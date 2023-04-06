WWE Hall Of Famer Bushwhacker Butch Passes Away At 78! RIP

WWE reports.

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Robert “Bushwhacker Butch” Miller has passed away. Miller, along with his longtime tag team partner, Brian “Bushwhacker Luke” Wickens, formed the popular team known as both The Bushwhackers in WWE. The duo also found success as The Sheepherders, causing mayhem across the globe.

Miller began his career alongside Wickens in their native New Zealand in the mid-1960s. As The Kiwis, they ventured to Stu Hart’s Canadian-based Stampede Wrestling before relocating to the NWA under the new team name of The Sheepherders. Known for their wild, brawling style, The Sheepherders won several championships and accolades before finally landing in WWE in January 1989, now dubbing themselves Butch and Luke, The Bushwhackers. The Bushwhackers became one of WWE’s most popular tag teams of all time, competing in multiple WrestleManias. They thrilled the WWE universe with their signature march to the ring, swinging their arms and hugging fans along the way. The duo also appeared as themselves in a memorable episode of the television show “Family Matters” where The Bushwhackers wrestled against Carl Winslow and Steve Urkel.

In 2015, Miller and Wickens were bestowed with the highest honor in WWE when they were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. WWE extends its condolences to Miller’s family, friends and fans…

