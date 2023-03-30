The Jackie Chan Collection and a birthday streaming marathon arrive in April

Joe Corey

In the early ’90s, the Carolina Theater in Durham ran an Asian film festival. I was floored by the Jackie Chan films they showed. On the drive home, I swore I wanted to see more. Trouble was the more recent titles weren’t being stocked in the videostores I belonged to in Raleigh. The main film you could find at the time was Cannonball Run on VHS. But word on the grapevine declared Dave’s Videodrome in Carrboro as the place that had tons of Jackie Chan. What’s an hour drive to see the high-octane high kicks? Now you can watch several of the films I rented on epic journeys on The Jackie Chan Collection Volume 2 (1983-1993). Eight of his films have been upgraded to Blu-ray with tons of bonus features. You’ll want to sit back from the screen to keep from being chopped. Even more exciting is to celebrate Jackie Chan’s birthday, Shout! Factory TV will be streaming a Birthday-Brawl-A-Thon with 10 of his films. You can watch this celebration free on various platforms that carry the family of Shout! Factory TV channels including PlutoTV. Here’s the press release from Shout! Factory about the boxset and the marathon:

THE JACKIE CHAN COLLECTION

﻿VOLUME 2 (1983-1993)

AVAILABLE ON BLU-RAY™ FROM

SHOUT! FACTORY

APRIL 25, 2023

ON APRIL 7 CATCH THE JACKIE CHAN

BIRTHDAY BRAWL-A-THON

 STREAMING ON SHOUT! FACTORY TV’S TOKUSHOUTSU

AND SHOUT! CULT CHANNELS 

Los Angeles, CA – On April 25 Shout! Factory will release the 8-Disc set THE JACKIE CHAN COLLECTION VOLUME 2 (1983-1993), a presentation of eight classic films which showcase the unique mixture of martial arts, action, and comedy that has made Jackie Chan a cultural icon. The films showcased in the set include Winners And Sinners, Wheels On Meals,

The Protector, Twinkle, Twinkle Lucky Stars, Armour Of God, Armour Of God II: Operation Condor, Crime Story, and City Hunter. Bonus features include new audio commentaries, new interviews, and a new documentary.

Unbeatable. Unstoppable. Undeniable. Jackie Chan stands alone among action heroes thanks to his death-defying stunts, unparalleled fight scenes, and his signature sense of humor. An international superstar, Chan has thrilled fans around the globe for decades. As the standard bearer for martial arts action, Chan has forged a legacy that never has nor will be matched.

Customers ordering from ShoutFactory.com will receive an exclusive 18” x 24” rolled poster featuring the set’s new artwork, while supplies last.

You’re cordially invited to a Brawl-A-Thon…. To celebrate this new set and Jackie Chan’s birthday, on April 7, Shout! Factory TV will host THE JACKIE CHAN BIRTHDAY BRAWL-A-THON at 7 pm ET/ 4 pm PT, on the platform’s TokuSHOUTsu and Shout! Cult channels. Additionally, a double feature of Chan’s comedic films Winners & Sinners and Police Story 1 will air on Shout! Factory TV as part of the month-long National Humor Month programming. Films included (in order of airing): 


To Kill With Intrigue
The Killer Meteors
Battle Creek Brawl
City Hunter
Dragon Fist
Shaolin Wooden Men
Snake & Crane Arts of Shaolin
Winners & Sinners* new title, never previously available on streaming
The Protector
Crime Story
 
THE JACKIE CHAN COLLECTION VOLUME 2 (1983-1993) SPECIAL FEATURES:
WINNERS AND SINNERS
·       4K transfer from the original film elements
·       NEW audio commentary by David West, critic and author of Chasing Dragons: An Introduction to the Martial Arts Film
·       NEW A Winning Formula – academic Dr. Luke White, author of Fighting without Fighting: Kung Fu Cinema’s Journey to the West, discusses the Hong Kong martial arts comedy
·       Archival interview with director/actor Sammo Hung
·       Teapot Tango – an interview with director/actor Sammo Hung
·       The Man Behind the LegendSammo Hung
·       Outtakes
·       Alternate Japanese end credits
·       Original Hong Kong Teaser and Theatrical Trailer
·       English Trailer
·       Japanese Trailer and TV Spot
·       Still Gallery
AUDIO:
Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio
Mandarin 5.1 Dolby Digital
English Dub Mono DTS-HD Master Audio
Cantonese Mono DTS-HD Master Audio
Alternate Cantonese Mono DTS-HD Master Audio




TWINKLE, TWINKLE LUCKY STARS
·       4K transfer from the original film elements
·       Alternate extended Taiwanese version – 4K transfer from the original film elements
·       NEW audio commentary by David West, critic and author of Chasing Dragons: An Introduction to the Martial Arts Film
·       A Life of Laughter – an interview with actor Richard Ng
·       Gentleman Warrior – an interview with actor Richard Norton
·       Outtakes
·       Original Theatrical Trailer
·       English Trailer
·       Japanese Trailer and TV Spot
·       Still Gallery
 
AUDIO:
Cantonese Mono DTS-HD Master Audio
Mandarin Stereo DTS-HD Master Audio
English Mono DTS-HD Master Audio
Alternate Cantonese Mono DTS-HD Master Audio


WHEELS ON MEALS
·       2K restoration from the original film elements
·       NEW Audio Commentary with David West, critic and author of Chasing Dragons: An Introduction to the Martial Arts Film.
·       NEW Break-Neck Brilliance: A New Era of Jackie Chan and Skeleton-Shattering Stunts – a new 88-minute feature length documentary on how Chan broke the mold (and his bones) with his daring choreography and set pieces upon his return to Hong Kong in the 1980s, featuring interviews with Wang Yao, one of the original members of the Jackie Chan Stunt Team, Emma Lee, former Manager of Talent for Golden Harvest, Chi-Hwa Chen, executive director of Police Story, Vincent Lyn, actor in Operation Condor, academic Dr Lin Feng, Frank Djeng of the NY Asian Film Festival and more…
·       Outtake footage
·       Original Theatrical Trailer
·       Still Gallery
 
AUDIO:
Cantonese Mono DTS-HD Master Audio
Cantonese 5.1 Dolby Digital
Cantonese 2.0 with alternate soundtrack DTS-HD Master Audio
Original English Mono DTS-HD Master Audio
English 5.1 (Classic Dub) Dolby Digital
English 5.1 (2006 Dub) Dolby Digital
 
ARMOUR OF GOD
·       2K restoration from the original film elements for the Hong Kong cut
·       International Cut
·       NEW Audio commentary from James Mudge, veteran Hong Kong film critic at easternKicks
·       Rise of the Phoenix – Radek Sienski on Armour of God
·       Interview with Jackie Chan
·       Interview with Willie Chan
·       Interview with editor Peter Cheung
·       Japanese release outtakes
·       Original Theatrical Trailer
·       Japanese Theatrical Trailer
·       English Theatrical Trailer
·       Still Gallery
 
AUDIO:
Mandarin Stereo DTS-HD Master Audio
Cantonese Mono DTS-HD Master Audio (Original Theatrical Mix)
Cantonese Stereo DTS-HD Master Audio
English Mono DTS-HD Master Audio
English Stereo DTS-HD Master Audio
English 5.1 Dolby Digital
Japanese Theatrical Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

ARMOUR OF GOD II
·       2K Scan of the original film elements
·       Extended Cut
·       NEW Audio commentary from James Mudge, veteran Hong Kong film critic at easternKicks (Extended Cut)
·       NEW Notes for a New Direction – composer Stephen Endelman discusses crafting a new soundtrack for the American debut of Jackie Chan’s sequel
·       Original Theatrical Trailer
·       Still Gallery
 
AUDIO:
Cantonese Mono DTS-HD Master Audio
Cantonese Stereo DTS-HD Master Audio
English Dub DTS-HD Master Audio


THE PROTECTOR
·       2K Scan of the original film elements for the original US cut of the film
·       Alternate “Hong Kong Cut” of the film by Jackie Chan in standard definition
·       NEW Audio commentary from author and critic Kim Newman, moderated by filmmaker Sean Hogan
·       From New York to Hong Kong – an interview with director James Glickenhaus (2013)
·       Locations – Then and Now
·       Behind the Scenes Trailer
·       Original Trailer
·       Hong Kong Trailer
·       Japanese Teaser and Trailer
·       Still Gallery
AUDIO:
English Stereo DTS-HD Master Audio
English 5.1 Dolby Digital
Cantonese Mono (Alternate Cut)
Cantonese Home Video Stereo (Alternate Cut)
English/Cantonese Hybrid Mix (Alternate Cut)
 
