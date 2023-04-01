NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 Spoilers Sees 3 Of 5 Championships Change Hands For WWE!

NXT Stand and Deliver 2023 Spoilers Sees 3 Of 5 Championships Change Hands For WWE!

The full card for the premium live event is here.

Three of Five Championship matches saw new champions leave the event per WWE.

…Indi Hartwell def. titleholder Roxanne Perez, Gigi Dolin, Zoey Stark, Lyra Valkyria and Tiffany Stratton in a Ladder Match to capture the NXT Women’s Title In a match originally conceived to crown a new NXT Women’s Champion following Roxanne Perez’s collapse in the ring, the gutsy titleholder returned in time to defend her title against Gigi Dolin, Indi Hartwell, Zoey Stark, Lyra Valkyria and Tiffany Stratton. But it was not meant to be. Throughout the free-for-all, all six Superstars battled at the top of the rungs and came mere seconds from grabbing hold of the title. In a key moment, Dolin slammed Hartwell into the steel rungs and went on to spin the steel to wipe out anyone in reach. As the contest continued, the various competitors used the ladders as weapons in the most unique and painful ways. In the final moments, Valkyria battled Gigi on the top of the ladder, and the former took a nasty fall. But before Dolin could capitalize and grab the title, Jacy James suddenly made a surprise return and emerged send her former partner plummeting off the rungs and landing back-first on another ladder. Although Stratton attempted to capitalize, Hartwell recovered and tipped the ladder to send Stratton flying head-over-heels out of the ring and onto the entire field at ringside.

The war-torn Hartwell had trouble climbing the rungs, but Dexter Lumis suddenly emerged to put her on his shoulders so she could become the new NXT Women’s Champion!

…Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn def. Kiana James & Fallon Henley to capture the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn took full adventure of the growing strenuous relationship between Fallon Henley & Kiana James to seize the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship. Despite some impressive moments of offense from the titleholders, James and Henley lacked the combined focus to maintain an advantage and were clearly not on the same page. Add in the constant manipulation by the challengers, and the result was a recipe for disaster in which the official failed to see crucial underhanded tactics. A frantic James asked for her bag from Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs at ringside, which seemed to raise a confusing dispute between them.

Unable to get the help she wanted, James was left at the mercy of a backstabber from Dawn, which set up Fyre to drop in from the top rope and pick up the pin to make Fyre and Dawn the new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Carmelo Hayes def. Bron Breakker to capture NXT Championship In NXT Stand & Deliver’s highly anticipated main event, Carmelo Hayes triumphed over the second-generation Bron Breakker to capture the NXT Championship. The tension could be cut with a knife from the moment the bell rang, and the opening salvo between the two mighty Superstars saw them size up each other with series of back-and-forth maneuvers that pitted the brawling nature and power of the titleholder against the quickness of his challenger, who consistently tried to raise the pace. At a key moment, Trick Williams climbed to the apron and got involved in the action, and the official wasted little time sending him to the backstage area. Before Williams could take his leave, though, Breakker put the exclamation point on the official’s decision by leaping over the top rope and taking out both Superstars. Hayes took control and looked to take flight, but Bron flipped upside down to catch Hayes and sent him flying to the mat with incredible force. When Breakker hit Hayes with an earth-shattering Spear, the official got caught in the wrong place at the wrong time and was knocked out. Although Bron proceeded to lock in the submission on his opponent, there was no referee to see Hayes tap out. Seconds later, Williams returned and used the championship as a weapon to drill Breakker in the back. Bron miraculously kicked out and pushed forward, but he clearly never completely recovered.

Moments later, Hayes countered the titleholder’s Press Slam, drove Breakker into the canvas face-first, and executed a thunderous leg drop off the top rope to claim the NXT Championship!

Full spoilers for the event are here.