoping they include the French soundtrack since the film seems perfect when the characters aren’t speaking English. Vinegar Syndrome is having a Flash Pre-Order sale this weekend for those eager to hear Ceasar sing this summer. Here’s the press release from Vinegar Syndrome and the link:

A VSU we’ve been working on for over a year, and the biggest film yet to grace the line, Paul Verhoeven’s cult sensation, feast for the senses, and all around madness, SHOWGIRLS is at last coming to UHD in an edition worthy of its splendor. Featuring hours of archival interviews, BTS material, commentaries, and more, among them plentiful never before seen material. Plus we’ve added a slew of fresh interviews with cast and crew, along with critical pieces examining the production and impact of this landmark film.

Furthermore, we’ve performed extensive exclusive restoration using the source files from Paul Verhoeven’s supervised color grade to ensure a presentation which looks exactly as intended, but without any of the digital manipulation which has notoriously plagued other releases.

directed by: Paul Verhoeven

starring: Elizabeth Berkley, Kyle MacLachlan, Gina Gershon, Glenn Plummer, Robert Davi, Alan Rachins, Gina Ravera

1995 / 131 min / 2.39:1 / English 5.1 Surround + 2.0 Stereo

Additional info:

Region Free 4K Ultra HD / Region A Blu-ray Set

4K UHD presented in High-Dynamic-Range

Complete extras to be announced

40-page perfect bound book

Reversible sleeve artwork

English SDH subtitles

