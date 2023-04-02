WWE Wrestlemania 39 Night 1 Spoilers Sees Pat McAfee Return In A Surprise Match!
While WWE Wrestlemania 39 Night 1 only saw 2 of 3 championships changes hands (full spoilers here) it also featured a big return.
HELLO BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE…
LET'S DO THIS @mikethemiz #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/65MMNw8jhn
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 2, 2023
WWE reports.
…Pat McAfee def. The Miz
Pat McAfee returned to WWE and not only took on The Miz in an impromptu showdown, but he defeated WrestleMania 39’s host in quick fashion.
The Miz, still wearing his fancy suit, was taken aback when WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg made the match official, then The A-Lister proceeded to get ambushed by McAfee.
After he tried leaving the ringside area, The Miz shoved San Francisco 49ers tight end and WWE superfan George Kittle. Kittle wasn’t pleased so he jumped the barricade and tossed Miz back into the ring where he got punted and pinned by the WWE commentator…
Curious as to what’s next for McAfee in WWE.