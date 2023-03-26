Top 1 Valiant Comics June 2023 Solicitation Spoiler?! What’s The Only Book Solicited From Valiant Entertainment?

As of press time Valiant Entertainment only has one comic book issue solicited for June 2023.

X-O MANOWAR UNCONQUERED #4

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad (A/CA) Liam Sharp (VCA) Nimit Malavia

X-O Manowar’s past collides with his present as he battles tooth and nail to escape the Novus Romanus! Trekking deeper into the heart of the ship, aided by the Soothsayer, Aric uncovers the darkest secrets the ship holds and is forced to make life or death choices.



In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: $3.99

No issues of the following billed-as ongoing series in June 2023: Bloodshot Unleashed, Archer & Armstrong Forever or Book of Shadows. We’ll just have to wait to see what July 2023 brings with it.