WWE Wrestlemania 39 Night 1 Spoilers Sees Pat McAfee Return In A Surprise Match!

John Babos

Spoilers

WWE Wrestlemania 39 Night 1 Spoilers Sees Pat McAfee Return In A Surprise Match!

Wrestlemania 39 logo WWE Wrestlemania Goes Hollywood 2023

While WWE Wrestlemania 39 Night 1 only saw 2 of 3 championships changes hands (full spoilers here) it also featured a big return.

WWE reports.

…Pat McAfee def. The Miz

Pat McAfee returned to WWE and not only took on The Miz in an impromptu showdown, but he defeated WrestleMania 39’s host in quick fashion.

The Miz, still wearing his fancy suit, was taken aback when WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg made the match official, then The A-Lister proceeded to get ambushed by McAfee.

WWE Wrestlemania 39 George Kittle vs Miz for Pat McAfee

After he tried leaving the ringside area, The Miz shoved San Francisco 49ers tight end and WWE superfan George Kittle. Kittle wasn’t pleased so he jumped the barricade and tossed Miz back into the ring where he got punted and pinned by the WWE commentator…

WWE Wrestlemania 39 winner Pat McAfee

Curious as to what’s next for McAfee in WWE.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

Spoilers
Catwoman-44-banner-e1647706778675

DC Comics & Catwoman #43 Spoilers: BTAS / Batman: The Animated Series Villain Makes Their Comics Debut! What’s Her Star Trek Connection?!

Amazing-Spider-Man-87-spoilers-9-0-banner-Mary-Jane-Black-Beyond-1-0-2-e1643221552672

Marvel Comics & Mary Jane / Black Cat: Beyond #1 Spoilers: Why’d MJ Become The Black Cat?!

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 main event Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul banner

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Sees One Of Four New Champions Crowned!

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse 
Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse