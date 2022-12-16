A Big Exit Means WWE Bloodbath 2022 Wave 8 Reaches 70 Exits For The Year!

Context from previous years:

The numbers are likely higher in both years due to corporate office exits that are not wholly publicized.

The 2022 wave of exits so far are below.

Looks like Sasha Banks, real name Mercedes Justine Kaestner-Varnado, is done with the WWE effective December 31, 2022.

Multiple sites are reporting as well as news that the 30 year old is believed to have trademarked the name Mercedes Mone, but its unclear when nom de guerre she will be using when she turns up at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, 2023.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer notes that while WWE and Banks have been negotiating to keep her in the fold after contract expires at year end, they are far apart on money.

While Banks is reported to not have signed a contract with NJPW yet, they have come to some agreement on dates with big money deals in the range of $100K per appearance.

That’s 70 exits, some firings and some talent exits, for 2022.