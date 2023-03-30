The Jackie Chan Collection and a birthday streaming marathon arrive in April

In the early ’90s, the Carolina Theater in Durham ran an Asian film festival. I was floored by the Jackie Chan films they showed. On the drive home, I swore I wanted to see more. Trouble was the more recent titles weren’t being stocked in the videostores I belonged to in Raleigh. The main film you could find at the time was Cannonball Run on VHS. But word on the grapevine declared Dave’s Videodrome in Carrboro as the place that had tons of Jackie Chan. What’s an hour drive to see the high-octane high kicks? Now you can watch several of the films I rented on epic journeys on The Jackie Chan Collection Volume 2 (1983-1993). Eight of his films have been upgraded to Blu-ray with tons of bonus features. You’ll want to sit back from the screen to keep from being chopped. Even more exciting is to celebrate Jackie Chan’s birthday, Shout! Factory TV will be streaming a Birthday-Brawl-A-Thon with 10 of his films. You can watch this celebration free on various platforms that carry the family of Shout! Factory TV channels including PlutoTV. Here’s the press release from Shout! Factory about the boxset and the marathon:

Los Angeles, CA – On April 25 Shout! Factory will release the 8-Disc set THE JACKIE CHAN COLLECTION VOLUME 2 (1983-1993), a presentation of eight classic films which showcase the unique mixture of martial arts, action, and comedy that has made Jackie Chan a cultural icon. The films showcased in the set include Winners And Sinners, Wheels On Meals,

The Protector, Twinkle, Twinkle Lucky Stars, Armour Of God, Armour Of God II: Operation Condor, Crime Story, and City Hunter. Bonus features include new audio commentaries, new interviews, and a new documentary.

Unbeatable. Unstoppable. Undeniable. Jackie Chan stands alone among action heroes thanks to his death-defying stunts, unparalleled fight scenes, and his signature sense of humor. An international superstar, Chan has thrilled fans around the globe for decades. As the standard bearer for martial arts action, Chan has forged a legacy that never has nor will be matched.

