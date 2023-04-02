WWE Wrestlemania 39 Night 1 Spoilers Sees Pat McAfee Return In A Surprise Match!

While WWE Wrestlemania 39 Night 1 only saw 2 of 3 championships changes hands (full spoilers here) it also featured a big return.

WWE reports.

Pat McAfee returned to WWE and not only took on The Miz in an impromptu showdown, but he defeated WrestleMania 39’s host in quick fashion.

The Miz, still wearing his fancy suit, was taken aback when WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg made the match official, then The A-Lister proceeded to get ambushed by McAfee.