Naomi Aka Trinity Fatu Confirms WWE Status & What Is Next For Her Wrestling Career!

John Babos

News

Naomi Aka Trinity Fatu Confirms WWE Status and What Is Next For Her Wrestling Career!

Naomi WWE Smackdown Women's Champion

Naomi has followed Sasha Banks (whose wrestling name outside of WWE is Mercedes Mone) out of WWE after they walked out of Raw in May 2022 over creative issues over the WWE Women’s Tag Team division and dropped the tag straps.

Sasha-Banks-Naomi-Boss-N-Glow

In the messages of a social media post announcing a signing appearance, Fatu confirmed that she is no longer with WWE.

Trinity Fatu aka Trinity Starr fka Naomi WWE

PWInsider reports that she has filed a trademark for the name Trinity Starr.

Trinity Fatu aka Trinity Starr fka Naomi WWE with husband Jimmy Uso aka Jonathan Solofa Fatu

Her husband Jey Uso remains with WWE.

