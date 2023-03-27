Naomi Aka Trinity Fatu Confirms WWE Status & What Is Next For Her Wrestling Career!

Naomi Aka Trinity Fatu Confirms WWE Status and What Is Next For Her Wrestling Career!

Naomi has followed Sasha Banks (whose wrestling name outside of WWE is Mercedes Mone) out of WWE after they walked out of Raw in May 2022 over creative issues over the WWE Women’s Tag Team division and dropped the tag straps.

In the messages of a social media post announcing a signing appearance, Fatu confirmed that she is no longer with WWE.

PWInsider reports that she has filed a trademark for the name Trinity Starr.

Her husband Jey Uso remains with WWE.