CRIME STORY
·       2K Scan of the original film elements
·       NEW Audio Commentary with James Mudge, veteran Hong Kong veteran Hong Kong film critic at easternKicks
·       NEW Criminally Creative: The Story of a stylistic U-Turn – Andrew Heskins, film critic for easternKicks speaks about Jackie Chan’s change of pace with Crime Story
·       Archival interview with Bruce Law
·       Archival interview with writer Teddy Chan
·       Archival interview with director Kirk Wong
·       Deleted Scenes
·       Original Theatrical Trailer


AUDIO:
Cantonese Mono DTS-HD Master Audio
Cantonese 5.1 Dolby Digital
English Mono DTS-HD Master Audio
English 5.1 Dolby Digitial


CITY HUNTER
·       2K Scan of the original film elements
·       NEW Audio Commentary with David West, critic and author of Chasing Dragons: The Introduction to the Martial Arts Film
·       NEW Slapstick in the City: Jackie Chan enters the Nineties – Andrew Heskins, film critic for easternKicks, reflects on the surreal cult thrills of City Hunter
·       Archival interview with Jackie Chan
·       Archival interview with director Wong Jing
·       Archival interview with stuntman Rocky Lai
·       Archival interview with Richard Norton
·       Archival interview with Gary Daniels
·       Outtakes Music Video
·       Outtake Montage
·       Japanese Ending Credits
·       Original Theatrical Trailer
·       Still Gallery
 
AUDIO:
Cantonese Mono DTS-HD Master Audio
Cantonese Stereo DTS-HD Master Audio
Cantonese 5.1 Dolby Digital
English 5.1 Dolby Digital


ABOUT SHOUT! FACTORY
Shout! Factory, LLC is a leading multi-platform media company devoted to film and TV distribution, development, and production. Founded by Richard Foos, Bob Emmer, and Garson Foos in 2003, Shout! owns and manages a large portfolio of films, contemporary and classic TV series, animation, and documentaries. The company’s creative acquisition mandate has established it as a leading independent distributor, with partners and properties including GKIDS, Sesame Street, LAIKA Studios, The Jim Henson Company, The Carol Burnett Show, The Johnny Carson Show, Stephen J. Cannell Productions, ALF, ITV Studios, Major League Baseball Productions, and many others. Shout! Factory Kids focuses on live-action and animated kids and family properties as well as anime, and the company releases films and television shows in other genres under the Scream Factory and Shout Select imprints. Shout! develops, acquires and distributes new films via Shout! Studios, owns and operates libraries including Mystery Science Theater 3000 (in partnership with creator Joel Hodgson) and the Roger Corman New Horizons Pictures Library and operates the acclaimed streaming service Shout! Factory TV. Shout! Factory is based in Los Angeles, California. For more on Shout! Factory, visit shoutfactory.com.


About Shout! Factory TV™
Shout! Factory TV™ is a digital entertainment streaming service that brings timeless and contemporary cult favorites to pop culture fans. Shout! Factory TV offers an unrivaled blend of original programming, movies and series curated from major studios, independent producers, and its own distinctive entertainment library. The Shout! Factory TV family of channels include Mystery Science Theater 3000, The Carol Burnett Show, Johnny Carson TV, TokuSHOUTsu™ ALF, Scream Factory TV, and Shout! Cult, with more to come soon. Shout! Factory TV provides an immersive, high-quality viewing experience across a wide variety of platforms: online at ShoutFactoryTV.com, on smartphone devices, tablets, and connected TV, and via apps on the Roku player, Android, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV. Shout! Factory TV channels are also available as branded channels on Amazon Freevee, Amazon Prime Channels, Crackle, Local Now, Plex, Pluto TV, Redbox, The Roku Channel, Roku Premium Subscriptions, Samsung TV Plus, Sling TV, STIRR, Streamium, TCL, Tubi, Twitch, Vizio, VRV and XUMO with more to come. For more information, please visit ShoutFactoryTV.com
About Joe Corey

Joe Corey is the writer and director of "Danger! Health Films" currently streaming on Night Flight and Amazon Prime. He's the author of "The Seven Secrets of Great Walmart People Greeters." This is the last how to get a job book you'll ever need. He was Associate Producer of the documentary "Moving Midway." He's worked as local crew on several reality shows including Candid Camera, American's Most Wanted, Extreme Makeover Home Edition and ESPN's Gaters. He's been featured on The Today Show and CBS's 48 Hours. Dom DeLuise once said, "Joe, you look like an axe murderer." He was in charge of research and programming at the Moving Image Archive.
