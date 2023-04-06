WWE Hall Of Famer Bushwhacker Butch Passes Away At 78! RIP

John Babos

News

WWE Hall Of Famer Bushwhacker Butch Passes Away At 78! RIP

Bushwacker Butch RIP WWE

WWE reports.

WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Butch passes away

Bushwacker Butch Miller RIP WWE

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Robert “Bushwhacker Butch” Miller has passed away.

Miller, along with his longtime tag team partner, Brian “Bushwhacker Luke” Wickens, formed the popular team known as both The Bushwhackers in WWE. The duo also found success as The Sheepherders, causing mayhem across the globe.

The Bushwhackers WWE

Miller began his career alongside Wickens in their native New Zealand in the mid-1960s. As The Kiwis, they ventured to Stu Hart’s Canadian-based Stampede Wrestling before relocating to the NWA under the new team name of The Sheepherders. Known for their wild, brawling style, The Sheepherders won several championships and accolades before finally landing in WWE in January 1989, now dubbing themselves Butch and Luke, The Bushwhackers.

The Bushwhackers became one of WWE’s most popular tag teams of all time, competing in multiple WrestleManias. They thrilled the WWE universe with their signature march to the ring, swinging their arms and hugging fans along the way. The duo also appeared as themselves in a memorable episode of the television show “Family Matters” where The Bushwhackers wrestled against Carl Winslow and Steve Urkel.

The Bushwhackers WWE Hall of Fame 2015

In 2015, Miller and Wickens were bestowed with the highest honor in WWE when they were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

WWE extends its condolences to Miller’s family, friends and fans…

On behalf of the IP team, I offer our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Butch Miller.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

News
AEW Dynamite 112322 banner

AEW Dynamite November 23, 2022 Spoilers Sees AEW Champion Stripped Of Title!

Come-Drink-With-Me-movie-banner-e1646274536303

Blu-ray Review: Come Drink With Me

Nightwing-89-Superman-Son-of-Kal-El-9-connected-covers-Bruno-Redondo-e1644981030716

DC Comics & Nightwing #89 Spoilers & Review: Can The World’s Finest Sons With Superman Son Of Kal-El Stop A Super Serial Killer?!

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse 
Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse